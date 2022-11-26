ANGLETON

NOVEMBER 23

1:35 a.m.,17000 block of Highway 35, aggravated assault.

2:44 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstance.

3:35 a.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, aggravated assault.

8:28 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.

11:50 a.m., Henderson Road/ North Velasco Street, minor accident.

2:04 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, theft.

2:55 p.m., Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.

11:07 p.m., 2400 block of South Velasco Street, burglary.

11:26 p.m., 800 block of Henderson Road, trespassing.

11:40 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, burglary.

FREEPORT

NOVEMBER 23

2:58 p.m., 1100 block of North Avenue H, physical disturbance with assault.

3:45 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.

NOVEMBER 24

5:59 a.m., 2100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.

8:28 p.m., 900 block of West Ninth Street, burglary.

WEST COLUMBIA

NOVEMBER 23

1:25 a.m., 31000 block of North Highway 35, verbal disturbance.

10:28 a.m., 200 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.

1:43 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, harassment.

3:19 p.m., Highway 35, suspicious activity.

3:45 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.

NOVEMBER 24

1:18 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.

6:41 p.m., 400 block of Long Street, accident.

7:07 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.

7:45 p.m., 100 block of North 10th Street, assault.

8:44 p.m., 100 block of South Ringgold Street, disturbance.

Andrew Tineo is a reporter for The Facts, contact him at 979-237-0151 or andrew.tineo@thefacts.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.