Blotter for Nov. 26, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANGLETONNOVEMBER 231:35 a.m.,17000 block of Highway 35, aggravated assault.2:44 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstance.3:35 a.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, aggravated assault.8:28 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.11:50 a.m., Henderson Road/ North Velasco Street, minor accident.2:04 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, theft.2:55 p.m., Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.11:07 p.m., 2400 block of South Velasco Street, burglary.11:26 p.m., 800 block of Henderson Road, trespassing.11:40 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, burglary.FREEPORTNOVEMBER 232:58 p.m., 1100 block of North Avenue H, physical disturbance with assault.3:45 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.NOVEMBER 245:59 a.m., 2100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.8:28 p.m., 900 block of West Ninth Street, burglary.WEST COLUMBIANOVEMBER 231:25 a.m., 31000 block of North Highway 35, verbal disturbance.10:28 a.m., 200 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstance.1:43 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, harassment.3:19 p.m., Highway 35, suspicious activity.3:45 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.NOVEMBER 241:18 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.6:41 p.m., 400 block of Long Street, accident.7:07 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.7:45 p.m., 100 block of North 10th Street, assault.8:44 p.m., 100 block of South Ringgold Street, disturbance. Andrew Tineo is a reporter for The Facts, contact him at 979-237-0151 or andrew.tineo@thefacts.com. 