Angleton
June 1
8:46 a.m., 900 block of Wimberly Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:32 a.m., 1000 block of Chevy Chase Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:25 p.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
2:22 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:42 p.m., Highway 523/North 288 Freeway, reckless driving.
6:28 p.m., 600 block of North Loop 24, disturbance.
11:13 p.m., 100 block of La Laja Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:22 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, suspicious person.
11:57 p.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:59 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious circumstances.
Brazoria
June 1
7:43 a.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, vehicle burglary.
6:45 p.m., North Brooks Street/East San Bernard Street, accident.
10:36 p.m., East New York Street/South Wilson Street, suspicious circumstance.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department
MAY 31
1:37 a.m., 20000 block of CR 48, suspicious vehicle.
3:21 a.m., Highway35/CR 25, minor accident.
3:22 a.m., 100 block of CR 814, threat.
6:32 a.m., CR 146/Highway 6, major accident.
8 a.m., 2800 block of North Velasco Street, aggravated assault.
8:48 a.m., 400 block of Burning Tree Lane, suspicious circumstance.
9:34 a.m., 1700 block of CR 159, theft.
9:40 a.m., 1700 block of CR 159, theft.
9:54 a.m., 7500 block of Lester Drive, assault.
11:24 a.m., 800 block of CR 792, suspicious circumstance.
11:41 a.m., 1700 block of CR 159, theft.
12:09 p.m., 3500 block of Liberty Drive, assault.
12:13 p.m., 10600 block of Broadway Street, theft.
12:41 p.m., 20400 block of CR 461, theft.
12:48 p.m., 13400 block Barton Meadow Lane, theft.
12:52 p.m., CR 15/FM 1462, suspicious circumstance.
12:52 p.m., 3600 block of FM 521, trespassing.
1:03 p.m., 100 block of Live Oak Drive, theft.
1:28 p.m., 3600 block of FM 521, trespassing.
2:04 p.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
2:05 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstance.
3:54 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 36, suspicious vehicle.
4:33 p.m., Highway 288B/CR 839, minor accident.
5:03 p.m., 2900 block of Southworth Lane, fraud.
7:45 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, suspicious circumstance.
10:23 p.m., 1500 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
June 1
12:28 a.m., Highway 6/Highway 35, aggravated assault.
12:56 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 6, aggravated assault.
1:16 a.m., 3800 Joe Drive, suspicious circumstance.
1:18 a.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:20 a.m., 600 block of Pine Street, assault.
2:25 a.m., 600 block of Pine Street, assault.
2:36 a.m., 4500 block of CR 197, suspicious vehicle.
2:44 a.m., 3800 block of CR 94, threat.
2:53 a.m., Highway 35/Spur 28, suspicious person.
7:23 a.m., 1700 block of FM 655, minor accident.
7:37 a.m., 3200 block of FM 522, suspicious vehicle.
8:21 a.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
8:31 a.m., 14400 block of Susie Lane, theft.
8:40 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, weapons possession.
9:13 a.m., Newberry Grove Lane/Augusta Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:14 a.m., 14000 block of Lago Creek Court, harassment.
9:22 a.m., Newberry Grove Lane/Augusta Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:34 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
10:10 a.m., 1500 block of CR 441F, robbery.
10:26 a.m., 10300 block of Birch Peak Drive, theft.
10:35 a.m., 8500 block of FM 524, suspicious vehicle.
10:55 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
10:57 a.m., 100 block of Langham Street, aggravated assault.
11:01 a.m., 100 block of Langham Street, aggravated assault.
11:19 a.m., 5400 block of Silver Sage Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:34 a.m., 5400 block of Silver Sage Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:35 a.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, disturbance.
11:37 a.m., 3600 block of FM 521, trespassing.
11:41 a.m., 3600 block of FM 521, trespassing.
12:02 p.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
1:12 p.m., 400 block of Garland Road, weapons possession.
1:36 p.m., 100 block of West Dent Street, weapons possession.
3:25 p.m. 4400 block of FM 1128, theft.
3:57 p.m., 2700 block of North Avenue G, weapons possession.
3:57 p.m., 10600 block of Broadway Street, assault.
4:19 p.m., 2400 block of CR 90, weapons possession.
7:22 p.m., 10200 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
8:03 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 90, minor accident.
8:15 p.m., first block of Olympia Court, suspicious circumstance.
8:17 p.m., 7600 block of Misty Lake Lane, suspicious person.
8:20 p.m., 18200 block of CR 175E, threat.
8:22 p.m., 900 block of Live Oak Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:01 p.m., Highway 35 Bypass North/FM 517, aggravated assault.
11:13 p.m., 5200 block of Rainy Garden Court, suspicious circumstance.
11:18 p.m., 5200 block of Rainy Garden Court, suspicious circumstance.
Clute
June 1
6:18 a.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
11:20 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, reckless driving.
11:22 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal trespass warning.
12:38 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, criminal trespassing.
12:51 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, narcotics.
1:43 p.m., 1000 block of South Dixie Drive, accident.
3:12 p.m., 1000 block of South Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
3:56 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
4:39 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:25 p.m., Highway 332/Main Street, reckless driving.
6:41 p.m., 200 block of North Highway 288B, criminal trespassing.
7:07 p.m., 1000 block of Third Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:39 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
9:37 p.m., 1000 block of CR 434, disturbance.
9:51 p.m., 600 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
June 2
12:32 a.m., 500 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:52 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
Lake Jackson
June 1
6:58 a.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
8:34 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, burglary.
9 a.m., English Oak Court/Canyon Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
10:14 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
1:26 p.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, theft.
2:12 p.m., 200 block of Peach Street, suspicious activity.
2:46 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driving.
4:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, suspicious activity.
Freeport
JUNE 1
10:22 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
5:08 p.m., 1000 block of FM 1495, narcotics.
West Columbia
June 1
11:36 a.m., 2200 block of Lake Forest Drive, verbal disturbance.
3:50 p.m., 300 block, suspicious vehicle.
8:50 p.m., 1000 block of CR 18, fire.
