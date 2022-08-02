ANGLETON
JULY 29
6:59 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
7:40 a.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
9:16 a.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, theft.
10:36 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
1:14 p.m., 700 block of Newman Street, theft.
1:56 p.m., 1000 block of Laurel Lane, fire.
3:15 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
5:13 p.m., 1000 block of San Felipe Road, disturbance.
5:15 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
8:51 p.m., Highway 288B/FM 523, reckless driver.
9:55 p.m., Gifford Road/Cemetery Road, shots fired.
JULY 30
4:05 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:01 a.m., 1000 block of East Cedar Street, trespassing.
1:14 p.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
2:37 p.m., North Velasco Street/Shannon Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:49 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:43 p.m., 600 block of West Peach Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:15 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
6:39 p.m., 100 block of Prairie Lea Drive, disturbance.
7:39 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:13 p.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, reckless driver.
9:17 p.m., 100 block of Prairie Lea Drive, shots fired.
9:55 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, disturbance.
11:10 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
JULY 31
12:31 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:49 a.m., 300 block of Henderson Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:08 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, disturbance.
1:28 a.m., 100 block of East Ash Street, disturbance.
3:01 a.m., 100 block of Lasso Street, harassment.
5:30 a.m., 1000 block of Shady Oak Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:55 a.m., East Mulberry Street/FM 523, shots fired.
8:41 a.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, reckless driver.
11:08 a.m., FM 523/CR 213, accident.
11:15 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, assault.
11:31 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, assault.
1:07 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, trespassing.
4:03 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
4:08 p.m., CR 30/FM 1462, accident.
6:21 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
7:10 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, theft.
9:06 p.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, disturbance.
9:59 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
10:11 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, theft.
10:23 p.m., North Loop 274/West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
10:26 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
JULY 30
1:11 a.m., North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
8:51 a.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:35 p.m., 300 block of West Smith Street, vehicle burglary.
1:37 p.m., FM 524/CR 321, fire.
6:20 p.m., CR 945, fire.
6:21 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, fire.
JULY 31
9:26 a.m., 900 block of Masonic Oak Drive, criminal mischief.
4:05 p.m., Highway 36, reckless driver.
7:28 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:45 p.m., 600 block of Star Street, disturbance.
11:04 p.m., CR 306A, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 29
12:25 a.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, suspicious circumstances.
12:28 a.m., 4000 block of Trammel Street, fire.
12:47 a.m., 20000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
1 a.m., 100 block of Blanchard Loop, disturbance.
1:53 a.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious person.
2:29 a.m., 900 block of Alice Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:22 a.m., North McKinney Street/East Seventh Street, suspicious person.
6:53 a.m., 3000 block of CR 48, suspicious circumstances.
6:57 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
7:02 a.m., 3000 block of CR 890, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:23 a.m., 7000 block of CR 3, missing person.
7:23 a.m., CR 48/CR 52, theft.
7:38 a.m., Highway 35/FM 521, reckless driver.
7:49 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstances.
8:39 a.m., FM 523/FM 2004, reckless driver.
8:59 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
9:18 a.m., 20000 block of FM 2004, accident.
9:45 a.m., 3000 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
9:51 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
11:02 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
11:17 a.m., 20000 block of FM 2004, vehicle burglary.
11:51 a.m., Highway 288/Magnolia Parkway, reckless driver.
12:36 p.m., 9000 block of Lamb Lane, trespassing.
12:43 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
1:25 p.m., 2000 block of Duncan Drive, suspicious person.
1:55 p.m., Highway 288/CR 62, reckless driver.
2:49 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
3:01 p.m., 2000 block of Honeysickle Road, shots fired.
3:24 p.m., 6000 block of Griffin Lane, theft.
3:53 p.m., 4000 block of Morrow Street, fire.
4:02 p.m., 4000 block of CR 651, identity theft.
4:58 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, hit and run.
6 p.m., 1000 block of CR 332, disturbance.
6:15 p.m., 3000 block of Aspen Lake Court, suspicious person.
6:27 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, vehicle burglary.
6:28 p.m., Plum Creek Drive/Pomona Parkway, accident.
6:35 p.m., 1000 block of Mac Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:59 p.m., 400 block of Wagon Wheel Trail, disturbance.
7:25 p.m., 2000 block of CR 292, suspicious circumstances.
7:38 p.m., Smith Street/Coker Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:41 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
8:23 p.m., 5000 block of Nino Street, disturbance.
8:53 p.m., CR 176/Tye Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:54 p.m., 10000 block of Noble Landing Lane, shots fired.
9:13 p.m., 3000 block of CR 356, suspicious vehicle.
9:31 p.m., 200 block of Main Street, disturbance.
10:10 p.m., FM 521/Highway 288B, reckless driver.
10:12 p.m., 10000 block of CR 143, fire.
10:27 p.m., 10000 block of Woody Road, disturbance.
10:35 p.m., 5000 block of Nino Street, criminal mischief.
10:42 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
10:45 p.m., 1000 block of CR 99, suspicious person.
10:56 p.m., 100000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
JULY 30
12:01 a.m., 3000 block of CR 32, suspicious circumstances.
12:47 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:52 a.m., 2000 block of Nickel Canyon Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:09 a.m., 7000 block of CR 359, suspicious vehicle.
2:29 a.m., 700 block of CR 44, disturbance.
2:55 a.m., 300 block of CR 674, suspicious vehicle.
3:46 a.m., 30000 block of FM 2004, accident.
3:50 a.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
3:59 a.m., Highway 6/Gay Street, accident.
4:33 a.m., 6000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
5:52 a.m., 2000 block of Sterling Lakes Drive, trespassing.
7:21 a.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, suspicious person.
10:18 a.m., 3000 block of Southwestern Road, theft.
10:29 a.m., CR 220/Highway 288, suspicious person.
10:36 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, accident.
10:43 a.m., 7000 block of Jenkins Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:32 a.m., 3000 block of Crescent Drive, harassment.
11:57 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
1:34 p.m., 7000 block of Summer Lane, disturbance.
2:50 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:54 p.m., CR 257/Bay Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
3:56 p.m., 300 block of Ocean Village Drive, disturbance.
4:13 p.m., 3000 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
4:52 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, hit and run.
4:58 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
5:07 p.m., CR 257/West Palm Street, reckless driver.
5:26 p.m., 10000 block of Jolly Roger Drive, disturbance.
5:33 p.m., first block of CR 727, criminal mischief.
5:35 p.m., 600 block of Kelly Lane, disturbance.
5:48 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
7:47 p.m., 400 block of Live Oak Drive, threats.
7:49 p.m., 3000 block of Summerland Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:50 p.m., 2000 block of Mustang Meadow Lane, hit and run.
8:19 p.m., 400 block of Live Oak Drive, threats.
9:11 p.m., 3000 block of CR 356, harassment.
9:28 p.m., 700 block of Riverside Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:35 p.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driver.
10:31 p.m., 5000 block of Rio Ramos Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:57 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
11:03 p.m., 10000 block of CR 458, disturbance.
11:25 p.m., 10000 block of Mendel Terrace Drive, disturbance.
11:51 p.m., 2000 block of CR 411, disturbance.
11:57 p.m., CR 90/Magnolia Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
11:58 p.m., 5000 block of FM 1459, suspicious circumstances
JULY 31
12:17 a.m., 3000 block of Hopper Street, shots fired.
12:38 a.m., CR 227/CR 476, accident.
12:40 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, accident.
12:41 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:27 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
1:50 a.m., 3000 block of Chocolate Bayou Road, shots fired.
2:22 a.m., 5000 block of Richfield Park Court, fire.
3:50 a.m., West Ashley Wilson Road, sexual assault.
5:52 a.m., Highway 35/CR 46, shots fired.
7:06 a.m., 4000 block of CR 48, suspicious person.
7:27 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 36, trespassing.
7:30 a.m., 2000 block of CR 343, missing person.
9:14 a.m., Grove Terrace Court, sexual assault.
9:42 a.m., Highway 288/CR 64, accident.
10:12 a.m., CR 99/Highway 6, suspicious person.
10:31 a.m., 10000 block of Norris Road, fraud.
11:01 a.m., FM 523/CR 220, reckless driver.
11:33 a.m., 9000 block of Harvest Acres Drive, theft.
11:54 a.m., 1000 block of CR 45, accident.
12:27 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
2:18 p.m., 100 block of Petter Road, harassment.
2:25 p.m., 300 block of Driftwood Court, accident.
3:36 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, fire.
3:57 p.m., 7000 block of CR 112, suspicious circumstances.
4:12 p.m., 2000 block of Arbor Hill Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:28 p.m., 2000 block of Palisade Crest Drive, disturbance.
4:33 p.m., Highway 35/Bar X Trail, road rage.
4:36 p.m., 200 block of China Grove Drive, disturbance.
5:44 p.m., 100 block of CR 458B, disturbance.
6:13 p.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, disturbance.
6:46 p.m., 9000 block of CR 887B, disturbance.
6:51 p.m., 3000 block of CR 855, disturbance.
7:02 p.m., 9000 block of Sterling Gate Drive, disturbance.
8 p.m., 300 block of CR 294, disturbance.
8:07 p.m., first block of Holly Chase, shots fired.
8:42 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Creekstone Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9 p.m., 400 block of Austin Drive, theft.
10:11 p.m., 400 block of Branding Iron Circle, disturbance.
11:23 p.m., 600 block of CR 44, suspicious vehicle.
11:31 p.m., 7000 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, fire.
11:50 p.m., 200 block of Canterbury Drive, disturbance.
CLUTE
JULY 29
11:03 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
12:15 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespass.
12:59 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:59 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:19 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:02 p.m., 100 block of Emerald Street, assault.
5:20 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, assault.
5:35 p.m., 300 block of Brazosport Boulevard, fire.
8:01 p.m., Highway 288B, reckless driver.
10:43 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, disturbance.
JULY 30
2:14 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:49 a.m., 500 block of Stratton Ridge Road, assault.
6:12 a.m., 300 block of East Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
12:26 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:21 p.m., 600 block of Whitten Street, theft.
5:20 p.m., Main Street/Shanks Road, accident.
7:20 p.m., Emerald Drive/Oak Street, disturbance.
9:25 p.m., 600 block of West Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:35 p.m., 100 block of Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
JULY 31
12:03 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B North, reckless driver.
12:57 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
1:09 a.m., 500 block of South Highway 288B, suspicious person.
1:56 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, accident.
5:21 a.m., 200 block of East Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:54 a.m., Wesley Drive, suspicious person.
10:57 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, fire.
11:22 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
2 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
7:40 p.m., Plantation Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
8:19 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
10:31 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
11:29 p.m., CR 288/Main Street, reckless driver.
11:41 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, theft.
FREEPORT
JULY 29
1:39 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport, missing person.
9:34 a.m., 700 block of West Ninth Street, criminal mischief.
JULY 30
9:36 a.m., 800 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
6:05 p.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, fire.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 29
6:56 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, burglary.
8:25 a.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
10:33 a.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, accident.
11:11 a.m., first block of Dove Tree Court, disorderly conduct.
11:15 a.m., 100 block of Sugar Cane Trace, disorderly conduct.
11:35 a.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, criminal mischief.
11:51 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/This Way Street, reckless driver.
12:40 p.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive, theft.
1:09 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, theft.
1:27 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
2:31 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3 p.m., 200 block of Chestnut Street, accident.
3:43 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, vehicle fire.
3:51 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious person.
4:08 p.m., 200 block of Laurel Street, suspicious activity.
4:27 p.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, trespassing.
5:05 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, burglary.
5:36 p.m., 300 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
7:12 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:43 p.m., Plum Lane/Mango Lane, suspicious activity.
8;33 p.m., 200 block of Raintree Lane, suspicious activity.
8:35 p.m., 100 block of Primrose Street, missing person.
8:41 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:44 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:48 p.m., 100 block of Thyme Trail, theft.
11:06 p.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle/Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
JULY 30
1:31 a.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street/Gardenia Street, suspicious activity.
2:07 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
2:44 a.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
3:17 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:54 a.m., 200 block of Cypress Street, suspicious activity.
7:56 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, narcotics.
9:50 a.m., 400 block of This Way, suspicious person.
10:03 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:55 a.m., 100 block of Forest Oaks Lane, suspicious person.
11:08 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:16 p.m., 400 block of Poinsettia Street, suspicious activity.
12:16 p.m., 100 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
12:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
1:04 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
1:40 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, threats
1:53 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332/Chlorine Road, accident.
1:58 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:33 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:45 p.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious person.
4:24 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:49 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:36 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
10:55 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
JULY 31
1:45 a.m., 100 block of Jonquil Street, suspicious activity.
6:47 a.m., 100 block of Catalpa Street, accident.
8:34 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
11:17 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:47 p.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, threats.
7:38 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
9:01 p.m., 300 block of FM 2004/Daffodil Street, vehicle fire.
9:34 p.m., 100 block of Hickory Street, disorderly conduct.
10:41 p.m., 200 block of Pine Street, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 29
12:14 a.m., 17th Street/Fisher Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:41 a.m., 200 block of South 17th Street, disturbance.
12:53 p.m., 30000 block of Plantation Drive, fire.
6:45 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:06 p.m., 300 block of FM 524, fire.
JULY 30
2:17 a.m., CR 264N, fire.
3:35 a.m., 100 block of Crawford Lane, suspicious activity.
3:49 p.m., 8000 block of Varner Drive, fire.
7:04 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, theft.
JULY 31
1:09 a.m., 600 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
3:47 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
