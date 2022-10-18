ANGLETON
OCTOBER 14
12:39 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, driving while intoxicated.
1:12 a.m., 100 block of East Phillips Road, driving while intoxicated.
4:11 a.m., 3000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
6:35 a.m., West Mulberry Street/Loop 274, accident.
6:44 a.m., Britt Bailey Boulevard/Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, accident.
7:58 a.m., 200 block of Henderson Road, accident.
8:30 a.m., 200 block of Hancock Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:29 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:50 a.m., 100 block of Oriole Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:04 a.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
2:39 p.m., North Highway 288/West Mulberry Street, accident.
2:52 p.m., South Velasco Street/East Kiber Street, accident.
3 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:38 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
3:55 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:02 p.m., 100 block of Walnut Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:19 p.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driver.
6:21 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, disturbance.
7:47 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
8:17 p.m., 900 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:49 p.m., 100 block of Lasso Street, disturbance.
10:26 p.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, reckless driver.
11:06 p.m., 1000 block of Pyburn Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:07 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, shots fired.
11:33 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, disturbance.
OCTOBER 15
12:09 a.m., first block of Artic Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:12 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, hit and run.
1:45 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:32 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
3:56 a.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
4:05 a.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driver.
6:11 a.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:40 a.m., 300 block of Cemetery Road, disturbance.
10:08 a.m., 100 block of Westwood Road, accident.
10:20 a.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, accident.
11:24 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
11:37 a.m., East Mulberry Street/North Chenango Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:01 p.m., West Mulberry Street/South Parrish Street, accident.
1:52 p.m., 600 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
4:43 p.m., 1000 block of North Arcola Street, disturbance.
5:32 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, reckless driver.
5:39 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, reckless driver.
6:04 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, accident.
6:09 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, assault.
6:28 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, terroristic threats.
7:34 p.m., FM 523/Highway 288B, reckless driver.
9:18 p.m., Henderson Road/North Downing Street, reckless driver.
9:41 p.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, narcotics.
10:03 p.m., first block of Maxie Lane, disturbance.
10:05 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
10:09 p.m., 1000 block of Isabella Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
11:38 p.m., FM 521/CR 56, accident.
OCTOBER 16
12:28 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:01 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
1:13 a.m., 200 block of Bert Street, disturbance.
1:57 a.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
2:59 a.m., first block of Maxie Lane, suspicious vehicle.
3:53 a.m., 500 block of Dwyer Street, fire.
1:07 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
1:41 p.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:07 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, theft.
5:14 p.m., 300 block of Cemetery Road, disturbance.
7:13 p.m., first block of Greystone Court, suspicious vehicle.
7:57 p.m., North Downing Street/Henderson Road, reckless driver.
8:21 p.m., 600 block of Mimosa Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:44 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:53 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
OCTOBER 9
1:05 p.m., FM 521, reckless driver.
4:26 p.m., 2000 block of CR 342, fire.
OCTOBER 11
12:58 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:38 p.m., 400 block of South Brooks Street, accident.
2:19 p.m., 100 block of Fifth Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:20 p.m., 9000 block of FM 521, fire.
4:02 p.m., 600 block of North Brooks Street, accident.
OCTOBER 12
10:16 a.m., East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
1:31 p.m., 400 block of Red Oak Street, theft.
8:34 p.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, disturbance.
11:55 p.m., 100 block of South Brooks Street, disturbance.
OCTOBER 13
1:32 a.m., Avenue I, sexual assault.
9:59 a.m., 300 block of Travis Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:17 a.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:58 p.m., 500 block of North Brooks Street, accident.
OCTOBER 14
4:53 p.m., CR 2918, fire.
7:19 p.m., FM 521, suspicious person.
OCTOBER 15
6:24 a.m., 1000 block of South Market Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:25 a.m., 500 block of Harlem Street, fire.
1:46 p.m., South Brooks Street/South Market Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:12 p.m., Seventh Street/McKinney Street, accident.
2:18 p.m., 9000 block of FM 521, fire.
8:32 p.m., 6000 block of South Belt, suspicious circumstances.
OCTOBER 16
2:32 a.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, accident.
9:06 a.m., 900 block of Masonic Oak Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:17 a.m., 1000 block of CR 654C, fire.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 14
10:13 a.m., 900 block of Bumpy Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:48 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:03 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:31 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious person.
12:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
2:03 p.m., 500 block of Brockman Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:30 p.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
2:40 p.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, criminal trespassing.
3:24 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:26 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, criminal trespassing.
7:33 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:41 p.m., 300 block of North Highway 288B, assault.
8:31 p.m., CR 288/Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
8:49 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
10:30 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood, suspicious circumstances.
10:53 p.m., 800 block of Nursery Road, assault.
OCTOBER 15
12:08 a.m., Highway 332/Highway 288, reckless driving.
1:07 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
1:15 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:34 a.m., College Drive/Highway 288B, driving while intoxicated.
6:34 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:41 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, shots fired.
11:46 a.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, vehicle burglary.
1:33p.m., 1000 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious person.
2:34 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:06 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
6:03 p.m., 600 block of East Plantation Drive, disturbance.
8:46 p.m., 100 block of Hancock Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:20 p.m., 700 block of East Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:31 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 288B, driving while intoxicated.
10:39 p.m., 300 block of Johnson Cook Road, suspicious vehicle.
OCTOBER 16
Midnight, Lazy Lane/Robertson Street, suspicious person.
12:35 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:45 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, driving while intoxicated.
1:13 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
2:36 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, driving while intoxicated.
5:01 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288B, burglary.
6:48 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
9:51 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, criminal mischief.
10:53 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, vehicle burglary.
11:16 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
11:54 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:03 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288B, disturbance.
12:41 p.m., Dixie Drive/Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
2:17 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, vehicle burglary.
3:22 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:34 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, fire.
4:42 p.m., Highway 288B/Highway 332, reckless driving.
6:55 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
7:44 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driving.
8:19 p.m., 400 block of Old Angleton Road, vehicle burglary.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 14
3:14 p.m., 800 block of Avenue F, theft.
11:50 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
OCTOBER 15
8:27 a.m., 1000 block of ABC Avenue, reckless driver.
8:46 a.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, trespassing.
OCTOBER 16
1:01 p.m., 300 block of Yaupon Street, disturbance.
2:28 p.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 14
8:55 a.m., 200 block of Laurel Street, suspicious person.
10:38 a.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:24 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:13 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:15 p.m., 200 block of Winding Way, disorderly conduct.
2:36 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:37 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
3:14 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
3:35 p.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious person.
4:10 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
5:51 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
6:04 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, assault.
7:35 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:11 p.m., 200 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
10 p.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
11:44 p.m., 200 block of Center Way, disorderly Conduct.
OCTOBER 15
12:26 a.m., 200 block of Center Way, disorderly conduct.
12:53 a.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, suspicious activity.
1:25 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, assault.
6:40 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:19 a.m., 400 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Willow Drive.
11:27 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:31 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:55 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, assault.
1:17 p.m., first block of Oak Drive/Circle Way, accident.
3:39 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:38 p.m., 100 block of Driftwood Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:07 p.m., 300 block of Sycamore Street, assault.
7:37 p.m., 400 block of Plantation Drive, threats.
9:46 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
9:47 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:32 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
OCTOBER 16
12:42 a.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
12:48 a.m., first block of Plantation Court, disorderly conduct.
3:34 a.m., 200 block of Basswood Street, disorderly conduct.
3:40 a.m., 100 block of Tamarisk Trail, suspicious activity.
5:39 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:25 a.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, burglary.
11:21 a.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
11:33 a.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
12:01 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
1:28 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:40 p.m., 100 block of Cherry Street, criminal mischief.
2:04 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, accident.
2:45 p.m., 800 block of This Way/FM 2004, suspicious person.
3:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
4:07 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
4:09 p.m., 100 block of South Yaupon Street, threats.
4:44 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332/Flag Lake Drive, reckless driver.
6:01 p.m., 500 block of Azalea Street, burglary.
6:04 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:42 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, narcotics.
7:47 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
10:24 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 16
12:11 a.m., 600 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.