ANGLETON
JULY 18
12:12 a.m., first block of Ranch House Loop, suspicious vehicle.
1:28 a.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:15 a.m., first block of Campus Drive, accident.
11:09 a.m., 700 block of Kyle Street, assault.
12:51 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
1:12 p.m., 700 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:29 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, assault.
5:13 p.m., 1000 block of Carey Drive, suspicious person.
5:40 p.m., South Velasco Street/East Mulberry Street, accident.
7:19 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
8:18 p.m., Evans Street/Kiber Street, shots fired.
9:44 p.m., 2000 block of South Front Street, narcotics.
10:43 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, family disturbance.
JULY 19
3:25 a.m., 600 block of Holly Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:40 a.m., 700 block of North Tinsley Street, shots fired.
10:38 a.m., Cannan Drive/North Rock Island Street, accident.
10:51 a.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, theft.
12:14 p.m., 900 block of Hospital Drive, fire.
3 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, harassment.
3:10 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 290 Ramp, fire.
5:19 p.m., 100 block of Bastrop Street, disturbance.
7:10 p.m., 100 block of Bastrop Street, terroristic threats.
11:43 p.m., 300 block of Evans Street, suspicious noise.
BRAZORIA
JULY 18
1 a.m., 100 block of West Alabama Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:25 a.m., East New York Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:28 a.m., 200 block of Second Street, vehicle burglary.
9:33 a.m., 200 block of North Oregon Street, vehicle burglary.
9:40 a.m., 400 block of North Elm Street, fire.
1:12 p.m., 1000 block of Masonic Oak Drive, vehicle burglary.
4:56 p.m., 800 block of South Nevada Street, theft.
4:57 p.m., 200 block of Brazos Street, theft.
8:18 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
8:38 p.m., 200 block of Third Street, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 18
12:49 a.m., 4000 block of Sea Breeze Drive, prowler.
1:55 a.m., 1000 block of Seashell Drive, disturbance.
2:36 a.m., Highway 288/FCR 57, reckless driver.
5:07 a.m., FM 521/Bailey Road, accident.
5:44 a.m., 2000 block of Clubhouse Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:54 a.m., 1000 block of CR 45, accident.
6:54 a.m., West Highway 332/Blackstock Lane, accident.
7:17 a.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 94, accident.
8:10 a.m., 30000 block of FM 1301, criminal mischief.
9:33 a.m., 400 block of North Elm Street, suspicious object.
9:44 a.m., FM 2004/CR 203, road rage.
9:49 a.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, accident.
11:33 a.m., 800 block of CR 792, fraud.
11:40 a.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:51 a.m., 6000 block of CR 370, disturbance.
12:04 p.m., 7000 block of River Pass Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:17 p.m., East Highway 332/North Yaupon Street, accident.
12:20 p.m., 7000 block of CR 171, vehicle burglary.
12:38 p.m., 2000 block of Fairway Drive, fraud.
12:57 p.m., East Highway 332/Blue Water Highway, suspicious circumstances.
2:04 p.m., 8000 block of Over Street, trespassing.
2:11 p.m., 3000 block of CR 890, suspicious person.
2:36 p.m., 600 block of College Drive, accident.
2:37 p.m., 200 block of Windsong Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:47 p.m., 400 block of Wellshire Drive, theft.
3:08 p.m., 10000 block of CR 583A, fraud.
3:30 p.m., 6000 block of Trans Lane, theft.
3:51 p.m., 20000 block of Gulf Landing Court, threats.
4:07 p.m., 2000 block of CR 145, suspicious person.
4:54 p.m., 6000 block of Brookside Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:51 p.m., 10000 block of FM 2234, weapons possession.
5:54 p.m., 10000 block of CR 48, hit and run.
6:10 p.m., 10000 block of Jasmine Creek Lane, shots fired.
6:18 p.m., 10000 block of FM 2234, weapons possession.
6:47 p.m., 7000 block of River Pass Drive, fraud.
6:59 p.m., 9000 block of Peridot Green Drive, suspicious person.
7:04 p.m., 1000 block of Kyle Road, assault.
7:05 p.m., 6000 block of Bayou Village Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:18 p.m., 4000 block of Edward Lane, fraud.
7:47 p.m., first block of Fort Velasco Drive, accident.
7:52 p.m., Highway 6/CR 99, accident.
8:46 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
9:05 p.m., 10000 block of Juniper Branch, theft.
9:08 p.m., 4000 block of CR 169, suspicious vehicle.
9:24 p.m., 3000 block of CR 870A, disturbance.
9:34 p.m., 10000 block of Amador Peak Drive, theft.
10:29 p.m., CR 191/Highway 35, suspicious person.
10:30 p.m., 8000 block of Billingsley Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:42 p.m., 4000 block of CR 155, hit and run.
11:58 p.m., 9000 block of Calhoun Street, disturbance.
JULY 19
12:20 a.m., 10000 block of South Country Drive, disturbance.
12:36 a.m., 3000 block of Peekskill Court, suspicious circumstances.
1:43 a.m., 6000 block of South Autumn Cove, threats.
3:07 a.m., 1000 block of CR 353, disturbance.
3:12 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
4:46 a.m., 10000 block of Max Road, disturbance.
5:37 a.m., Highway 35/FM 1459, accident.
6:05 a.m., 10000 block of Madera Bend Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:10 a.m., 1000 block of North Gordon Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:31 a.m., Savannah Parkway/Laurel Heights Drive, accident.
7:44 a.m., 3000 block of FM 2403, theft.
7:49 a.m., FM 521/FM 524, accident.
8:45 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, hit and run.
8:54 a.m., first block of Leisure Shore Court, weapons possession.
9:01 a.m., East New York Street/FM 521, accident.
9:38 a.m., East FM 1462/CR 511, suspicious person.
10:06 a.m., 3000 block of Marble Falls Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:11 a.m., 100 block of Parker Lane, criminal mischief.
10:17 a.m., 2000 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
11:09 a.m., 800 block of CR 486, suspicious circumstances.
11:35 a.m., Highway 35/Bar X Trail, reckless driver.
11:36 a.m., 1000 block of Avenue C, threats.
11:50 a.m., 3000 block of CR 94, disturbance.
11:57 a.m., Highway 36/FM 522, reckless driver.
12 p.m., CR 48/Oleander Street, accident.
12:24 p.m., Kings Canyon Drive/Russell Pines Drive, accident.
12:40 p.m., 1000 block of CR 348, suspicious circumstances.
1:02 p.m., CR 45, sexual assault.
2:08 p.m., 2000 block of Pecan Creek Lane, fraud.
2:17 p.m., 10000 block of Buccaneer Parkway, weapons possession.
2:21 p.m., 100 block of Edgewater Drive, criminal mischief.
2:51 p.m., 10000 block of Camden Knoll Court, accident.
3:01 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
3:02 p.m., 30000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
3:16 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:57 p.m., 100 block of CR 870E, accident.
4:07 p.m., 9000 block of Weldon Road, disturbance.
4:19 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
4:45 p.m., FM 524/FM 521, accident.
4:47 p.m., 100 block of North 10th Street, disturbance.
5:11 p.m., 300 block of Horse Shoe Trail, assault.
5:20 p.m., 300 block of Pecan Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:53 p.m., 1000 block of Bayou Drive, shots fired.
7 p.m., 9000 block of FM 521, theft.
7 p.m., Highway 288/FM 523, accident.
7:06 p.m., Meador Street/East Second Street, suspicious person.
7:13 p.m., 7000 block of River Pass Drive, fraud.
7:24 p.m., 1000 block of Seashell Drive, disturbance.
7:45 p.m., Rolling Meadow Street, sexual assault.
8:09 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, vehicle burglary.
8:33 p.m., 8000 block of CR 128, fire.
9:05 p.m., 7000 block of Misty Lake Lane, suspicious person.
9:19 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:25 p.m., CR 389/Fite Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:03 p.m., 3000 block of CR 922, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JULY 18
7:57 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:26 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:27 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:13 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
2:23 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
2:33 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, accident.
2:57 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
6:03 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, identity theft.
9:34 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:40 p.m., 500 block of Charlotte Street, suspicious circumstances.
JULY 19
9:04 a.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:04 p.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, theft.
7:29 p.m., 300 block of Old Angleton Road, accident.
8:24 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, threats.
9:09 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, accident.
9:48 p.m., Main Street/Shanks Street, suspicious person.
10:16 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:03 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, assault.
FREEPORT
JULY 18
1:01 a.m., North Gulf Boulevard/Groce Street, suspicious person.
7:45 p.m., 1000 block of West Eighth Street, hit and run.
8 p.m., 200 block of South Avenue G, missing person.
JULY 19
9:32 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
2:48 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
4:22 p.m., West Fourth Street, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 18
6:32 a.m., 100 block of Carnation Street, suspicious person.
6:47 a.m., 300 block of Carnation Street, disorderly conduct.
6:55 a.m., Highway 332/Blackstock Lane, accident.
11:57 a.m., 100 block of North Yaupon Street/Highway 332, accident.
1:23 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, trespassing.
1:32 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
1:57 p.m., 100 block of Silverbell Circle, burglary.
2:15 p.m., 500 block of That Way, threats.
2:52 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:13 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, assault.
3:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Highway 288, suspicious activity.
4 p.m., 200 block of Daffodil Street, accident.
4:01 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/Highway 332, reckless driver.
4:19 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:52 p.m., 800 block of That Way, accident.
5:32 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, criminal mischief.
6:12 p.m., 400 block of Gardenia Street, theft.
6:19 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, assault.
6:57 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, assault.
7:23 p.m., 200 block of Dogwood Street, disorderly conduct.
7:40 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, assault.
8:29 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, suspicious person.
8:30 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:03 p.m., 100 block of Willenberg Road, disorderly conduct.
9:24 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:37 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
11:47 p.m., 400 block of FM 2004, accident.
JULY 19
7:38 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, criminal mischief.
9:47 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious person.
12:54 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
12:58 p.m., 100 block of Majestic Oak Circle, trespassing.
1:35 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
1:54 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, narcotics.
2:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4:20 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:46 p.m., 300 block of This Way/Highway 332, accident.
4:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:06 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:18 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, burglary.
6:20 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:56 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, trespassing.
8:41 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:09 p.m., 100 block of Old Angleton Road, theft.
