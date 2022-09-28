ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 26
1:21 a.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, suspicious person.
7:30 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, accident.
8:57 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
12:39 p.m., 200 block of Anglewood Court, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:14 p.m., 100 block of Tigner Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:04 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
2:52 p.m., 1000 block of Chevy Chase Street, missing person.
3:17 p.m., 600 block of West Miller Street, accident.
5:07 p.m., 400 block of Chuckwagon Trail, harassment.
5:25 p.m., South Highway 288/Highway 35, accident.
9:19 p.m., 1000 block of Heather Lane, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 26
2:24 a.m., 100 block of East Wildwinn Drive, fire.
2:28 a.m., 2000 block of North Main Street, suspicious person.
2:57 a.m., 7000 block of CR 128, suspicious person.
3:48 a.m., FM 524/CR 360, accident.
6:41 a.m., 6000 block of Hunters Bend, disturbance.
7:08 a.m., 3000 block of Crescent Drive, harassment.
7:23 a.m., first block of Darrington Road, hit and run.
7:35 a.m., 4000 block of Brookside Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 a.m., 4000 block of Ashland Glen Lane, suspicious person.
8:08 a.m., 2000 block of Duncan Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:15 a.m., East Sixth Street/Holly Street, accident.
8:29 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, weapons possession.
8:49 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, weapons possession.
8:50 a.m., 1000 block of Veranda Drive, weapons possession.
8:51 a.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, accident.
9:37 a.m., Southwyck Parkway/Larkdale Drive, accident.
10:18 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
10:21 a.m., 3000 block of CR 172, fire.
10:30 a.m., 800 block of West Highway 332, accident.
11:15 a.m., Magnolia Parkway/Deerfield Drive, reckless driver.
11:48 a.m., 900 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
12:39 p.m., 2000 block of CR 90, accident.
12:45 p.m., 6000 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, fraud.
12:55 p.m., Sea Dock Terminal Road/Highway 36, criminal mischief.
12:58 p.m., 2000 block of Kingsley Drive, weapons possession.
1:13 p.m., 3000 block of Hanberry Lane, threats
1:26 p.m., 3000 block of Crescent Drive, disturbance.
1:40 p.m., 10000 block of Amador Peak Lane, theft.
1:54 p.m., 700 block of Verhalen Road, weapons possession.
1:59 p.m., 300 block of Ocean Village Drive, disturbance.
2 p.m., 1000 block of CR 264U, disturbance.
2:08 p.m., 4000 block of CR 576, theft.
2:16 p.m., CR 488C/CR 488B, disturbance.
2:18 p.m., 2000 block of Quiet Arbor Lane, disturbance.
2:25 p.m., 10000 block of West Sandy Meadow Drive, disturbance.
2:45 p.m., FM 524/East Ashley Wilson Road, accident.
2:50 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
2:53 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
3:08 p.m., 2000 block of Lansing Circle, identity theft.
3:10 p.m., 1000 block of CR 220, disturbance.
3:35 p.m., 1000 block of CR 129, fraud.
4:01 p.m., 10000 block of Country Lea Lane, missing person.
4:04 p.m., 1000 block of Dickinson Road, fraud.
4:15 p.m., 300 block of CR 912A, disturbance.
5:29 p.m., 800 block of Windy Wood Street, accident.
6:25 p.m., 6000 block of Bending Bough Drive, disturbance.
6:27 p.m., 8000 block of Hastings Cannon Road, disturbance.
6:35 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
7:03 p.m., Sierra Vista Boulevard/Thunderbolt Peak Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:27 p.m., 9000 block of Evan Drive, disturbance.
7:54 p.m., 4000 block of CR 459D, theft.
8:09 p.m., 100 block of CR 870B, suspicious circumstances.
8:34 p.m., 20000 block of FM 521, trespassing.
9 p.m., 1000 block of Diamond Mountain Drive, stalking.
9:35 p.m., 100 block of CR 870B, vehicle burglary.
10:10 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, shots fired.
10:27 p.m., 2000 block of Elm Manor Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:44 p.m., CR 405/CR 223, suspicious vehicle.
10:51 p.m., 9000 block of Lamb Lane, suspicious circumstances.
10:56 p.m., 6000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
11:44 p.m., 3000 block of Edgewood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 26
11:44 a.m., 400 block of Plantation Drive, disturbance.
1:50 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, criminal trespassing.
3:09 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
3:23 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
3:53 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
4:10 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
6:13 p.m., CR 288/Main Street, reckless driving.
6:58 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, harassment.
7:59 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, threats.
8 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:30 p.m., 200 block of North Lazy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 26
12:07 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fire.
6:14 a.m., 1000 block of West Broad Street, theft.
10:52 a.m., 200 block of West Fourth Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:16 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue M, disturbance.
11:19 p.m., 100 block of North Velasco Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 26
10:07 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, suspicious activity.
10:08 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:10 a.m., 200 block of Forest Drive, burglary.
11:41 a.m., 800 block of FM 2004, criminal mischief.
1:06 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
1:51 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, forgery.
2:03 p.m., 200 block of Forest Drive, burglary.
3:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:49 p.m., 100 block of Oleander Street/Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:59 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:01 p.m., 100 block of Amarisk Trail, disorderly conduct.
8:15 p.m., 100 block of This Way, accident.
10:19 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:45 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, assault.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 26
9:39 a.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious person.
1:24 p.m., 100 block of Draeger Drive, disturbance.
3:55 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, fire.
4:35 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
5:48 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
7:05 p.m., 800 block of 17th Street, theft.
