ANGLETON
OCTOBER 12
7:21 a.m., 900 block of West Mulberry Street, aggravated assault.
7:41 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, minor accident.
11:50 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
12:20 p.m., Artic Street, family disturbance.
4:23 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
4:47 p.m., 600 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCTOBER 12
2:24 a.m., 16000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
2:53 a.m., 1900 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:54 a.m., 5400 block of Rio Ramos Street, gunshots.
5:02 a.m., 1100 block of CR 348, suspicious circumstance.
5:27 a.m., 3400 block of CR 81, theft.
6:23 a.m., 12000 block of CR 38, suspicious vehicle.
6:23 a.m., 12000 block of CR 38, suspicious circumstance.
6:24 a.m., 2800 block of Silver Falls Lane, suspicious circumstance.
6:29 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Highway 288, major accident.
6:31 a.m., 9800 block of Opal Rock Drive, suspicious circumstance.
7:21 a.m., Highway 35/CR 33, suspicious circumstance.
7:39 a.m., 6600 block of CR 203, trespassing.
7:43 a.m., CR 100/CR 829, minor accident.
7:59 a.m., 3000 block of Covebrook Drive, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 12
7:28 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
8:41 a.m., 200 block of South Lazy Lane, suspicious person.
11:50 a.m., Dixie and Plantation Drive, accident.
3:36 p.m., Lazy Lane/West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
4:25 p.m., 100 block of Cannon Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:19 p.m., Creekside Drive/Highway 288B, road hazard.
8:10 p.m., 400 block of Hardy Street, suspicious person.
8:58 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, accident.
10:07 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, disturbance.
10:44 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, fire.
OCTOBER 13
5:34 a.m., 200 block of Bentwater Lane, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
October 12
9:40 a.m. West Second Street, agency assist.
11:28 a.m. 1500 block of North Avenue F, disturbance physical.
10:17 p.m. 300 block of North Avenue A, discharge firearm.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 12
8:38 a.m., first block of Lantana Circle, suspicious activity.
8:52 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, burglary.
8:54 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
10:08 a.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive/Larkspur Street, suspicious person.
11:56 a.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, hit and run.
12:40 p.m., 100 block of Redbud Lane, burglary.
1:57 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, minor accident.
2:18 p.m., 300 block of This Way, criminal mischief.
5:35 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road/This way, minor accident.
6:24 p.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
6:37 p.m., first block of Lake Road. disorderly conduct.
6:38 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004 and Old Angleton Road, reckless driver.
7:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
7:18 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, burglary.
7:30 p.m., 200 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
8:20 p.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious person.
9:11 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious person.
9:58 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
11:50 p.m., first block of Dixie Drive, disorderly conduct.
OCTOBER 13
3:42 a.m., 100 block of Birch Street/Holly Street, suspicious activity.
3:56 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
October 12
8:17 a.m., 500 block of Kirby Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:58 a.m. 500 block of Bernard Street, suspicious circumstance.
