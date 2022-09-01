ANGLETON
AUGUST 30
2:38 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
3:48 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, fire.
5:43 a.m., FM 521/CR 655, accident.
9:25 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, harassment.
11:48 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
1:45 p.m., 700 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
2:31 p.m., North Valderas Street/Henderson Road, suspicious person.
4:59 p.m., Highway 288B/Highway 288, accident.
5:09 p.m., 200 block of North Loop 274, accident.
5:33 p.m., 1000 block of Fair Drive, accident.
5:37 p.m., 200 block of Kaysie Street, disturbance.
8:12 p.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, narcotics.
8:13 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, disturbance.
9:53 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 30
1:33 p.m., 100 block of Fourth Street, theft.
1:36 p.m., 400 block of East Texas Street, harassment.
9:49 p.m., South Brooks Street/South Market Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:19 p.m., 100 block of San Bernard Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 30
4:01 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, criminal mischief.
4:47 a.m., 1000 block of Lily Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:06 a.m., 500 block of CR 330, accident.
6:13 a.m., 1000 block of Loop Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:18 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Karsten Boulevard, accident.
6:40 a.m., 10000 block of FM 2004, accident.
6:55 a.m., 10000 block of Susie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
7:12 a.m., FM 1459/FM 522, accident.
7:23 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:50 a.m., CR 49/FM 521, accident.
7:59 a.m., CR 190/CR 186, accident.
8:06 a.m., 500 block of CR 486, theft.
8:13 a.m., 7000 block of Lakeside Manor Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:09 a.m., 200 block of South Dixie Drive, weapons possession.
9:22 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, weapon possession.
9:43 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
10:36 a.m., 10000 block of CR 944, theft.
10:37 a.m., FM 521/CR 320, hit and run.
10:43 a.m., 3000 block of CR 61, disturbance.
11:06 a.m., 1000 block of Truckee River Drive, theft.
11:27 a.m., 1000 block of East Adoue Street, weapons possession.
11:30 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, fire.
11:41 a.m., 20000 block of Chenango Lake Drive, trespassing.
11:42 a.m., 1000 block of CR 145, suspicious circumstances.
11:51 a.m., 2000 block of CR 144, fraud.
11:59 a.m., 8000 block of CR 3, fire.
12:16 p.m., 1000 block of Diamond Mountain Drive, theft.
12:30 p.m., 3000 block of Valley Court, fraud.
1:45 p.m., CR 924/FM 1459, suspicious circumstances.
1:52 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
2:19 p.m., Highway 288/FCR 56, suspicious circumstances.
2:28 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, weapons possession.
2:50 p.m., 3000 block of CR 61, disturbance.
2:56 p.m., 4000 block of FM 2611, vehicle burglary.
2:58 p.m., 10000 block of Manor Drive, disturbance.
3:24 p.m., 8000 block of Tye Lane, disturbance.
3:27 p.m., 200 block of Oak Field Drive, fraud.
3:43 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
3:44 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
4:17 p.m., City Park, suspicious vehicle.
4:29 p.m., FM 523/Highway 288, accident.
4:38 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:40 p.m., 3000 block of CR 922, suspicious vehicle.
4:54 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, accident.
5 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
6:48 p.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, suspicious person.
7:27 p.m., 8000 block of FM 1459, suspicious person.
7:49 p.m., CR 121/Summer Lane, shots fired.
8:14 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:27 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, robbery.
8:27 p.m., Highway 36/CR 913, accident.
8:43 p.m., 9000 block of Turquoise Meadow Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:45 p.m., 4000 block of Redford Valley Road, shots fired.
8:49 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
9:13 p.m., CR 247/CR 397, suspicious circumstances.
9:52 p.m., 3000 block of CR 355, trespassing.
9:59 p.m., CR 155/CR 423, accident.
10:20 p.m., 9000 block of Silver Ridge Drive, disturbance.
10:36 p.m., FM 523/Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
10:59 p.m., 10000 block of Bailey Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:39 p.m., CR 934/CR 934A, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
AUGUST 30
11:05 a.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, disturbance.
11:16 a.m., Stratton Ridge/Highway 288B, accident.
11:33 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:36 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
1:05 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
4:37 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, assault.
6:19 p.m., Hargett Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:33 p.m., 200 block of Bentwater Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:40 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driving.
10:27 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:17 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 30
9:15 a.m., 100 block of Arrowhead Drive, suspicious activity.
9:33 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
10:36 a.m., 200 block of Circle Way, accident.
2:44 p.m., 100 block of Papaya Street, suspicious activity.
3:15 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
3:15 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, disorderly conduct.
3:19 p.m., 200 block of Center Way/Magnolia Street, assault.
3:33 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:08 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
5:18 p.m., 300 block of Circle Way, vehicle fire.
6:07 p.m., 100 block of That Way, reckless driver.
7:25 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
8:07 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Lake Road, reckless driver.
8:37 p.m., 100 block of Cherry Street, disorderly conducts weapons.
10:12 p.m., Highway 288, suspicious activity.
11:38 p.m., 700 block of Azalea Street, missing person.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 30
7:30 a.m., 200 block of South Broad Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:30 a.m., 500 block of South 17th Street, theft.
11:59 a.m., 8000 block of CR 3, fire.
1:50 p.m., 500 block of Tall Timber Drive, assault.
2:20 p.m., 400 block of Bowie Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:50 p.m., 200 block of North 14th Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:17 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:30 p.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious person.
6 p.m., 100 block of South Ringgold Street, suspicious circumstances.
