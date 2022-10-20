ANGLETON
OCT. 18
12:32 a.m., 1000 block of Hospital drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:01 a.m., Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
5:49 a.m., 100 block of Lostrocco Street, disturbance.
7:41 a.m., Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
7:54 a.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
4:14 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
4:45 p.m., 200 block of Bastrop Street, harassment.
5:32 p.m., 1000 block of Karankawa Lane, suspicious person.
5:56 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:02 p.m., 600 block of East Cedar Street, disturbance.
7:52 p.m., South Velasco Street/CR 200, reckless driver.
8:40 p.m., South Buchta Road/Bastrop Street, criminal mischief.
8:48 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:10 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
9:49 p.m., first block of Hemlock Place, burglary.
11:11 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
OCT. 18
5:27 a.m., 1000 block of East Second Street, fire.
6:28 p.m., 4000 block of CR 347, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 17
3:03 p.m., 6000 block of CR 203, disturbance.
3:16 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, theft.
3:39 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, theft.
4:03 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, hit and run.
4:51 p.m., 8000 block of FM 524, accident.
5:03 p.m., CR 58/CR 173A, accident.
5:09 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
5:29 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, theft.
5:56 p.m., 6000 block of Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
6:26 p.m., 4000 block of Brister Parkway, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:33 p.m., Highway 332/FM 521, suspicious person.
6:37 p.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, accident.
6:48 p.m., 10000 block of CR 463, disturbance.
7:09 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
7:19 p.m., 3000 block of Pasteur Lane, disturbance.
7:45 p.m., 800 block of Beach Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:52 p.m., CR 771/East FM 1462, shots fired.
8:05 p.m., 6000 block of CR 353, accident.
8:10 p.m., 5000 block of Kendall Glen Court, suspicious circumstances.
8:28 p.m., 4000 block of CR 424, disturbance.
9:08 p.m., 7000 block of Gupton Road, trespassing.
9:16 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
9:32 p.m., CR 208/CR 227, suspicious vehicle.
9:38 p.m., Hudspeth Drive/Central Avenue, shots fired.
10:58 p.m., 500 block of Crosson Street, disturbance.
11:17 p.m., 5000 block of Avenue D, suspicious vehicle.
11:30 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:40 p.m., 2000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
OCT. 18
12:16 a.m., 7000 block of CR 100, disturbance.
1:13 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:41 a.m., 5000 block of CR 469, suspicious circumstances.
3:35 a.m., Broadway Street, sexual assault.
4:04 a.m., 6000 block of FM 523, accident.
7:05 a.m., 600 block of FM 517, disturbance.
7:19 a.m., Highway 288/CR 51, accident.
7:58 a.m., 900 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
8:14 a.m., 2000 block of CR 90, theft.
8:29 a.m., 2000 block of Tranquility Lakes Boulevard, weapons possession.
8:54 a.m., 5000 block of Rio Sabinas Street, weapons possession.
9:10 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
9:16 a.m., 10000 block of Citruswood Park Lane, disturbance.
9:54 a.m., 2000 block of Old Alvin Road, weapons possession.
10:10 a.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, suspicious object.
10:13 a.m., CR 223/CR 405, fire.
10:17 a.m., 1000 block of Suburban Garden Road, weapons possession.
10:54 a.m., Highway 288/CR 51, suspicious person.
11:10 a.m., 4000 block of Ashwood Drive, weapons possession.
11:14 a.m., 3000 block of CR 870A, theft.
11:27 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
12:21 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:38 p.m., 2000 block of CR 165, theft.
12:54 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, theft.
1:49 p.m., 6000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
1:50 p.m., 5000 block of Brookside Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:01 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, missing person.
2:20 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, missing person.
2:24 p.m., 7000 block of Quiet River Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:23 p.m., 2000 block of CR 212, theft.
4:35 p.m., Highway 35/CR 129, hit and run.
4:38 p.m., 1000 block of CR 311, accident.
4:47 p.m., 10000 block of CR 191, fraud.
4:55 p.m., 5000 block of Meadow Arbor Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:01 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:20 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
6:16 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
6:35 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:37 p.m., 4000 block of CR 347, fire.
6:51 p.m., 1000 block of Yellowstone Drive, fire.
6:52 p.m., 2000 block of CR 94, fire.
6:56 p.m., 100 block of Doubloon Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:15 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:33 p.m., CR 208/CR 227, suspicious vehicle.
7:43 p.m., FM 521/CR 54, fire.
7:54 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, suspicious circumstances.
8:07 p.m., CR 49/Highway 288B, accident.
8:33 p.m., 4000 block of CR 347, fire.
9:36 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, shots fired.
11:13 p.m., 5000 block of Avenue D, suspicious vehicle.
11:15 p.m., 2000 block of Lakewood Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:23 p.m., 6000 block of South Autumn Cove, threats.
CLUTE
OCT. 18
6:04 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:17 a.m., Crestwood Street, suspicious person.
6:33 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:35 a.m., Marion Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:50 a.m., 500 block of Mockingbird Lane, suspicious circumstances.
12:03 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:12 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
5:21 p.m., 600 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
6:36 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:27 p.m., 800 block of Yaupon Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
OCT. 18
7:04 a.m., Highway 36, accident.
LAKE JACKSON
OCT. 18
5:35 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:33 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:58 a.m., 900 block of Oleander Street, theft.
12:33 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
12:59 p.m., 200 block of Huckleberry Drive, forgery.
2:24 p.m., first block of This Way, suspicious activity.
3 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
3:24 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Circle Way, accident.
3:25 p.m., first block of Center Way/Oak Drive, accident.
5:54 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:19 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:35 p.m., 400 block of North Dixie Drive/Teal Drive, reckless driver.
7:30 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
