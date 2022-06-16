ANGLETON
JUNE 14
2:48 a.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:18 a.m., West FM 1462/Majestic Oaks Drive, motor vehicle accident.
7:07 a.m., 1000 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:55 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
10:04 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, trespassing.
10:19 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
10:44 a.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
11:09 a.m., first block of Wagon Lane, fraud.
11:59 a.m., North Velasco Street/Highway 288B, reckless driver.
12:59 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
1:10 p.m., Highway 35/Wagon Wheel Trail, reckless driver.
1:26 p.m., 600 block of Farrer Street, identity theft.
4:03 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:38 p.m., 300 block of West Henderson Road, verbal disturbance.
10:58 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:06 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:25 p.m., 600 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 14
1:38 a.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, disturbance.
3:34 a.m., 8000 block Highway 35, disturbance.
3:42 a.m., 4000 block of Croix Road, minor accident.
5:48 a.m., Rio Sabinas Street/Rio Lindo Street, suspicious person.
6:11 a.m., FM 521/Chuckwagon Trail, fire.
6:15 a.m., West FM 1462/Majestic Oaks Drive, major accident.
6:46 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/CR 48, suspicious circumstances.
8:06 a.m., 10000 block of FM 523, motor vehicle accident.
8:07 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, criminal mischief.
8:33 a.m., 8000 block of Sunforest Lane, weapons possession.
8:33 a.m., first block of CR 727, weapons possession.
8:54 a.m., 10000 block of Shadow Creek weapons possession.
9:02 a.m., 6000 block of Bluebird Lane, identity theft.
9:15 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
9:15 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, motor vehicle accident.
9:21 a.m., 3000 block of CR 450, suspicious person.
9:42 a.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, weapons possession.
9:57 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
9:59 a.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, major accident.
10:32 a.m., 100 block of CR 825A, disturbance.
11:20 a.m., 10000 block of Twin Oaks Drive, threats.
11:40 a.m., 2000 block of CR 790, fraud.
11:55 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, reckless driver.
12:07 p.m., 600 block of CR 476E, theft.
12:37 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, motor vehicle accident.
12:54 p.m., Highway 35/CR 300J, reckless driver.
1:40 p.m., 5000 block of Rio Alamo Street, weapons possession.
1:55 p.m., 6000 block of CR 400, suspicious person.
2 p.m., Highway 35/CR 33, reckless driver.
2:17 p.m., 1000 block of Dolores Street, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
2:34 p.m., 9000 block of Highway 36, theft.
3:04 p.m., 10000 block of Rio Grande Lane, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
3:06 p.m., 100 block of CR 870F, suspicious circumstance.
3:24 p.m., 2000 block of Sixth Street, threats.
3:27 p.m., 3000 block of CR 257, motor vehicle accident.
3:39 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
3:49 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, motor vehicle accident.
4:06 p.m., 100 block of Oak Forest Drive, weapons possession.
4:54 p.m., 2000 block of CR 873A, shots fired.
5:03 p.m., 300 block of Edgewater Drive, trespassing.
5:26 p.m., 700 block of CR 351, disturbance.
5:39 p.m., 4000 block of Bedynek Drive, criminal mischief.
5:42 p.m., 1000 block of West Second Street, minor accident.
6:19 p.m., 100 block of Yucca Avenue, disturbance.
6:45 p.m., 3000 block of Lister Drive, disturbance.
6:50 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, vehicle burglary.
6:58 p.m., 300 block of Edgewater Drive, trespassing.
7:35 p.m., 1000 block of CR 712, suspicious circumstances.
7:36 p.m., Highway 35/CR 191, reckless driver.
8:15 p.m., 1000 block of Kyle Road, disturbance.
8:17 p.m., CR 42/FM 521, minor accident.
8:36 p.m., Croix Parkway/Post Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:48 p.m., 10000 block of Blythe Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:01 p.m., Dalea Clover Lane/Summer Tanager Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:33 p.m., 5000 block of CR 169, suspicious person.
9:35 p.m., 8000 block of Harvest Acres Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:55 p.m., 8000 block of FM 1459, suspicious vehicle.
11:04 p.m., 5000 block of Brookside Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:23 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 35, accident.
11:23 p.m., 100 block of Nesmith Plaza, disturbance.
CLUTE
JUNE 14
6:08 a.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
6:29 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
7:02 a.m., 100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
8:25 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
8:57 a.m., 400 block of East Main Street, fire.
1:38 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, criminal trespassing.
3:12 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
3:26 p.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, accident.
5:10 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
5:26 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
8:08 p.m., 200 block of East Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
8:33 p.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:35 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
10:13 p.m., 600 block of Smith Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:31 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
11:13 p.m., 700 block of Shanks Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
JUNE 14
11:40 a.m., 1000 block of West Fourth Street, terroristic threats.
3:55 p.m., Sixth Street/Seventh Street, suspicious person.
8:42 p.m., 500 block of West Sixth Street, physical disturbance.
10:17 p.m., 700 block of North Avenue G, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 14
8 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:02 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
8:38 a.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, suspicious activity.
9:29 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
10:52 a.m., 200 block of Arrowhead Drive, suspicious person.
11:13 a.m., 300 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
1:04 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3:12 p.m., 100 block of Pearl Drive, suspicious activity.
4:09 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 14
11:38 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:23 p.m., Loggins Drive, suspicious person.
12:48 p.m., Loggins Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:50 p.m., East Brazos Drive, reckless driving.
3:32 p.m., Highway 36/CR 20, fire.
