ANGLETON
JUNE 19
12:20 a.m., first block of Arctic Street, verbal disturbance.
1:23 a.m., 200 block of Ranch House Road, verbal disturbance.
2:33 a.m., Highway 288B/FM 523, reckless driver.
4:03 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
6:29 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
9:26 a.m., North Highway 288/FM 523, reckless driver.
11:47 a.m., 1000 block of Pecan Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:31 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
1:05 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, family disturbance.
4:16 p.m., 1000 block of Carey Drive, suspicious person.
4:36 p.m., first block of Stadium Drive, burglary.
6:17 p.m., West Mulberry Street/North Loop 274, minor accident.
6:24 p.m., North Valderas Street/Cannan Drive, suspicious person.
11:46 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
JUNE 19
12:25 a.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:08 a.m., 100 block of Roustabout Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:42 a.m., 200 block of Yaupon Drive, fire.
9:47 a.m., 200 block of South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:18 p.m., 100 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 18
1:04 p.m., 10000 block of CR 909, threats.
1:57 p.m., 3000 block of Meridiana Parkway, minor accident.
2:11 p.m., first block of Ivy Court, harassment.
2:17 p.m., 800 block of Masonic Oak Drive, accident.
2:37 p.m., 3000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
2:55 p.m., 10000 block of Annette Road, fire.
3:39 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, suspicious circumstances.
4 p.m., 9000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
4:09 p.m., 300 block of Igloo Lane, disturbance.
5:46 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, minor accident.
5:58 p.m., 800 block of CR 947, suspicious circumstances.
6:02 p.m., 10000 block of Napier Drive, disturbance.
6:26 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:50 p.m., 200 block of Thunder Road, theft.
6:51 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
6:59 p.m., 100 block of Bastrop Bayou Drive, minor accident.
7:06 p.m., 300 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious object.
7:16 p.m., 1000 block of CR 147, disturbance.
7:24 p.m., 4000 block of Enchanted Springs Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:42 p.m., Highway 36/CR 217, accident.
8:17 p.m., 300 block of CR 486, disturbance.
8:46 p.m., Avenue C/First Street, harassment.
8:50 p.m., 400 block of Blue Water Highway, reckless driver.
8:54 p.m., 5000 block of CR 48, minor accident.
8:55 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
9:01 p.m., 400 block of Pompano Lane, disturbance.
9:02 p.m., 4000 block of CR 652, prowler.
9:25 p.m., Highway 35/CR 881, suspicious circumstances.
9:29 p .m., 100 block of Shark Lane, threats.
9:39 p.m., 2000 block, of Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
10:04 p.m., FM 1462/Skyranch Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:06 p.m., 4000 block of FM 2611, disturbance.
10:26 p.m., 10000 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstances.
10:30 p.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, disturbance.
10:37 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, harassment.
11:02 p.m., 2000 Smith Ranch Road, vehicle burglary.
11:20 p.m., 100 block of CR 99, suspicious vehicle.
11:45 p.m., 200 block of West Sixth Street, suspicious vehicle.
JUNE 19
1:08 a.m., 7000 block of Griffin Lane, criminal mischief.
2:06 a.m., 4000 block of CR 160, suspicious vehicle.
2:10 a.m., Crab Street/Fort Velasco Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:26 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
2:27 a.m., 4000 block of Turnbridge Court, suspicious circumstances.
2:33 a.m., 5000 block of CR 160, suspicious circumstances.
2:35 a.m., 700 block of Hidden Oaks Lane, suspicious vehicle.
2:36 a.m., 1000 Loop Drive, disturbance.
2:38 a.m., 10000 Green Valley Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:50 a.m., 7000 block of Griffin Lane, criminal mischief.
4:40 a.m., Highway 36/Nelson Sparks Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
8:37 a.m., 600 block of Fin Alley, accident.
10:47 a.m., 6000 block of CR 208, accident.
11:01 a.m., 300 block of Thunder Road, theft.
12:54 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288, suspicious circumstances.
1:05 p.m., CR 342, sexual assault.
1:31 p.m., 1000 block of CR 480, suspicious vehicle.
2:52 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, fire.
3:19 p.m., 10000 block of CR 143, hit and run.
3:22 p.m., 2000 block of CR 144, disturbance.
3:25 p.m., 2000 block of FM 521, reckless driver.
3:51 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, minor accident.
3:53 p.m., 4000 block of Blue Water Highway, accident.
4:19 p.m., 5000 block of Shady Hollow Court, minor accident.
4:35 p.m., 200 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, physical disturbance.
4:36 p.m., 1000 block of Sargasso Circle, suspicious circumstances.
5:24 p.m., 9000 block of Sandy Lane, physical disturbance.
5:31 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
5:38 p.m., 100 block of Howard Avenue, theft.
6:04 p.m., 3000 block of Handel Drive, disturbance.
6:06 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
6:09 p.m., 7000 block of FM 521, disturbance.
6:48 p.m., 8000 block of CR 172, shots fired.
6:52 p.m., 400 block of East Third Street, disturbance.
6:55 p.m., 4000 block of CR 347, criminal mischief.
7:12 p.m., 2000 block of Shalmar Drive, harassment.
7:20 p.m., 300 block of CR 502A, accident.
7:23 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
7:27 p.m., 700 block of Cobia Lane, suspicious person.
8:05 p.m., 1000 block of Airline Plaza, disturbance.
8:17 p.m., 200 block of Lagoona Lane, suspicious person.
8:42 p.m., Highway 288/CR 64, reckless driver.
9:10 p.m., 2000 block of Avalon Cove Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:24 p.m., 2000 block of Honeysickle Road, shots fired.
9:26 p.m., Sand Dune Court/CR 257, shots fired.
10:15 p.m., 100 block of Parkview Road, theft.
10:31 p.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, accident.
10:34 p.m., CR 89/Bailey Road, minor accident.
10:49 p.m., 2000 block of FM 1495, shots fired.
11:18 p.m., CR 48/Airline Road, shots fired.
11:18 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:19 p.m., 6000 block of Trail Loop, shots fired.
11:21 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
11:52 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
JUNE 19
3:57 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
9:59 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
10;06 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
1:50 p.m., Plantation Drive/Highway 288B, accident.
4:50 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstance.
5:34 p.m., 100 block of West Pecan Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:53 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
10:04 p.m., 1000 block of East Kyle Road, suspicious circumstances.
10:16 p.m., FM 523/Highway 332, reckless driving.
10:18 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:46 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:14 p.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
11:56 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
JUNE 19
12:09 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, reckless driver.
1:45 a.m., 1000 block of North Avenue S, suspicious circumstances.
1:55 a.m., 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard, assault.
2:28 a.m., 900 block of North Gulf Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
2:32 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, reckless driver.
2:53 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue T, vehicle burglary.
8:57 p.m., first block of Kingfish Lane, suspicious person.
9:13 p.m., 800 block of West 11th Street, burglary.
JUNE 20
11:04 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
12:33 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
3:18 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
8:16 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 19
12:12 a.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, suspicious person.
12:46 a.m., 200 block of Banyan Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:20 a.m., 100 block of Sunflower Lane, minor accident.
4:07 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, assault.
4:08 a.m., 100 block of Bois D Arc Street/Walnut Street, suspicious activity.
2:07 p.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
3:02 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:13 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:47 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:22 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive Street/Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:03 p.m., 100 block of Beechwood Street, disorderly conduct.
11:11 p.m., 100 block of Stanford Road, suspicious person.
JUNE 20
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 19
12:09 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious activity.
3:14 a.m., 800 block of Alamo Street, physical disturbance.
10:43 a.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, accident.
10:59 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, harassment.
11:18 a.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, reckless driving.
12:50 p.m., 100 block of West Texaco Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
12:55 p.m., 400 block of Loggins Drive, burglary.
3:43 p.m., 3000 block of CR 580, fire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.