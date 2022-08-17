ANGLETON
AUGUST 15
6:05 a.m., 300 block of Bert Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:18 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, harassment.
1:45 p.m., first block of Oak Place, suspicious person.
2:06 p.m., East Wilkins Street/Higgins Street, suspicious person.
5:01 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
6:09 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, reckless driver.
6:34 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:41 p.m., 700 block of Southside Drive, criminal mischief.
6:53 p.m., North Tinsley Street/Northridge Street, fire.
10:21 p.m., 1000 block of Laurel Lane, disturbance.
11:34 p.m., Highway 288 /CR 44, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 15
7:37 p.m., 100 block of Third Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:08 p.m., 700 block of North Main Street, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 15
12:12 a.m., 2000 block of Duncan Drive, disturbance.
1:28 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
1:39 a.m., Summer Tanager Lane/Turnbridge Court, suspicious person.
3:16 a.m., 10000 block of Wagner Street, prowler.
4:06 a.m., 10000 block of Rio Brazos Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:10 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
4:43 a.m., 1000 block of CR 44, suspicious circumstances.
5:32 a.m., 2000 block of CR 582A, unauthorized use of vehicle.
5:39 a.m., 1000 block of CR 149, suspicious circumstances.
7:37 a.m., 4000 block of Redford Valley Road, theft.
8:15 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
8:36 a.m., 600 block of Griffin Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:40 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:56 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
9:17 a.m., 100 block of Oak Manor Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:24 a.m., 1000 block of Tioga View Drive, theft.
9:37 a.m., 400 block of Bayou Drive, theft.
9:40 a.m., 10000 block of Amador Peak Drive, theft.
10:43 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
10:57 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
11:06 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
11:06 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
11:33 a.m., 700 block of Griffin Road, suspicious person.
11:36 a.m., 10000 block of Bailey Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:56 a.m., 5000 block of FM 655, accident.
12:11 p.m., 4000 block of Morning Dove Street, disturbance.
12:11 p.m., 2000 block of Pinehurst Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:15 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
12:23 p.m., CR 48/Magnolia Parkway, accident.
12:36 p.m., 5000 block of CR 169, accident.
1:07 p.m., 1000 block of CR 348, suspicious circumstances.
1:18 p.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, disturbance.
1:31 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
1:35 p.m., 6000 block of CR 683, theft.
1:41 p.m., 200 block of CR 257, criminal mischief.
1:42 p.m., 5000 block of Mesquite Willow Lane, identity theft.
1:49 p.m., Highway 288/Croix Road, reckless driver.
1:56 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
2:12 p.m., 3000 block of FM 2611, threats.
2:44 p.m., Broadway Street/Old Chocolate Bayou Road, accident.
3:01 p.m., 300 block of Magnolia Avenue, weapons possession.
3:04 p.m., CR 348, sexual assault.
3:15 p.m., Avenue D/Fourth Street, accident.
3:29 p.m., 7000 block of CR 684C, vehicle burglary.
3:35 p.m., 4000 block of Blue Sage Drive, suspicious person.
3:52 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
4:04 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
4:17 p.m., 1000 block of Loop Drive, criminal mischief.
4:21 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:06 p.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, reckless driver.
5:26 p.m., FM 2004/North Yaupon Street, accident.
5:41 p.m., Meridiana Parkway/Karsten Boulevard, accident.
6:11 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, harassment.
6:31 p.m., 2000 block of CR 94, suspicious person.
6:46 p.m., CR 541/CR 99, accident.
7:09 p.m., 7000 block of Carrie Lane, theft.
7:15 p.m., 1000 block of CR 928B, suspicious circumstances.
7:39 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
7:41 p.m., Ellis Road/Brookside Road, suspicious vehicle.
7:59 p.m., 3000 block of CR 89, criminal mischief.
8:14 p.m., 4000 block of Blue Sage Drive, disturbance.
8:47 p.m., 10000 block of Amoco Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:37 p.m., 9000 block of Clear Diamond Drive, burglary.
9:54 p.m., CR 48/Highway 288, suspicious person.
10:26 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
10:34 p.m., 8000 block of Moore Road, disturbance.
10:59 p.m., 5000 block of Summer Spring Lane, disturbance.
11:15 p.m., CR 321/CR 332, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
AUGUST 15
6:51 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, criminal mischief.
11:30 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespassing.
12:15 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, theft.
12:51 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:15 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:43 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
1:56 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal trespassing.
8:25 p.m., Highway 288B/Kyle Road, accident.
9:21 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 15
7:55 a.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:17 a.m., 1000 block of West Brazos Boulevard, hit and run.
2:55 p.m., South Velasco Boulevard/West Broad Street, suspicious subject.
5:59 p.m., 1000 block of West Ninth Street, fraud.
10:21 p.m., 400 block of West First Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 15
5:17 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:54 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:36 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, accident.
9:59 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
10:18 a.m., 100 block of Huisache Street, suspicious person.
10:38 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:02 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:57 p.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, forgery.
1:32 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:26 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:27 p.m., 100 block of White Oak Drive, missing person.
3:22 p.m., first block of Plantation Court, forgery.
3:36 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:03 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive/Brazoswood Drive, accident.
5 p.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious person.
7:21 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, narcotics.
8:24 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:25 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 15
11:09 a.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:05 p.m., Fisher Street, suspicious activity.
3:33 p.m., 400 block of North 11th Street, shots fired.
10:21 p.m., 500 block of South 16th Street, suspicious vehicle.
