ANGLETON
OCTOBER 5
6:02 a.m., South Highway 288 Ramp, accident.
8:56 a.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
9:03 a.m., 1000 block of Dennis Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
10:23 a.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:53 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
10:53 a.m., 2000 block of North Tinsley Street, suspicious person.
11:45 a.m., 2000 block of South Front Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:08 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
1:10 p.m., 600 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
1:57 p.m., 100 block of Pacific Street, theft.
3:08 p.m., FM 521/FM 523, fire.
4:16 p.m., 300 block of Swift Street, accident.
5:16 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
BRAZORIA
OCTOBER 5
6:48 p.m., 200 block of North Orange Street, fire.
6:57 p.m., 5000 block of CR 353, fire.
9:24 p.m., 400 block of South Oak Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT0BER 5
12:24 a.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
12:39 a.m., CR 955/CR 190, suspicious circumstances.
12:53 a.m., 3000 block of CR 179, shots fired.
1:33 a.m., 10000 block of CR 761, suspicious vehicle.
2 a.m., CR 185/FM 1462, shots fired.
2:34 a.m., 200 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:31 a.m., 100 block of CR 192, suspicious vehicle.
3:49 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
5:12 a.m., 6000 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, suspicious vehicle.
6:16 a.m., 3000 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
6:24 a.m., 9000 block of Garnet Falls Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:24 a.m., CR 48/CR 56, suspicious object.
6:41 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Crystal View Drive, accident.
6:44 a.m., 9000 block of Sterling Gate Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:56 a.m., 2000 block of FM 2917, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:42 a.m., 3000 block of Abbeywood Drive, disturbance.
7:47 a.m., 5000 block of Sixth Street, suspicious person.
8:17 a.m., 2000 block of Summer Rain Drive, accident.
8:35 a.m., 20000 block of Lake Forest Drive, fraud.
8:36 a.m., 4000 block of Prairie Springs Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:37 a.m., 7000 block of Griffin Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:57 a.m., 500 block of North McKinney Street, weapons possession.
9:16 a.m., 6000 block of Fox Ridge Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:59 a.m., Desert Rose Court/North Sedona Lakes Drive, suspicious person.
10:25 a.m., 4000 block of East Highway 6, fraud.
10:47 a.m., 100 block of CR 615, theft.
11:09 a.m., 10000 block of Southern Orchard Lane, theft.
11:16 a.m., FM 2004/Old Angleton Road, accident.
11:59 a.m., 3000 block of CR 45, suspicious vehicle.
12:01 p.m., 4000 block of CR 257, accident.
12:22 p.m., 5000 block of CR 348, criminal mischief.
12:27 p.m., 8000 block of FM 524, burglary.
12:31 p.m., Iowa Colony Boulevard/Highway 6, accident.
12:38 p.m., 200 block of West Miller Street, weapons possession.
12:43 p.m., CR 129/Highway 35, criminal mischief.
12:49 p.m., 10000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
1:36 p.m., 7000 block of Rosedown Court, suspicious circumstances.
2:11 p.m., 5000 block of Rio Sabinas Street, weapons possession.
2:21 p.m., CR 400/FM 521, accident.
2:33 p.m., 3000 block of Abbeywood Drive, identity theft.
2:35 p.m., 10000 block of CR 568, weapons possession.
3:19 p.m., 2000 block of Clubhouse Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:32 p.m., FM 2917/CR 171, fire.
4:29 p.m., 3000 block of CR 531, fraud.
4:48 p.m., Highway 288B/Legion Road, accident.
4:56 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:56 p.m., 8000 block of Cactus Road, disturbance.
4:58 p.m., Honeysickle Road, sexual assault.
5:08 p.m., Highway 35/FM 524, accident.
5:34 p.m., 3000 block of Commerce, trespassing.
5:49 p.m., 2000 block of CR 956, fire.
6 p.m., 7000 block of Silver Maple Lane, disturbance.
6:54 p.m., 4000 block of CR 537, disturbance.
6:59 p.m., West FM 1462/Moon Lake Ranch Road, suspicious person.
7:16 p.m., 7000 block of Timberside Drive, hit and run.
7:24 p.m., 4000 block of Cottonwood Creek Lane, theft.
7:33 p.m., 4000 block of Whitehaven Pine Way, disturbance.
7:38 p.m., first block of CR 409, threats.
8:06 p.m., 4000 block of CR 424, suspicious circumstances.
8:12 p.m., 500 block of CR 330, disturbance.
8:22 p.m., 10000 block of Berry Road, shots fired.
8:39 p.m., 2000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
8:52 p.m., 3000 block of East FM 1462, hit and run.
9:12 p.m., 4000 block of Cottonwood Creek Lane, theft.
10:18 p.m.,9000 block of Emerald Lakes Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:41 p.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, accident.
10:54 p.m., 10000 block of Sophie Mary Street, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 5
12:31 a.m., 700 block of South Shanks Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:40 a.m., 400 block of Plantation Drive, driving while intoxicated.
3:13 a.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:38 a.m., 300 block of Commerce Avenue, harassment.
9:13 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:36 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
11:19 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
12:53 p.m., 100 block of North Park Drive, suspicious person.
3:24 p.m., 700 block of South Shanks Street, criminal trespassing.
3:33 p.m., 500 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
4:19 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
5:05 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
5:15 p.m., 100 block North Oak Park Drive, disturbance.
5:25 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:33 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, missing person.
9:44 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, driving while intoxicated.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 5
4:29 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
8:36 a.m., 500 block of West First Street, suspicious subject.
7:05 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 5
9:04 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, narcotics.
10:20 a.m., 100 block of Maple Street, suspicious activity.
10:57 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
11:39 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
12:55 p.m., first block of Mandevilla Court, suspicious activity.
1:12 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, accident.
2:29 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
3:33 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
4:51 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
5:43 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:03 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious activity.
7:15 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
7:49 p.m., 100 block of Mimosa Street/Magnolia Street, accident.
8:33 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
8:42 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, theft.
9:01 p.m., first block of Vinca Court, threats.
11:25 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
OCTOBER 5
4:24 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 36, fire.
5:10 p.m., 6000 block of FM 524, accident.
6:33 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
6:54 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, accident.
8:03 p.m. 600 block of South 17th Street, suspicious activity.
8:08 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
10:51 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, suspicious person.
