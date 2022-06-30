ANGLETON
JUNE 28
8:22 a.m., first block of Sarita Road, fraud.
12:46 p.m., 500 block of Pecan Street, family disturbance.
12:58 p.m., 600 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
2:31 p.m., 200 block of Swift Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:57 p.m., 800 block of South Belle Drive, family disturbance.
3:31 p.m., 2000 block of South Front Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:19 p.m., FM 523/Highway 35, minor accident.
4:44 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:52 p.m., 1000 block of Morningside Street, identity theft.
6:43 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, trespassing.
6:45 p.m., 100 block of Meadowview Lane, suspicious person.
11:01 p.m., first block of Maxie Lane, verbal disturbance.
BRAZORIA
JUNE 28
1:52 a.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:39 a.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, theft.
4:09 p.m., South Brooks Street, reckless driver.
6:48 p.m., FM 521/CR 495, fire.
11:40 p.m., Park Drive, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 28
12 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, criminal mischief.
12:09 a.m., 10000 block of Stonewood Court, trespassing.
1:18 a.m., 20000 block of CR 48, accident.
3:51 a.m., 10000 block of CR 127, criminal mischief.
5:19 a.m., Norwalk Street/Acorn Park, suspicious circumstances.
7:05 a.m., 10000 block of CR 127, vehicle burglary.
7:35 a.m., 10000 block of FM 521, accident.
8:41 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
8:43 a.m., Highway 288/CR 64, major accident.
9:07 a.m., 10000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
9:41 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, fire.
9:46 a.m., 800 block of East South Street, weapons possession.
9:58 a.m., 10000 block of FM 521, burglary.
9:58 a.m., 4000 block of Technology Drive, disturbance.
10:02 a.m., Highway 288/CR 64, major accident.
10:12 a.m., 2000 block of Acklen Run, disturbance.
11:30 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:44 a.m., 300 block of Jettyview Road, identity theft.
12:01 p.m., Allen Road, sexual assault.
12:06 p.m., 10000 block of CR 127, vehicle burglary.
12:08 p.m., 20000 block of Malbec Drive, theft.
12:09 p.m., 3000 block of CR 566A, disturbance.
1:17 p.m., 100 block of CR 344A, assault.
1:31 p.m., FM 2611/CR 311, suspicious circumstances.
1:42 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, accident.
2:04 p.m., 7000 block of Stratford Hall Drive, threats.
2:07 p.m., 6000 block of Windhaven Road, disturbance.
2:12 p.m., 6000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
2:23 p.m., 10000 block of Stonewood Court, disturbance.
2:33 p.m., 6000 block of Windhaven Road, disturbance.
2:43 p.m., 1000 block of Eagle Pass, theft.
2:47 p.m., East FM 1462/Highway 288, reckless driver.
2:47 p.m., 2000 block of Post Oak Court, suspicious circumstances.
2:57 p.m., 10000 block of CR 127, vehicle burglary.
3:14 p.m., 1000 block of El Bernardo Road, suspicious person.
3:25 p.m., 300 block of Ligustrum Street, weapons possession.
3:53 p.m., 1000 block of CR 772, theft.
4:01 p.m., 3000 block of St Anne Street, major accident.
4:02 p.m., CR 172/CR 185, hit and run.
4:31 p.m., CR 257/Carlton Avenue, missing person.
5:11 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
6:52 p.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
7:02 p.m., Highway 35/Highway 288, suspicious circumstances.
7:08 p.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious person.
7:37 p.m., 2000 block of CR 287A, physical disturbance.
7:45 p.m., CR 712C/CR 712A, suspicious circumstances.
8:13 p.m., 10000 block of Amanda Drive, fire.
8:14 p.m., 10000 block of CR 568, theft.
8:26 p.m., 20000 block of Trade Wind Court, suspicious circumstances.
8:38 p.m., 3000 block of Rose Water Court, disturbance.
9:04 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
9:31 p.m., 700 block of CR 257, missing person.
9:36 p.m., 4000 block of Gilbert Road, suspicious person.
10:33 p.m., 500 block of East Sixth Street, disturbance.
10:51 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
10:57 p.m., 2000 block of Barton Court, disturbance.
11:11 p.m., 4000 block of CR 518, trespassing.
FREEPORT
JUNE 28
11:57 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
3:41 p.m., 1000 block of West Broad Street, vehicle burglary.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 28
6:37 a.m., 100 block of Hickory Street/Mimosa Street, suspicious person.
6:49 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:11 a.m., 100 block of Mango Street, disorderly conduct.
8:25 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:16 a.m., 500 block of This Way, threats.
9:21 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
9:25 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive/Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:52 a.m., 100 block of Mango Street, assault.
10:52 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, narcotics.
11:26 a.m., 100 block of Wedgwood Street, disorderly conduct.
11:38 a.m., 100 block of Cedar Street, burglary.
11:40 a.m., 300 block of Mimosa Street, criminal mischief.
11:53 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:02 p.m., 100 block of Juniper Street/Zinnia Street, minor accident.
1:45 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, theft.
5:02 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:36 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Any Way, suspicious person.
7:23 p.m., first block of Post Oak Court, disorderly conduct.
9:16 p.m., 100 block of Poinciana Street, minor accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 28
3:34 a.m., 100 block of Crawford Lane, suspicious activity.
1:30 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, physical disturbance.
3:42 p.m., 600 block of South Gray Street, verbal disturbance.
8:47 p.m., FM 524/Highway 35, fire.
11:32 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.
