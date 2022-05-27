ANGLETON
MAY 24
10:16 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:48 p.m., West Wilkins Street/North Loop 274, minor accident.
4:31 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:41 p.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, unauthorized use of vehicle.
5:53 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:59 p.m., East Orange Street/South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:15 p.m., 600 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:18 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:52 p.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
MAY 25
2:35 a.m., 600 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
7:01 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, trespassing.
8:59 a.m., FM 523/Galaznik Road, major accident.
11:47 a.m., CR 54/CR 55, accident.
12:32 p.m., 700 Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:28 p.m., 100 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious person.
4:50 p.m., South Velasco Street/CR 220, reckless driver.
5:03 p.m., South Arcola Street/East Kiber Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:34 p.m., South Walker Street/Bryan Street, suspicious person.
6:36 p.m., 200 block of Sands Street, family disturbance.
6:53 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, assault.
7:20 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, verbal disturbance.
7:55 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
11 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
MAY 24
8:35 a.m., FM 521, accident.
8:53 a.m., FM 2918/CR 441F, fire.
3:47 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
5:42 p.m., North Brooks Street/East San Bernard Street, accident.
5:51 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, theft.
7:05 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, suspicious person.
MAY 25
2:37 p.m., 2000 block of CR 353, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 24
12:04 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288, vehicle accident.
1:48 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
2:10 a.m., 1000 block of CR 393B, trespassing.
2:12 a.m., 3000 block of Bypass Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
2:26 a.m., 4000 block of CR 288, suspicious vehicle.
3:24 a.m., 10000 block of Hughes Ranch Road, suspicious person.
3:37 a.m., 5000 block of North Belt Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:13 a.m., 9000 block of Avenue F, suspicious circumstances.
5:33 a.m., 100 block of Bailey road, suspicious circumstances.
6:24 a.m., 10000 block of CR 127, fire.
6:51 a.m., 20000 block of West Highway 6, vehicle burglary.
8:47 a.m., 2000 block of Colleen Drive, weapons possession.
8:55 a.m., 1000 block of CR 257, suspicious person.
8:59 a.m., 200 block of Oak Crest Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:07 a.m., 200 block of Peach Lane, trespassing.
9:30 a.m. 3000 block of Brymoor Court, threats.
9:35 a.m., first block of Oak Brook, criminal mischief.
9:41 a.m., 300 block of CR 129, major accident.
10:02 a.m., 10000 block of CR 743, fraud.
10:45 a.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, disturbance.
11:11 a.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, fire.
11:45 a.m., 10000 block of FM 521, minor accident.
12:40 p.m., 1000 block of Diamond Mountain Drive, identity theft.
12:52 p.m., 10000 block of CR 669C, disturbance.
1:20 p.m., 1000 block of Main Street, criminal mischief.
2 p.m., 1000 block of Mac Drive, theft.
2:17 p.m., 300 block of Ashley Wilson Road, fraud.
2:25 p.m., 8000 block of FM 521, vehicle accident.
2:56 p.m., 10000 block of CR 143, disturbance.
3:01 p.m., 300 block of Neeley, assault.
3:35 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
3:46 p.m. 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
3:47 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, minor accident.
4:04 p.m., 1000 block of CR 146, fraud.
4:17 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
4:23 p.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, unauthorized use of vehicle.
4:37 p.m., 2000 block of Alberton Lane, disturbance.
4:45 p.m., 2000 block of Mars Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:48 p.m., 6000 block of CR 166, disturbance.
5:12 p.m., Fourth Street/Avenue D, suspicious person.
5:13 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
5:29 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, theft.
5:47 p.m., 5000 block of 1st Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:04 p.m., 5000 block of FM 524, major accident.
6:34 p.m., Highway 36/CR 330, disturbance.
6:41 p.m., 9000 block of FM 523, theft.
7:21 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288, suspicious circumstances.
7:39 p.m., 3000 block of Pasteur Lane, suspicious person.
7:47 p.m., FM 524/CR 743, major accident.
9:06 p.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, minor accident.
9:23 p.m., 2000 block of Blackhawk Ridge Lane, fire.
9:23 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2917, suspicious circumstances.
9:29 p.m., CR 226, sexual assault.
11:34 p.m., 1000 block of CR 150, minor accident.
11:48 p.m., 8000 block of Harvest Acres Drive, suspicious vehicle.
CLUTE
MAY 24
9:54 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
11:12 a.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:32 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:24 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, disturbance.
4:15 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, criminal mischief.
8:14 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, theft.
9:10 p.m., Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious person.
10:15 p.m., 500 block of South main Street, accident.
10:28 p.m., 600 block of West Street, suspicious circumstances.
MAY 25
2:49 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
9:27 a.m., Oak park, threats.
10:25 a.m., Brazoswood, suspicious vehicle.
11:25 a.m., 300 block of Highway 288B, reckless driving.
2:35 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview drive, suspicious person.
3:15 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
4:18 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, criminal trespassing.
6:04 p.m., 400 block of Brockman Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:46 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driving.
7:47 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
9:47 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
11:22 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:43 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 25
3:21 a.m., 6000 block of FM 1459, fire.
12:52 p.m., Dance Drive, suspicious person.
7:46 p.m., 700 block of South Gray Street, suspicious activity.
10:53 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia, verbal disturbance.
