ANGLETON
AUGUST 18
7:18 a.m., 800 block of South Morgan Street, harassment.
8:20 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
2:17 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Drive, disturbance.
3:34 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
3:50 p.m., first block of Pacific Street, missing person.
4:20 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:22 p.m., 1000 block of North Tinsley Street, suspicious person.
4:50 p.m., 100 block of Kelly Street, disturbance.
5:06 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, disturbance.
6:08 p.m., 600 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious person.
7:05 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, trespassing.
7:54 p.m., Henderson Road/North Valderas Street, accident.
8:20 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, narcotics.
9:33 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 18
9:47 a.m., 400 block of West Elm Street, criminal trespassing.
10:26 a.m., 200 block of Camelia Drive, suspicious person.
3:26 p.m., 700 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious person.
3:32 p.m., 10000 block of CR 946, fire.
3:52 p.m., 500 block of Bluebonnet Street, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 18
1:17 a.m., Highway 288/East FM 1462, accident.
3:49 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:29 a.m., CR 59/Highway 288, accident.
7:25 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
7:40 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, road rage.
8:20 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, reckless driver.
8:25 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
8:29 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, weapons possession.
8:31 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, accident.
8:53 a.m., 3000 block of CR 45, fraud.
8:57 a.m., 1000 block of West Fourth Street, weapons possession.
8:58 a.m., 10000 block of FM 2234, weapons possession.
9:24 a.m., 2000 block of Parker Grove Drive, theft.
9:25 a.m., 10000 block of Susie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:46 a.m., 9000 block of Weldon Road, disturbance.
10:31 a.m., 200 block of Ridgemont Drive, accident.
10:39 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
11:35 a.m., 1000 block of CR 695, suspicious vehicle.
11:38 a.m., CR 786/Colony Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 a.m., 3000 block of Whirlwind Street, weapons possession.
11:47 a.m., 10000 block of Spinks Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:48 a.m., 3000 block of Lake Drive, weapons possession.
12:19 p.m., 20000 block of CR 46, fire.
12:53 p.m., 10000 block of CR 210, disturbance.
12:56 p.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, fraud.
1 p.m., 100 block of Willow Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:18 p.m., 9000 block of Puritan Way, suspicious circumstances.
1:53 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
3:13 p.m., 3000 block of Quarter Horse Trail, identity theft.
3:25 p.m., 100 block of Burke Street, weapons possession.
3:52 p.m., 500 block of Bluebonnet Street, fire.
3:56 p.m., 7000 block of FM 1459, disturbance.
3:57 p.m., 3000 block of CR 358, accident.
4:15 p.m., 300 block of CR 467, fire.
4:16 p.m., 600 block of CR 44, suspicious circumstances.
4:20 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
4:21 p.m., 100 block of CR 870F, suspicious circumstances.
4:51 p.m., Fifth Street/Main Street, accident.
5:18 p.m., 3000 block of Meridiana Parkway, accident.
5:27 p.m., 1000 block of West Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:31 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
5:59 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, fire.
6:29 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
6:36 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, fire.
6:51 p.m., 6000 block of Falcon Ridge, fire.
7:02 p.m., 6000 block of Granbury Road, fire.
7:57 p.m., 2000 block of CR 90, accident.
9:20 p.m., 10000 block of Woody Road, fire.
9:26 p.m., 2000 block of Cameron Drive, disturbance.
9:53 p.m., 3000 block of CR 541, suspicious circumstances.
10:32 p.m., 9000 block of Jewel Lane, disturbance.
11 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:45 p.m., 5000 block of Avenue A, suspicious object.
CLUTE
AUGUST 18
6:35 a.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
7:27 a.m., 700 block of West Kyle Road, suspicious person.
2:48 p.m., Highway 332/Canmore Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:06 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
5:18 p.m., Plantation Drive/Shanks Street, accident.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 18
10:15 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road, accident.
11:32 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, accident.
11:50 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
1:38 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
1:41 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
2:45 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332/Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
2:42 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
3:50 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004/Old Angleton Road, reckless driver.
4:14 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:15 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
6:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:30 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:47 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:11 p.m., 100 block of Meadowbrook Street, threats.
8:27 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:31 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
8:41 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:16 p.m., 100 block of Meadowbrook Street, threats.
11:38 p.m., 200 block of Nasturtium Street/Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 18
4:12 p.m., 300 block of CR 467, fire.
5:59 p.m., 800 block of Crockett Street, theft.
7:24 p.m., 100 block of West Bernard Street, suspicious person.
10:20 p.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.