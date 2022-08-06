ANGLETON
AUGUST 4
9:59 a.m., North Highway 288/CR 44, accident.
10:44 a.m., 200 block of Lasso Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:27 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
2:54 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
4:36 p.m., South Walker Street/West Mulberry Street, accident.
5:30 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:13 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 4
9:47 a.m., South Brooks Street/New York Street, accident.
7:48 p.m., South Market Street/East Florida Street, reckless driver.
9:33 p.m., 300 block of Church Street, shots fired.
9:40 p.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, shots fired.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 4
12:09 a.m., 100 block of Starfish Street, disturbance.
12:41 a.m., 300 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:23 a.m., 2000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
1:47 a.m., Amador Peak Drive/Ponderosa Pine Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:41 a.m., 4000 block of CR 138D, shots fired.
4:41 a.m., 1000 block of Sterling Lakes West Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:23 a.m., 9000 block of Eckert Road, suspicious vehicle.
6:32 a.m., 7000 block of Honey Locust Lane, theft.
6:34 a.m., Clubhouse Drive, sexual assault.
7:38 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstances.
7:52 a.m., 400 block of North Holly Street, weapons possession.
8:08 a.m., 2000 block of Fairway Drive, weapons possession.
8:14 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, theft.
8:51 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
11:03 a.m., 4000 block of CR 89, suspicious person.
11:22 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, reckless driver.
12:12 p.m., 400 block of CR 949J, burglary.
12:32 p.m., Highway 35/CR 192, road rage.
12:54 p.m., 100 block of Crecy Street, weapons possession.
1:14 p.m., 1000 block of Quarter Horse Trail, suspicious circumstances.
1:28 p.m., 10000 block of Pine Street, theft.
2:35 p.m., FM 665/FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
2:49 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
2:52 p.m., FM 521/CR 269, accident.
2:55 p.m., CR 146/CR 949, hit and run.
3 p.m., 4000 block of CR 145, suspicious circumstances.
3:12 p.m., 2000 block of Business Center Drive, weapons possession.
3:13 p.m., 10000 block of April Street, accident.
3:18 p.m., 1000 block of CR 515, fraud.
3:35 p.m., 100 block of CR 497, threats.
4:17 p.m., 2000 block of CR 129, vehicle burglary.
4:22 p.m., 100 block of East Fifth Street, fraud.
4:24 p.m., 1000 block of West Phillips Street, theft.
4:51 p.m., 1000 block of East FM 1462, fire.
5:19 p.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, theft.
5:26 p.m., Highway 35/CR 300F, accident.
5:30 p.m., 3000 block of Hugginsway Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:55 p.m., Highway 35/CR 33, reckless driver.
6:32 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
7:06 p.m., 10000 block of CR 927C, criminal mischief.
7:14 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
8:10 p.m., 5000 block of CR 868, accident.
8:47 p.m., 1000 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, disturbance.
9:10 p.m., 2000 block of Drifter Court, disturbance.
9:33 p.m., 3000 block of CR 347, disturbance.
9:33 p.m., 1000 block of CR 257, accident.
9:53 p.m., 10000 block of CR 596, suspicious circumstances.
10:45 p.m., 500 block of CR 941, suspicious vehicle.
10:48 p.m., 200 block of CR 192, suspicious vehicle.
11 p.m., 9000 block of CR 505, suspicious vehicle.
11:25 p.m., 3000 block of CR 48, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
AUGUST 4
9:46 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
10:29 a.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
11:09 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
3:45 p.m., 300 block of Billington Street, suspicious person.
5:45 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespass.
7:39 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:10 p.m., 1000 block of Third Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:14 p.m., 500 block of Billington Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 4
4:28 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, criminal mischief.
8:55 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 4
7:02 a.m., 100 block of Canna Lane, vehicle fire.
8:36 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, accident.
9:48 a.m., first block of Sycamore Street/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
9:51 a.m., 600 block of North Brockman Drive/East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
11:05 a.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious activity.
11:24 a.m., 100 block of Oak Drive/Highway 332, accident.
1:39 p.m., 200 block of Arrow Wood Street, suspicious activity.
2:25 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
3:04 p.m., first block of Crepe Myrtle Court, suspicious person.
3:51 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:23 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, forgery.
6:53 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:10 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, reckless driver.
9:09 p.m., 200 block of Camellia Street, suspicious person.
9:40 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:02 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 4
12:09 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.
3:03 a.m., 600 block of South Columbia, theft.
