BRAZORIA
JULY 4
12:45 a.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, theft.
6:36 a.m., Mulberry Lane/Avenue G, suspicious person.
8:42 a.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, disturbance.
10:27 p.m., 800 block of Masonic Oak Drive, suspicious person.
11:19 p.m., 2000 block of CR 353, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 2
2:32 a.m., 8000 block of CR 128, major accident.
4:09 a.m., 1000 block of East South Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:36 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, fraud.
7:39 a.m., 10000 block of East Sandy Meadow Drive, disturbance.
7:43 a.m., 2000 block of Quiet Arbor Lane, fraud.
8:40 a.m., 2000 block of Colony Cove Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:57 a.m., 800 block of CR 99, suspicious person.
9:18 a.m., 5000 block of Third Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:52 a.m., Iowa Colony Boulevard/CR 64, disturbance.
11:12 a.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, reckless driver.
11:32 a.m., 3000 block of Dwayne Road, burglary building.
11:56 a.m., 1000 block of CR 130, trespassing.
12:42 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, major accident.
12:47 p.m., 1000 block of CR 212, fire.
1:09 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:28 p.m., 3000 block of Dwayne Road, criminal mischief.
2:03 p.m., Sterling Gate Drive/Meridiana Parkway, minor accident.
2:09 p.m., 1000 block of CR 51, accident.
2:27 p.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, accident.
2:31 p.m., 300 block of CR 129, suspicious person.
2:32 p.m., 7000 block of Eucalyptus Lane, disturbance.
2:40 p.m., 300 block of Parkview Road, accident.
3:07 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
3:32 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
3:34 p.m., 2000 block of CR 90, threats.
4:19 p.m., 9000 block of CR 128, hit and run.
4:36 p.m., Highway 36/Levee Road, reckless driver.
4:37 p.m., 600 block of FM 522, theft.
4:45 p.m., 3000 block of CR 165, disturbance.
4:49 p.m., 1000 block of CR 226, major accident.
5:06 p.m., FM 523/CR 223, minor accident.
5:14 p.m., 7000 block of Clutter Road, fire.
5:18 p.m., 300 block of Igloo Lane, disturbance.
5:45 p.m., 3000 block of CR 870A, assault.
5:48 p.m., 3000 block of CR 179, shots fired.
5:50 p.m., 3000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
6:10 p.m., 4000 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious person.
6:48 p.m., 3000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
7:13 p.m., 4000 block of Applewood Crest Lane, disturbance.
7:27 p.m., 10000 block of Frazier Lane, disturbance.
7:32 p.m., 8000 block of CR 171, suspicious circumstances.
8:39 p.m., 3000 block of CR 870A, disturbance.
8:46 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
9:10 p.m., 100 block of CR 344A, fire.
9:17 p.m., 3000 block of Rolling Meadow Street, shots fired.
10:22 p.m., 800 block of CR 99, prowler.
10:31 p.m., 10000 block of CR 185, accident.
10:41 p.m., Cabin Hill Lane/CR 220C, fire.
10:41 p.m., 3000 block of Blue Water Highway, fire.
10:48 p.m., Highway 35/CR 192, accident.
10:48 p.m., 7000 block of West FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
10:57 p.m., 3000 block of Whitman Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:10 p.m., 2000 block of Honeysickle Road, shots fired.
11:34 p.m., 500 block of North McKinney Street, disturbance.
JULY 3
12:07 a.m., 100 block of Fort Velasco Drive, disturbance.
12:35 a.m., Discovery Drive/Earle Court, suspicious vehicle.
1:04 a.m., 10000 block of Airline Bend, vehicle burglary.
1:07 a.m., CR 257/CR 257M, missing person.
1:09 a.m., Highway 35/Phillips Road, minor accident.
2:53 a.m., 10000 block of Weeping Willow Lane, suspicious person.
3 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 6, minor accident.
5:34 a.m., 4000 block of CR 459D, disturbance.
6:11 a.m., 5000 block of Seventh Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:26 a.m., 5000 block of Rio Ramos Street, harassment.
7:11 a.m., Twin Lakes Bouelvard, disturbance.
8:25 a.m., Highway 288/Cedar Rapids Parkway, suspicious person.
9:35 a.m., 4000 block of Peppermill Ridge Lane, disturbance.
9:56 a.m., 300 block of Igloo Lane, theft.
10:08 a.m., Swan Court/Blue Water Highway, missing person.
10:17 a.m., 8000 block of Moore Road, theft.
10:23 a.m., 3000 block of Mustang Road, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
10:49 a.m., 4000 block of Bluewater Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:15 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious person.
11:21 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:27 a.m., 4000 block of CR 257, accident.
11:36 a.m.,10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
11:54 a.m., 2000 block of CR 144, disturbance.
12:10 p.m., 10000 block of Amoco Drive, disturbance.
1:29 p.m., CR 257/CR 257K, suspicious circumstances.
1:50 p.m., 100 block of Oak Colony Drive, fire.
1:54 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
3:20 p.m., 6000 block of Brookside Road, suspicious person.
3:40 p.m., 9000 block of Montana Sapphire Lane, suspicious circumstances.
3:52 p.m., Highway 288/Crescent Heights, suspicious person.
4:02 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:20 p.m., 10000 block of Prickley Ash Way, physical disturbance.
4:43 p.m., 3000 block of FM 521, accident.
4:52 p.m., 2000 block of CR 257, minor accident.
5 p.m., 9000 block of Highway 35, accident.
5:35 p.m., 3000 block of Paigewood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:44 p.m., Broadway Street/Smith Ranch Road, minor accident.
6:32 p.m., CR 829A/Wellborn Road, major accident.
6:55 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
7:37 p.m., CR 370/CR 159, major accident.
7:52 p.m., 7000 block of CR 511, fire.
8:02 p.m., 3000 block of CR 651, suspicious person.
8:13 p.m., 20000 block of Oak Forest Drive, fire.
8:44 p.m., 2000 block of CR 719, disturbance.
9:07 p.m., 4000 block of FM 2611, disturbance.
9:10 p.m., CR 99/Highway 6, fire.
9:11 p.m., 2000 block of Honeysickle Road, shots fired.
9:12 p.m., 300 block of CR 300, disturbance.
9:15 p.m., Highway 288/CR 64, accident.
9:15 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
9:41 p.m., Highway 288/CR 63, accident.
10:09 p.m., 2000 block of CR 124, fire.
10:12 p.m., CR 149/CR 145, shots fired.
10:41 p.m., CR 424B/CR 424, shots fired.
10:43 p.m., 10000 block of CR 127, suspicious circumstances.
10:50 p.m., 7000 block of Highway 332, accident.
10:55 p.m., 100 block of CR 129, suspicious vehicle.
11 p.m., Russell Pines Drive/Kings Canyon Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:05 p.m., 5000 block of McKnight Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:07 p.m., 300 block of Driftwood Court, fire.
11:39 p.m., 3000 block of FM 1128, disturbance.
11:40 p.m., 9000 block of Puritan Way, disturbance.
11:41 p.m., Oak Crest Drive/Club House Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 p.m., 7000 block of Sunflower Lane, shots fired.
11:44 p.m., 400 block of CR 257, reckless driver.
JULY 4
12:01 a.m., Highway 35/CR 25, accident.
12:21 a.m., 10000 block of Alcott Forest Lane, physical disturbance.
1:07 a.m., 1000 block of Mac Drive, disturbance.
1:34 a.m., 4000 block of Hickory Hill Lane, suspicious vehicle.
1:44 a.m., 200 block of South Main Street, accident.
2:06 a.m., 1000 block of CR 99, suspicious vehicle.
2:50 a.m., 1000 block of CR 99, disturbance.
3:26 a.m., South Main Street/Avenue B, suspicious circumstances.
3:43 a.m., 3000 block of Ewing Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:33 a.m., 1000 block of Brockman Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:46 a.m., 2000 block of Silver Falls Lane, assault.
9:39 a.m., 8000 block of Blue Water Highway, accident.
10:07 a.m., 5000 block of Rio Alamo Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:20 a.m., 3000 block of West Highway 332, accident.
10:29 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:25 a.m., CR 799/CR 315, suspicious circumstances.
11:42 a.m., 300 block of CR 488B, disturbance.
11:52 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:22 p.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, reckless driver.
1:50 p.m., 2000 block of Deerwood Heights Lane, disturbance.
2:11 p.m., 300 block of Ocean Avenue, reckless driver.
3:21 p.m., 3000 block of CR 257, accident.
3:27 p.m., 100 block of Creekwood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:42 p.m., 4000 block of Blue Water Highway, accident.
3:43 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:48 p.m., 1000 block of Avenue B, disturbance.
3:51 p.m., 300 block of Ocean Avenue, reckless driver.
4:05 p.m., 2000 block of Indian Acres Street, disturbance.
4:22 p.m., 2000 block of Hatfield Road, weapons possession.
4:38 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:11 p.m., 1000 block of CR 712, disturbance.
5:21 p.m., 4000 block of CR 31, assault.
6:02 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
6:21 p.m., CR 223/FM 523, disturbance.
6:32 p.m., first block of Surf Drive, minor accident.
6:36 p.m., 3000 block of CR 62, shots fired.
7 p.m., 4000 block of CR 31, assault.
7:23 p.m., CR 315/CR 799, major accident.
7:27 p.m., 500 block of Edgewater Drive, disturbance.
8:03 p.m., Amy Lane/CR 121, suspicious circumstances.
8:09 p.m., 5000 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
8:20 p.m., Longhorn Trail/FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
8:28 p.m., 10000 block of Amoco Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:43 p.m., Red Garnet Drive/Green Paradise Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:46 p.m., 1000 block of CR 159, theft.
9 p.m., FM 1462/FM 521, disturbance.
9:23 p.m., 5000 block of Savannah Woods Lane, fire.
9:25 p.m., 3000 block of Blue Water Highway, fire.
9:26 p.m., 7000 block of CR 42, fire.
9:30 p.m., FM 523/CR 171, fire.
9:31 p.m., 4000 block of CR 780, disturbance.
10 p.m., 300 block of CR 33, minor accident.
10 p.m., 2000 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstances.
10:05 p.m., 4000 block of CR 353, suspicious circumstances.
10:07 p.m., 4000 block of Theftford Manor Trail, fire.
10:13 p.m., 5000 block of Apollo Drive, shots fired.
10:27 p.m., 30 block of CR 33, minor accident.
10:28 p.m., Woody Road/Isla, shots fired.
10:34 p.m., 6000 block of CR 707, suspicious circumstances.
10:42 p.m., 2000 block of Weatherford Drive, shots fired.
10:47 p.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, assault.
10:54 p.m., 1000 block of North Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:57 p.m., 4000 block of CR 929C, suspicious vehicle.
11:16 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
11:42 p.m., 2000 block of CR 99, fire.
11:55 p.m., 200 block of Sally Lake Court, trespassing.
CLUTE
JULY 1
6:33 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
7:39 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, theft.
9:22 a.m., 300 block of Brazoswood Drive, fire.
9:40 a.m., 900 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
10:45 a.m., 200 block of Avery Street, criminal mischief.
10:45 a.m., 800 block of Highway 332, assault.
11:10 a.m., 900 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
1:21 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:46 p.m., 1000 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:03 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
4:50 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
9:42 p.m., East Plantation Drive/Brockman Street, accident.
9:50 p.m., Teal/Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:21 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
JULY 2
12:07 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:14 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
1:44 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:52 a.m., Prairie Grass Trail, suspicious vehicle.
2:35 a.m., 800 block of South Shanks Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:07 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
5:01 a.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
6:44 a.m., 100 block of Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
10:26 a.m., Highway 288B/Main Street, reckless driving.
4:14 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
4:47 p.m., Stratton Ridge/CR 226, accident.
5:24 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
5:29 p.m., 300 block of Brazosport Boulevard, fire.
7:12 p.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:34 p.m., first block of Davidson Street, disturbance.
10:09 p.m., 400 block of Commerce Avenue, theft.
11:28 p.m., Highway 332/Shintech, reckless driving.
11:47 p.m., 100 block of Williamsburg Avenue, suspicious person.
JULY 3
2:14 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:16 a.m., 300 block of Yorktown Street, criminal mischief.
11:13 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
11:51 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:33 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, vehicle burglary.
12:56 p.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive, disturbance.
1:10 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:01 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
11:34 p.m., Ash Street/Highway 288B, suspicious person.
11:35 p.m., Highway 288B, reckless driving.
JULY 4
1:31 a.m., 300 block of Shady Lane, disturbance.
3:41 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
1:51 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
2:32 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
2:58 p.m., Lazy Lane/Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
3:23 p.m., Dixie Drive/Plantation Drive, reckless driving.
4:49 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, disturbance.
5:18 p.m., CR 288, reckless driving.
7:52 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, vehicle burglary.
9:07 p.m., Hargett Street/North Oak Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:28 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, fire.
9:32 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:48 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:58 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
10 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
10:31 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:16 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:43 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
11:58 p.m., Oak Park, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
JULY 4
9:01 a.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:03 a.m., 1000 block of West Sixth Street, suspicious subject.
2:10 p.m., 1000 block of West Seventh Street, verbal disturbance.
3:27 p.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
7:11 p.m., 1000 block of West Eighth Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:17 p.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, verbal disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 1
10:30 p.m., 600 block of Willow Drive, suspicious activity.
11:10 p.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, suspicious activity.
JULY 2
12:58 a.m., 100 block of Pin Oak Street/Sycamore Street, reckless driver.
1:03 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
1:12 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, reckless driver.
2 a.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
2:11 a.m., 700 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
3:37 a.m., 400 block of Garland drive, disorderly conduct.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, disorderly conduct.
6:50 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
8:57 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/Brazosport Boulevard, major accident.
9:01 p.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, disorderly conduct.
9:20 p.m., 300 block of Pine Street, missing person.
9:33 p.m., 100 block of Redbud Lane, disorderly conduct.
10:38 p.m., 200 block of Plum Circle, suspicious activity.
11:12 p.m., 500 block of That Way/Bougainvillea Street, suspicious activity.
JULY 3
12:13 a.m., 200 block of Majestic Oak Circle, disorderly conduct.
12:33 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
1:23 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
1:39 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, suspicious activity.
3:28 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:29 a.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street, suspicious activity.
12:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
12:58 p.m., 300 block of Mimosa street, disorderly conduct.
2:45 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
2:56 p.m., 300 block of Petunia Street, disorderly conduct.
3:33 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:35 p.m., 5000 block of CR 400/FM 2004, reckless driver.
5:45 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, criminal mischief.
6:46 p.m., first block of Sleepy Hollow Drive/Van Winkle Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:21 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive/North Yaupon Street, reckless driver.
7:40 p.m., 500 block of Willow Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:42 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:44 p.m., 200 block of Forest Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:53 p.m., first block of Dove Tree Court, disorderly conduct.
8:20 p.m., 400 block of Oyster Creek Drive/ Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
9:04 p.m., 100 block of Mulberry Street, disorderly conduct.
9:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:29 p.m., 300 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
9:35 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:58 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:11 p.m., 100 block of Bumelia Street/Corkwood Street, disorderly conduct.
10:21 p.m., 200 block of Majestic Oak Circle, disorderly conduct.
10:56 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
11:14 p.m., 100 block of Almond Drive/Cotton Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:30 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:32 p.m., 200 block of Cypress Street/Hawthorne Street, disorderly conduct.
11:49 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
11:50 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
JULY 4
1:56 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:09 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
1:07 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
2:25 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, major accident.
3:03 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek drive, minor accident.
3:13 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, assault.
4:26 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
6:14 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
6:44 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
7:21 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:29 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:33 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, narcotics.
8:08 p.m., 100 block of Begonia Street, suspicious activity.
8:28 p.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, disorderly conduct.
8:51 p.m., 300 block of Narcissus Street, disorderly conduct.
8:54 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, threats.
8:55 p.m., 100 block of Marigold Street, suspicious activity.
9:06 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:20 p.m., 200 block of Elm Street, suspicious activity.
9:30 p.m., 600 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
9:53 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:58 p.m., 200 block of Majestic Oak Circle, disorderly conduct.
10:04 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
10:40 p.m., Any Way/Tulip Trail, disorderly conduct.
11:05 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 3
1:16 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
2:19 p.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, verbal disturbance.
5:12 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, vehicle burglary.
8:14 p.m., 20000 block of Oak Forrest Drive, fire.
9:37 p.m., 1000 block of Sinclair Street, physical disturbance.
