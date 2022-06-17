ANGLETON
JUNE 15
2:09 a.m., 1000 block of Lawn Plaza, burglary.
2:19 a.m., North Anderson Street/East Live Oak Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:58 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:55 a.m., 2000 block of Rimfire Street, burglary.
8:09 a.m., 700 block of Rosewood Lane, burglary.
10:23 a.m., North Loop 274/West Cedar Street, major accident.
11:40 a.m., North Valderas Street/Henderson Road, minor accident.
2:37 p.m., 100 block of North Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:09 p.m., FM 523/East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
8:17 p.m., first block of Artic Street, criminal mischief.
BRAZORIA
JUNE 14
5:55 a.m., 200 block of Gaines Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:14 a.m., FM 521/Chuckwagon Trail, fire.
9:21 a.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, fire.
2:22 p.m., 100 block of Lender Lane, accident.
2:24 p.m., 700 block of Ghinaudo Road, accident.
11:13 p.m., 1000 block of North Brooks Street, disturbance.
JUNE 15
3:18 p.m., 900 block of Masonic Oak Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:43 p.m., 100 block of Avenue D, suspicious person.
5:49 p.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 15
12:14 a.m., 4000 block of CR 886, suspicious vehicle.
12:56 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:06 a.m., Highway 35/FM 524, suspicious person.
1:20 a.m., Highway 36/Atwood Lane, minor accident.
1:25 a.m., 200 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:05 a.m., 400 block of South Amherst Drive, prowler.
2:17 a.m., 3000 block of CR 179, suspicious circumstances.
7:16 a.m., Highway 35/CR 192, reckless driver.
8:08 a.m., FM 2403/CR 424, minor accident.
8:24 a.m., 900 block of Avenue C, suspicious person.
8:46 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, weapons possession.
8:57 a.m., 1000 block of West South Street, weapons possession.
9:07 a.m., CR 719/CR 873A, criminal mischief.
9:38 a.m., Anderson Hill Road/FM 524, minor accident.
9:57 a.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, suspicious person.
9:58 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, trespassing.
10:17 a.m., 20000 block of Trade Wind Court, disturbance.
10:29 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
10:38 a.m., 2000 block of Alberton Lane, harassment.
11:06 a.m., 10000 block of Clutter Road, theft.
11:14 a.m., 4000 block of CR 257, motor vehicle accident.
11:25 a.m., 5000 block of Amber Sky Lane, criminal mischief.
11:51 a.m., 10000 block of Susie Lane, burglary of building.
12:53 p.m., 5000 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
12:57 p.m., FM 2004/FM 2917, minor accident.
1:02 p.m., 1000 block of CR 5, harassment.
1:10 p.m., 10000 block of Quail Ridge Road, disturbance.
1:14 p.m., 3000 block of Crescent Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:42 p.m., 800 block of Bryan, theft.
1:42 p.m., 1000 block of CR 235, identity theft.
2:23 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
2:50 p.m., 7000 block of CR 683, threats.
3:07 p.m., 10000 block of CR 282, hit and run.
3:10 p.m., CR 315/FM 521, physical disturbance.
4:05 p.m., 2000 block of Main Street, theft.
4:44 p.m., 10000 block of March Street, suspicious person.
5:54 p.m., FM 521/CR 56, road rage.
6:07 p.m., 2000 block of South Columbia Drive, criminal mischief.
6:09 p.m., FM 523/Highway 35, minor accident.
6:34 p.m., 3000 block of CR 179, disturbance.
7:36 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, accident.
7:53 p.m., 9000 block of Bailey Road, suspicious vehicle.
8:17 p.m., 600 block of Kelly Lane, suspicious circumstance.
8:34 p.m., 4000 block of Albany Ridge Lane, suspicious person.
8:36 p.m., CR 25/Freeman Boulevard, minor accident.
8:52 p.m., 100 block of Robinhood Lane, suspicious vehicle.
9:29 p.m., 100 block of Des Moines Court, suspicious circumstance.
9:59 p.m., 10000 block of CR 143, motor vehicle accident.
9:59 p.m., 10000 block of Wellborn Road, disturbance.
10:14 p.m., 10000 block Highway 36, minor accident.
11:03 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
11:10 p.m., 10000 block of Rio Lindo Street, disturbance.
11:25 p.m., 7000 block of CR 203A, disturbance.
11:32 p.m., 1000 block of Azalea Street, disturbance.
CLUTE
JUNE 15
6:19 a.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, accident.
8:49 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, assault.
9:49 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
11:36 a.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
1:27 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, disturbance.
2:24 p.m., 200 block of Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
5:35 p.m., Riley Road/Third Street, shots fired.
6:09 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, criminal trespassing.
6:29 p.m., 1000 block of Second Street, shots fired.
6:56 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:50 p.m., 900 block of Maple Street, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
JUNE 15
12:31 a.m., 1000 block of West Fourth Street, trespassing.
8:20 a.m., 1000 block of West Fourth Street, trespassing.
10:50 a.m., 1000 block of North Avenue G, suspicious circumstances.
3:39 p.m., 1000 block of Skinner Street, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 15
6:04 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
7:47 a.m., 300 block of Garland drive, suspicious activity.
8:49 a.m., 200 block of Elm Street, suspicious person.
9:38 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
12:55 p.m., 300 block of This Way/Highway 332, minor accident.
1:20 p.m., 300 block of Walnut Street, suspicious activity.
1:26 p.m., 200 block of Bayou Road, theft.
1:35 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, suspicious activity.
2:10 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, threats.
3:19 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
7:02 p.m., first block of Lake Road, assault.
7:52 p.m., 100 block of Flag Drive, suspicious person.
8 p.m., 400 block of North Yaupon Street, disorderly conduct.
8:03 p.m., 100 block of Flag Drive, theft.
9:10 p.m., 100 block of Flag Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 15
10:32 a.m., 800 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:38 p.m., West Texas Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:32 p.m., 300 block of Jim Hogg Street, fire.
