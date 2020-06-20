ANGLETON
JUNE 18
10:21 a.m., 200 block of Bert Street, assault.
10:26 a.m., 500 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:05 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
3:09 p.m., 700 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:28 p.m., 1300 block of Laurel Loop Drive, disturbance.
8:38 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
JUNE 19
12:04 a.m., 700 block of West Live Oak Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:18 a.m., 900 block of East Myrtle Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:50 a.m., 700 block of Kyle Street, noise.
4:04 a.m., 600 block of North Columbia Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 18
12:35 a.m., 18400 block of Weeping Willow Lane, suspicious circumstance.
12:40 a.m., Highway 6/Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
4:15 a.m., 6800 block of CR 289, trespassing.
4:31 a.m., 800 block of West Front Street, disturbance.
5:12 a.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
6:40 a.m., Ford Road/Highway 35, accident.
6:59 a.m., 6900 block of CR 359, suspicious vehicle.
7:53 a.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, weapons possession.
7:55 a.m., 38000 block of FM 521, weapons possession.
8:26 a.m., 600 block of Bryan Street, weapons possession.
8:43 a.m., 300 block of Galleon Drive, trespassing.
8:47 a.m., 2900 block of Weatherford Court, theft.
9:30 a.m., 3100 block of CR 807, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:30 a.m., 9800 block of Saber Power Lane, accident.
11:25 a.m., 700 block of Sand Pit Road, disturbance.
11:30 a.m., 12000 block of Iowa Colony Boulevard, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
12:06 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
12:52 p.m., FM 523/Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
1:06 p.m., 2500 block of Smith Ranch Road, accident.
1:21 p.m., 600 block of CR 759, theft.
1:26 p.m., North Amherst Drive/Olympia Drive, reckless driver.
1:36 p.m., FM 521/West FM 1462, hit and run.
2:54 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, driving while intoxicated.
3:14 p.m., 5000 block of CR 257, reckless driver.
3:54 p.m., CR 582/Highway 26, accident.
3:57 p.m., 9800 block of Steel Knot Lane, suspicious circumstance.
4:24 p.m., CR 541/CR 99, suspicious person.
4:25 p.m., 2500 block of Deep Sea Drive, fraud.
4:45 p.m., 1400 block of East Henderson Road, weapons possession.
4:52 p.m., Amethyst Glen Drive/Garnet Breeze Drive, suspicious circumstance.
5:17 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, threats.
6:01 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, theft.
6:14 p.m., 2500 block of Falcon Ridge, theft.
6:31 p.m. West CR 341/CR 340, road rage.
6:39 p.m., 900 block of East Second Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:22 p.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, accident.
7:27 p.m., 7800 block of Carrie Lane, trespassing.
7:35 p.m., 4000 block of CR 48, theft.
8:06 p.m., 2300 block of FM 521, suspicious circumstance.
8:19 p.m., 5200 block of Kendall Glen Court, disturbance.
8:32 p.m., Cortez Drive/CR 723, disturbance.
8:48 p.m., 100 block of Surfside Court, suspicious circumstance.
9:31 p.m., 6600 block of FM 2611, disturbance.
9:49 p.m., Meridiana Parkway/Pursley, suspicious vehicle.
10:02 p.m., 6100 block of Brian Street, noise.
10:12 p.m., FM 522/CR 814, road rage.
10:47 p.m., 2300 block of Duncan Lane, suspicious circumstance.
11:11 p.m., 7000 Lila, suspicious circumstance.
11:54 p.m., 3500 block of CR 179, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
JUNE 18
7:11 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
2:55 p.m., Plantation Drive/Highway 288, suspicious person.
4:40 p.m., Old Angleton Road, suspicious vehicle.
8:01 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
8:44 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
9:58 p.m., 600 block of West Street, suspicious person.
JUNE 19
2:33 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
2:53 a.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
JUNE 18
11:06 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
12:12 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, missing person.
1:50 p.m., North Velasco Boulevard/South Avenue I, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 18
6:04 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person,
9:09 a.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle, accident.
10:25 a.m., 200 block of Peach Street, accident.
1:21 p.m., 200 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
2:55 p.m., 100 block of Gardenia Street, accident.
2:58 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, reckless driver.
6:56 p.m., 200 block of Jasmine Street, disorderly conduct.
9:10 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
9:28 p.m., 400 block of Forest Oaks Lane, suspicious person.
JUNE 19
12:11 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
3:48 a.m., First block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
