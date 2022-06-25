ANGLETON
JUNE 23
10:22 a.m., CR 44/Warren Street, disturbance.
11 a.m., 300 block of East Mulberry Street, minor accident.
12:30 a.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
1:14 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:38 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, theft.
4:25 p.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
9:41 p.m., 100 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious person.
11:07 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:33 p.m., Heritage Oaks Drive, sexual assault.
BRAZORIA
JUNE 23
9:02 a.m., 200 block of West Alabama Street, fraud.
12:11 p.m., 1000 block of CR 244, fire.
1:14 p.m., North Brooks Street/CR 348, fire.
5:05 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious person.
6:23 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 23
12:16 a.m., 3000 block of CR 94, disturbance.
2:01 a.m., 7000 block of Waterlilly Lane, disturbance.
5:08 a.m., CR 94/Magnolia Parkway, disturbance.
5:35 a.m., 10000 block of FM 523, fire.
8:22 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
9:05 a.m., 8000 block of Bateman Boulevard, weapons possession.
10:23 a.m., Anchor Road/Warren Street, disturbance.
10:50 a.m., 4000 block of Rolling Meadow Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:59 a.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, threats.
11:13 a.m., 4000 block of CR 659A, vehicle burglary.
11:27 a.m., 100 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, theft.
11:29 a.m., 10000 block of Rio Nueces Lane, assault.
11:55 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
12:12 p.m., 8000 block of Los Robles Avenue, threats.
12:13 p.m., 8000 block of Crestmont Lane, suspicious circumstances.
12:47 p.m., 4000 block of CR 182, minor accident.
12:51 p.m., 10000 block of Cory Street, disturbance.
1:08 p.m., 5000 block of Southern Orchard Lane, suspicious circumstances.
1:18 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 6, vehicle burglary.
2:22 p.m., 9000 block of Harvest Acres Drive, threats.
2:23 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstances.
2:27 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, suspicious circumstances.
2:28 p.m., 600 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, theft.
2:42 p.m., 7000 block of CR 400, assault.
2:54 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, trespassing.
2:57 p.m., 3000 block of FM 524, criminal mischief.
3:03 p.m., FM 521/Highway 35, reckless driver.
3:57 p.m., 600 block of CR 703, fraud.
4:08 p.m., 1000 block of CR 99, fire.
4:10 p.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
4:29 p.m., 10000 block of CR 831, disturbance.
4:43 p.m., 7000 block of CR 317, theft.
4:58 p.m., 3000 block of Newbrook Drive, minor accident.
5:35 p.m., 9000 block of Puritan Way, fire.
5:38 p.m., 10000 block of CR 48, disturbance.
5:52 p.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
6:05 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
6:09 p.m., 4000 block of Victoria Avenue, disturbance.
6:17 p.m., 7000 block of Honey Locust Lane, vehicle burglary.
6:29 p.m., Highway 36/Stephen F Austin Road, minor accident.
6:33 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, threats.
6:35 p.m., 5000 block of CR 138B, theft.
7:19 p.m., 10000 block of Wrangler Road, suspicious person.
7:45 p.m., Highway 6/Iowa Colony Boulevard, road rage.
8:09 p.m., 1000 block of Avenue G, disturbance.
9:07 p.m., Avalon Manor Lane/Quiet Arbor Lane, minor accident.
9:11 p.m., 700 block of Riverside Drive, disturbance.
9:13 p.m., 100 block of Nesmith Place, suspicious vehicle.
9:26 p.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
9:41 p.m., 6000 block of Segundo, harassment.
9:55 p.m., 4000 block of CR 424, major accident.
10:04 p.m., 5000 block of CR 169, suspicious circumstances.
10:31 p.m., 3000 block of CR 949, disturbance.
10:38 p.m., 4000 block of FM 2611, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
JUNE 23
9:46 a.m., 1000 block of Lazy Lane, accident.
10:08 a.m., Hargett Street/Dodge Street, disturbance.
10:28 a.m., 300 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
11 a.m., 200 block of Meadow Ridge Way, suspicious person.
11:37 a.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:49 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
3:37 p.m., 500 block of Old Angleton Road, theft.
7:35 p.m., 200 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
8:56 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, assault.
9:17 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
9:39 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, disturbance.
11:22 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
JUNE 23
2:42 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue M, suspicious circumstances.
9:13 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 23
6:54 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
7:09 a.m., 100 block of Pin Oak Street, disorderly conduct.
10:05 a.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, theft.
10:20 a.m., 100 block of Chinaberry Street, theft.
11:28 a.m., 100 block of This Way, suspicious person.
11:29 a.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
12:04 p.m., 300 block of Wisteria Street, missing person.
12:35 p.m., 400 block of Southern Oaks Drive, theft.
1:43 p.m., 100 block of Northwood Drive/FM 204, reckless driver.
1:59 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
2:41 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:48 p.m., first block of Sultana Court, suspicious person.
5:15 p.m., first bock of Tangerine Court, suspicious person.
7:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:47 p.m., first block of Sycamore Street/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
7:54 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
9:21 p.m., 400 block of Sycamore Street/Ligustrum Street, minor accident.
9:21 p.m., 600 block of Center Way, minor accident.
9:27 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:31 p.m., 300 block of Dogwood Street, minor accident.
9:41 p.m., 200 block of Dogwood Street, disorderly conduct.
10:20 p.m., 200 block of Marigold Street/Oyster Bend Lane, fire.
11:02 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:11 p.m., 100 block of Juniper Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 23
12:26 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:26 p.m., 100 block of Ellis Lane, criminal trespassing.
5:10 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
5:24 p.m., 700 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
6:34 p.m., 400 block of South Fisher Street, suspicious activity.
8:25 p.m., 100 block of North Tall Timber Drive, shots fired.
10:11 p.m., 200 block of North 14th Street, physical disturbance.
