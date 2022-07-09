ANGLETON
JULY 7
4:05 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, suspicious person.
9:07 a.m., 1000 block of Shanks Road, suspicious person.
9:51 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, family disturbance.
1:49 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:18 p.m., 100 block of West Locust Street, minor accident.
4:51 p.m., 1000 block of Heather Lane, trespassing.
5:28 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, verbal disturbance.
6:10 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, harassment.
6:33 p.m., 300 block of South Arcola Street, suspicious person.
11:40 p.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
JULY 7
5:38 a.m., 100 block of West Pleasant Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:54 p.m., 100 block of West Camp Street, suspicious circumstances.
10 p.m., 600 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:54 p.m., 300 block of East Texas Street, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 7
12:23 a.m., 2000 block of Swan Court, suspicious circumstances.
12:54 a.m., 1000 block of Acklen Run Drive, disturbance.
1:10 a.m., FM 2611/FM 2918, disturbance.
1:29 a.m., 7000 block of Griffin Lane, criminal mischief.
3 a.m., Highway 288/CR 51, minor accident.
3:29 a.m., 10000 block of CR 104, suspicious person.
4:49 a.m., 1000 block of Airline North Street, fire.
5:27 a.m., Highway 36/CR 5, suspicious circumstances.
6:25 a.m., Highway 36/CR 20, accident.
6:28 a.m., Highway 35/FM 2917, suspicious person.
6:38 a.m., 6000 block of CR 390, burglary.
6:42 a.m., 5000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
7:32 a.m., 6000 block of Griffin Lane, criminal mischief.
7:42 a.m., 9000 block of FM 523, fire.
7:54 a.m., 3000 block of CR 89, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:32 a.m., 300 block of Hagemeier Road, criminal mischief.
10:01 a.m., first block of Santa Barbara Drive, weapons possession.
10:08 a.m., 3000 block of Sparrow Drive, theft.
10:20 a.m., 5000 block of CR 169, suspicious circumstances.
10:36 a.m., 2000 block of CR 179, identity theft.
11:27 a.m., 2000 block of Rippling Springs Court, suspicious vehicle.
11:38 a.m., 1000 block of West Eighth Street, weapons possession.
11:47 a.m., 1000 block of West Seventh Street, weapons possession.
12:17 p.m., 3000 block of Harbor Spring Way, disturbance.
12:56 p.m., 400 block of Shady Oaks Harbor Road, criminal mischief.
1:52 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
2:05 p.m., 3000 block of CR 32, theft.
2:30 p.m., 1000 block of CR 878A, fraud.
3:41 p.m., 6000 block of South Autumn Cove, threats.
3:53 p.m., 3000 block of CR 45, assault.
4:01 p.m., 1000 block of CR 192, theft.
4:19 p.m., 9000 block of Montana Sapphire Lane, weapons possession.
4:43 p.m., Highway 6/Highway 288, reckless driver.
4:49 p.m., Highway 35/FM 2917, accident.
4:52 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 36, accident.
4:57 p.m., 2000 block of CR 257, disturbance.
5 p.m., CR 99/CR 537, accident.
5:01 p.m., 2000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, suspicious vehicle.
5:27 p.m., 2000 block of Mustang Lane, disturbance.
6:02 p.m., 6000 block of FM 1459, disturbance.
6:59 p.m., 10000 block of CR 127, disturbance.
7:18 p.m., 1000 block of Paradise Found Drive, disturbance.
7:50 p.m., Highway 288/CR 64, accident.
7:54 p.m., 10000 block of CR 282, suspicious person.
8:59 p.m., 4000 block of Gilbert Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:21 p.m., 600 block of Fin Alley, accident.
9:37 p.m., 10000 block of Harkey Road, disturbance.
9:40 p.m., 2000 block of CR 223, disturbance.
9:45 p.m., 10000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious circumstances.
10:19 p.m., 9000 block of CR 171, suspicious vehicle.
10:24 p.m., 9000 block of Calm Amber Drive, disturbance.
10:38 p.m., FM 524/South Orange Street, suspicious person.
10:50 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, accident.
11:02 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
11:05 p.m., 6000 block of Windhaven Road, disturbance.
11:14 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstances.
11:25 p.m., 3000 block of CR 833, disturbance.
11:43 p.m., 10000 block of Paloma Rotonda Dos, disturbance.
11:44 p.m., CR 351/FM 517, accident.
11:50 p.m., CR 99/CR 397, shot fired.
CLUTE
JULY 7
12:15 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
2:11 p.m., Dixie Drive/Plantation Drive, accident.
3:54 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Brazoswood Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:23 p.m., 200 block of Hargett Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:36 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
6:12 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
6:25 p.m., 400 block of East River Drive, vehicle burglary.
6:39 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288, narcotics.
8:10 p.m., 900 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
9:33 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
JULY 7
4:16 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
JULLY 7
5:05 a.m., first block of Candlewood Court, suspicious activity.
8:44 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:49 a.m., 100 block of Flag Drive, suspicious person.
11:42 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
11:49 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek drive, disorderly conduct.
11:56 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
12:36 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, accident.
12:48 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
1:20 p.m., first block of Southernwood Court, forgery.
2:24 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive/Plantation Drive, accident.
4:06 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
4:30 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:51 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
6:58 p.m., first block of Avocado Court, suspicious person.
7:05 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:09 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
8:26 p.m., 600 block of Dixie Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
9:14 p.m., 200 block of Oleander Street, suspicious activity.
9:58 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:23 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:45 p.m., 200 block of Chestnut Street/Center Way, suspicious person.
11:04 p.m., 800 block of That Way/FM 2004, suspicious activity.
11:28 p.m., 400 block of Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
11:35 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/Lake Road, suspicious activity.
11:49 p.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:58 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 7
4:02 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious activity.
5 p.m., 200 block of Damon Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:29 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious activity.
