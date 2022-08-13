A 26-year-old Jones Creek woman who drove into a light pole might have been distracted by the 6-year-old in her vehicle, authorities said.
Police and Lake Jackson EMS responding to a call at 2:08 p.m. Thursday found a black Honda Pilot had veered off the road and hit a light pole in the 600 block of This Way near Mango Lane, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
The child had what appeared to be minor injuries. Both the child, accompanied by the mother, went by ambulance to St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport hospital.
No citations were issued to the driver, Welch said.
HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER SOUGHT: A white Dodge pickup didn’t stop after hitting a bicyclist late Thursday on the Highway 332 feeder road near Plantation Drive, and police are looking for its driver, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Roy Welch said.
The pickup’s mirror struck the cyclist as it passed him, causing minor injuries, Welch said. The rider received treatment at the scene from Clute EMS, but the report did not note whether the man went to the hospital, Welch said.
If found, the driver could face state jail felony charges for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries, Welch said.
MAN DRIVES INTO DITCH: A 77-year-old Lake Jackson failed to navigate a turn into a Plantation Drive business near Flag Lake Drive and put his Honda Ridgeline truck into a ditch, authorities said.
The accident happened about 12:17 p.m. Friday. The driver had injuries believed to be minor and went to St. Luke’s Health-Brazosport for treatment.
