ANGLETON
NOV 2
3:33 p.m., East Kiber Street and South Downing Street, major accident.
4:56 p.m., 200 block of East Hospital Drive, theft.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV 2
5:54 a.m., Stone Ridge Lane and Elm Grove Court, suspicious vehicle.
6:05 a.m., 200 block of Washington Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
6:18 a.m., CR 94/Magnolia Parkway, minor accident.
8:24 a.m., 6000 block of Trailview Court, disturbance.
8:34 a.m., 4000 block of Block FM 2611, minor accident.
8:36 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
9:03 a.m., 4000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
9:31 a.m., 4000 block of CR 94, suspicious vehicle.
10:51 a.m., 2000 block of Sequoia Grove Drive, theft.
10:52 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious object.
10:55 a.m., 2000 block of Grove Terrace Lane, arrest warrant.
12:02 p.m., 600 block of Griffin Road, disturbance.
12:04 p.m., 2000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, hit and run.
12:13 p.m., 900 block of Avenue A, suspicious person.
12:37 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288 B, aggravated assault.
12:40 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288 B, aggravated assault.
12:46 p.m.3000 block of CR 45, aggravated assault.
1:17 p.m., 19000 block of Paloma Rotonda Uno, disturbance.
1:20 p.m., 19000 block of Paloma Rotonda Uno, disturbance.
1:22 p.m., 20000 block of CR 171, sexual assault.
2:26 p.m., 102-13 Fort Velasco Drive, harassment.
3:11 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
3:16 p.m., 600 block of Griffin Road, burglary.
4:06 p.m., 5600 block of FM 2403, reckless driving.
5:07 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
6:43 p.m., 100 block of CR 336, disturbance.
6:51 p.m., 3400 block Silvercreek Drive, trespassing.
6:59 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
7:24 p.m., Brookside Road, sexual assault.
7:28 p.m., 19000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstance.
7:59 p.m., CR 353/CR 704, reckless driving.
8:05 p.m., 100 block of East Phillips Road, suspicious person.
9:11 p.m., 2000 block of CR 695, disturbance.
9:21 p.m., 11000 block of CR 581, disturbance.
10:25 p.m., 7500 block of Dare Road, disturbance.
11:42 p.m., 17000 block of CR 127, suspicious circumstances.
11:59 p.m., 14000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
CLUTE
NOV 2
6:49 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
9:05 a.m., 700 block of South Shanks Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:27 a.m., 400 block of Commerce Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:23 a.m., 500 block of Coleman Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:48 p.m., Dixie Drive, reckless driving.
4:34 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
5:01 p.m., 600 block of East Plantation Drive, death.
6:20 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
7:11 p.m., 100 block of Lucianna Street, vehicle burglary.
7:12 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, assault.
7:46 p.m., 800 block of Yaupon Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:54 p.m., Highway 332/Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
8:45 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:36 p.m., 700 block of Arbor Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:53 p.m., Lazy Lane/West Brazoswood Drive, aggravated assault.
11:05 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, public intoxication.
NOV 3
12:54 a.m., Third Street/Riley Road, shots fired.
2:57 a.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive Suite A, suspicious vehicle.
3:08 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
NOV 2
7:04 p.m., 1800 block of North Avenue S, burglary of habitation.
LAKE JACKSON
NOV 2
8:28 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
9:28 a.m., 400 block of Center Way, suspicious activity.
11:11 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
12:01 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, minor accident.
2:45 p.m., 100 block of Talisman, assault.
