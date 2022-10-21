ANGLETON
OCT. 19
12:34 a.m., 100 block of Dickey Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:37 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:32 a.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:59 a.m., South Valderas Street/Sands Street, fire.
5:10 a.m., South Highway 288/Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
9:41 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
2:24 p.m., first block of South Colony Square, shots fired.
5:39 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
5:59 p.m., 600 block of Cothran Drive, burglary.
7:15 p.m., 600 block of East Magnolia Street, terroristic threats.
8:11 p.m., 1000 block of North Arcola Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
OCT. 19
12:48 p.m., East San Bernard Street, accident.
12:52 p.m., 4000 block of CR 347, fire.
2:28 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, fire.
3:03 p.m., 6000 block of CR 659, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCT. 19
12:15 a.m., 100 block of North 10th Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:22 a.m., 10000 block of Britt Road, disturbance.
2:19 a.m., 2000 block of CR 790, suspicious circumstances.
3:41 a.m., Sylvia Lane/CR 89, suspicious vehicle.
6:58 a.m., 30000 block of FM 1301, accident.
7 a.m., 100 block of FM 521, accident.
7:11 a.m., 1000 block of Avenue G, disturbance.
7:25 a.m., CR 257/Sand Dune Court, suspicious circumstances.
7:31 a.m., 2000 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
8:02 a.m., CR 25/CR 23, accident.
8:03 a.m., CR 208/CR 227, suspicious vehicle.
9 a.m., Charles Avenue/Woodward Springs Drive, accident.
9:18 a.m., East Timberlane Drive/Riverside Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:29 a.m., 10000 block of Watershed Drive, theft.
10 a.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, weapons possession.
10:43 a.m., 10000 block of Grantham Ridge Court, suspicious vehicle.
11:18 a.m., 9000 block of Tiffany Lane, burglary.
11:39 a.m., 3000 block of CR 45, harassment.
12:31 p.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, accident.
12:59 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
1:30 p.m., 5000 block of Old Cotton Field Drive, fire.
1:40 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
1:41 p.m., first block of CR 99, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:13 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, weapons possession.
2:46 p.m., 6000 block of Hunters Bend, weapons possession.
3:11 p.m., 5000 block of Savannah Woods Lane, fraud.
3:20 p.m., 2000 block of Austin Avenue, weapons possession.
3:26 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
3:52 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:30 p.m., first block of Fulton Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:56 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288, accident.
5:03 p.m., 2000 block of FM 524, theft.
5:18 p.m., Highway 6/CR 146, suspicious person.
5:18 p.m., 9000 block of Evan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:29 p.m., first block of Club House Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:41 p.m., Bailey Road/CR 89, accident.
5:46 p.m., 400 block of North Fig Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:49 p.m., CR 497/Highway 288B, fire.
6:38 p.m., Joshua Tree Lane/Buffalo Berry Lane, road rage.
7:02 p.m., 4000 block of CR 424, disturbance.
7:20 p.m., 1000 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, reckless driver.
7:21 p.m., 9000 block of Sky Blue Drive, disturbance.
7:54 p.m., 10000 block of Britt Road, suspicious circumstances.
7:56 p.m., 9000 block of Grand Spark Drive, disturbance.
9:05 p.m., 10000 block of CR 143, suspicious circumstances.
9:21 p.m., 100 block of Susie Lane, disturbance.
9:34 p.m., 10000 block of CR 377, suspicious person.
10:03 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, disturbance.
11:35 p.m., 9000 block of Grand Spark Drive, disturbance.
11:39 p.m., 900 block of South Downing Road, disturbance.
CLUTE
OCT. 19
9:54 a.m., 800 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
10:54 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious person.
12:08 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, accident.
12:13 p.m., 2000 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
4:47 p.m., 300 block of North Shanks Street, harassment.
5:22 p.m., 600 block of Highway 288B, theft.
5:36 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, assault.
6:20 p.m., Highway 288B/East Kyle, accident.
10:16 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:30 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, driving while intoxicated.
FREEPORT
OCT. 19
9:30 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.