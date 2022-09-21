ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 19
3:26 a.m., 500 block of East Miller Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:41 a.m., 2000 block of Brazos Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
7:31 a.m., 500 block of That Way, harassment.
7:38 a.m., 1000 block of Crossing Road, disturbance.
9:19 a.m., 4000 block of Kestrel Ridge Court, identity theft.
9:42 a.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, theft.
12:12 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driver.
2:12 p.m., 1000 block of Crossing Road, disturbance.
3:06 p.m., 1000 block of Ridgecrest Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:36 p.m., Cannan Drive/North Tinsley Street, accident.
8:16 p.m., West Mulberry/North Walker, accident.
10:51 p.m., 900 block of Anchor Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:49 p.m., 1000 block of Suncreek Ranch, accident.
11:56 p.m., 800 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA
SEPTEMBER 19
11:03 a.m., 400 block of East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
5:37 p.m., 300 block of West Travis Street, assault.
8:41 p.m., CR 400, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 19
12:31 a.m., 2000 block of Jasper Drive, disturbance.
12:40 a.m., 5000 block of CR 388F, suspicious circumstances.
2:17 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:14 a.m., FM 2611/CR 311, accident.
6:21 a.m., Highway 36/West FM 1462, accident.
6:29 a.m., 20000 block of CR 25, unauthorized use of vehicle.
7:37 a.m., Cedar Rapids Parkway/Karsten Road, accident.
9:11 a.m., 400 block of North Velasco Boulevard, weapons possession.
9:55 a.m., 1000 block of FM 523, accident.
10:54 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
10:55 a.m., 6000 block of Fifth Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:10 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:30 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
1:09 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
2:39 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, theft.
2:56 p.m., 10000 block of Barton Meadow Lane, suspicious circumstances.
2:58 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
3:32 p.m., Highway 36/CR 20, hit and run.
3:44 p.m., 7000 block of CR 683C, trespassing.
4:48 p.m., 3000 block of Ewing Drive, theft.
5:02 p.m., 1000 block of CR 145, fraud.
5:04 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, theft.
5:32 p.m., 5000 block of Mesquite Willow Lane, fraud.
5:46 p.m., Pinehurst Drive/North Amherst Drive, suspicious person.
6:19 p.m., 1000 block of Pink Stone Drive, disturbance.
6:35 p.m., 200 block of CR 912A, disturbance.
8:42 p.m., 10000 block of Britt Road, disturbance.
8:15 p.m., 20000 block of CR 25, threats.
8:27 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
11:44 p.m., 6000 block of CR 166, assault.
11:58 p.m., 100 block of Crossin Road, suspicious person.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 19
8:53 a.m., Highway 288B/Oyster Creek Bridge, reckless driver.
1:09 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, disturbance.
2:27 p.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
5:26 p.m., Main Street/Hargett Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:24 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
7:14 p.m., 200 block of Highway 288B, accident.
8:57 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
10:09 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:21 p.m., Highway 332/Highway 288, reckless driver.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 19
9 a.m., 900 block of North Gulf Boulevard, reckless driver.
7:37 p.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
7:44 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, criminal trespassing.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 19
10:45 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:32 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:32 a.m., 100 block of Sage Street, burglary.
12:05 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
12:07 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:42 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:55 p.m., 900 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Old Angleton Road, accident.
2:02 p.m., 100 block of Sage Street, theft.
2:33 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
2:35 p.m., 200 block of Raintree Lane, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:53 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:28 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332/Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
4:37 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
4:43 p.m., 300 block of Arrow Wood Street, criminal mischief.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 19
1:07 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft.
2:34 a.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:23 a.m., Highway 36/FM 1462, accident.
