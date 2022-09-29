ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 27
12:17 a.m., 200 block of Bastrop Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:24 a.m., 700 block of North Front Street, theft.
11:59 a.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, disturbance.
2:02 p.m., 200 block of West Locust Street, theft.
3:38 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
5:17 p.m., 900 block of Chevy Chase Street, hit and run.
6:14 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, driving while intoxicated.
8:21 p.m., Hospital Drive/North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:14 p.m., 300 block of Trail Ride Road, disturbance.
10:28 p.m., CR 34/Pittman Drive, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 27
12:10 a.m., 3000 block of CR 145, disturbance.
12:43 a.m., Highway 36/CR 217, fire.
1:27 a.m., 2000 block of Nickel Canyon Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:32 a.m., 10000 block of Rocky Briar Lane, disturbance.
1:34 a.m., 2000 block of Shady Creek Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:27 a.m., 10000 block of Quail Ridge Road, disturbance.
2:54 a.m., Mount Dana Drive/Granite Chief Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 a.m., 4000 block of Meridiana Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
3:13 a.m., 300 block of Thunder Road, suspicious circumstances.
5:21 a.m., Plum Creek Drive/Arbor Crest Lane, suspicious vehicle.
6:19 a.m., Highway 35/Loop 419, accident.
7:53 a.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, road rage.
8:30 a.m., 7000 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:48 a.m., 2000 block of Misty Grove Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:48 a.m., first block of Lazy Swing Court, weapons possession.
8:49 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, vehicle burglary.
8:59 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
9:22 a.m., 4000 block of Dalea Clover Lane, fraud.
10:29 a.m., 1000 block of Diamond Mountain Drive, harassment.
12:12 p.m., 3000 block of CR 870A, theft.
12:42 p.m., 1000 block of Andover Drive, weapons possession.
12:51 p.m., 10000 block of Pearland Sites Road, accident.
12:58 p.m., CR 58/Apollo Lane, accident.
1:15 p.m., 5000 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:49 p.m., CR 48/CR 58, suspicious circumstances.
2:03 p.m., 4000 block of CR 392, vehicle burglary.
2:42 p.m., 10000 block of Sugar Pine Drive, accident.
2:59 p.m., Highway 35/CR 33, accident.
3:10 p.m., 6000 block of Jarred Court, weapons possession.
3:58 p.m., CR 257/Highway 332, accident.
4:06 p.m., 500 block of CR 792, disturbance.
4:18 p.m., Highway 288B/Highway 288, accident.
4:36 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, accident.
4:54 p.m., 3000 block of Crescent Drive, stalking.
5:12 p.m., FCR 57/Highway 288, accident.
5:30 p.m., 10000 block of FM 2004, fire.
5:39 p.m., 1000 block of Marilyn Road, suspicious person.
5:50 p.m., 10000 block of Buckeye Street, disturbance.
5:58 p.m., CR 541/CR 144, reckless driver.
6:33 p.m., 1000 block of Bruce Boulevard, shots fired.
6:56 p.m., 5000 block of East Highway 332, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:58 p.m., 2000 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
7:42 p.m., Highway 288/CR 49, accident.
7:48 p.m., Applewood Crest Lane/Honey Brook Lane, fire.
8:20 p.m., Bailey Road/CR 89, accident.
9:01 p.m., 3000 block of Parkshire Drive, disturbance.
9:38 p.m., 10000 block of CR 210, suspicious circumstances.
10:06 p.m., 10000 block of CR 944, disturbance.
10:06 p.m., 9000 block of Garnet Grove, disturbance.
10:31 p.m., 2000 block of Grove Terrace Lane, prowler.
10:55 p.m., 700 block of Port Road, disturbance.
11:01 p.m., 5000 block of CR 266, disturbance.
11:29 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, reckless driver.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 27
8:04 a.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
9:22 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:23 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
3:14 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:43 p.m., 100 block of South Highway 288B, suspicious person.
11:07 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 27
6:06 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332/Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
9:12 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288, disorderly conduct.
9:20 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
9:38 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, burglary.
9:39 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:45 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, theft.
11:04 a.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, forgery.
12:21 p.m., 400 block of Oak Drive, forgery.
12:29 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
12:37 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, reckless driver.
12:56 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
3:52 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
5:03 p.m., 1000 block of Sycamore Street, narcotics.
5:16 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, accident.
5:34 p.m., 100 block of North Blunck Road, suspicious activity.
6:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:47 p.m., 100 block of Chestnut Street, theft.
7:49 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 332, accident.
8:55 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:11 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:42 p.m., 200 block of Laurel Street, suspicious person.
10:16 p.m., 100 block of Cacao Street, suspicious activity.
11:50 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 27
10:12 p.m., 1000 block of East Brazos Avenue, reckless driver.
