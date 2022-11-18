BRAZORIA
NOV. 16
7:15 a.m., 700 block of North Sycamore Street, fire.
8:17 a.m., 500 block of East New York Street, disturbance.
9:46 a.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:14 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:34 p.m., Highway 332, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
NOV. 16
12:33 a.m., 6000 block of Fox Ridge Street, disturbance.
1:14 a.m., 600 block of Port Street, disturbance.
2:46 a.m., 1200 block of Fairway Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:59 a.m., 9400 block of Opal Gates Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:46 a.m., FM 521/CR 56, accident.
5:29 a.m., Pine Street/North Belt Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:59 a.m., 20000 block of Live Oak Drive, accident.
7:10 a.m., Highway 288B/Highway 288, accident.
7:15 a.m., 700 block of Sycamore Street, fire.
7:25 a.m., 7000 block of CR 3, theft.
7:36 a.m., Susie Lane/FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
8:08 a.m., 13000 block of Autumn Ash Court, theft.
8:26 a.m., Highway 288B/CR 220, accident.
9:23 a.m., 400 block of Winding Way, weapons possession.
9:30 a.m., Willow Manor/Chestnut Park, disturbance.
9:44 a.m., 4000 block of FM 2403, fire.
9:54 a.m., 4500 block of CR 94, accident.
10:11 a.m., 400 block of West Highway 332, accident.
10:17 a.m., 3900 block of CR 48, suspicious circumstances.
11:09 a.m., 21000 block of Highway 6, accident.
12:03 p.m., CR 90/Northfork Drive, shots fired.
12:17 p.m., 2000 block of FM 521, assault.
1:01 p.m., 400 block of Pecan Estates Road, threats.
1:46 p.m., 3800 block of CR 48, disturbance.
1:54 p.m., 8100 block of CR 3, identity theft.
3:21 p.m., 900 block of CR 219, theft.
4:04 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, weapons possession.
4:15 p.m., 2400 block of Temple Crag Drive, shots fired.
4:22 p.m., first block of CR 727, threats.
4:36 p.m., Highway 332/FM 521, accident.
4:43 p.m., Meridiana Parkway/Karsten Boulevard, accident.
4:50 p.m., Avenue A/South Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
4:57 p.m., Bypass 35/FM 517, suspicious circumstances.
5:30 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, accident.
5:38 p.m., 5300 block of CR 356, trespassing.
5:43 p.m., 200 block of Fawn Trail, disturbance.
5:46 p.m., 3800 block of CR 424, suspicious person.
6:03 p.m., 5100 block of Spring Terrace Lane, disturbance.
7:20 p.m., Highway 288B/CR 45, reckless driver.
7:40 p.m., 2500 block of Shelby Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:16 p.m., 200 block of Edgewater Drive, disturbance.
CLUTE
NOV. 16
8 a.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, theft.
9:11 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, assault.
10:03 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, narcotics.
1:34 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
3:08 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, narcotics.
4:02 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, vehicle burglary.
6:34 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
8:19 p.m., Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
11:14 p.m., Highway 288B, reckless driver.
FREEPORT
NOV. 16
6:23 a.m., 100 block of East Fourth Street, hit and run.
9:05 a.m., 1000 block of ABC Avenue, suspicious person.
4:10 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.
LAKE JACKSON
NOV. 16
6:54 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
8:59 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
9:55 a.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, criminal mischief.
10:44 p.m., 1300 block of FM 2004/CR 400, reckless driver.
1:17 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, threats.
1:19 p.m., first block of Nandina Court, theft.
2:43 p.m., 200 block of West Plantation Drive/Walnut Street, accident.
4:16 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:44 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, missing person.
7:20 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, accident.
8:49 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
11:28 p.m., 100 block of Old Angleton Road, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOV. 16
5:43 p.m., 1700 block of South Columbia Drive, reckless driving.
7:58 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
