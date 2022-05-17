ANGLETON
MAY 13
1:40 a.m., 100 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
10:24 a.m., 600 block of Orange Street, theft.
10:29 a.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:34 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:47 p.m., 400 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:16 p.m., East Mulberry Street/South Downing Street, verbal disturbance.
3:36 p.m., CR 2301/FM 523, motor vehicle accident.
5 p.m., Highway 288B/FM 523, fire.
5:58 p.m., 1000 block of North Tinsley Street, trespassing.
7:13 p.m., 500 block of Hurst Plaza, criminal mischief.
7:18 p.m., 1000 block of Ridgecrest Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:51 p.m., FM 523/Highway 35, reckless driver.
8:07 p.m., 1000 block of North Chenango Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:37 p.m., 1000 block of North Loop 274, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
10:06 p.m., 1000 block of North Tinsley Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:27 p.m., 100 block of East Phillips Road, major accident.
MAY 14
12:02 a.m., 200 block of Austin Street, suspicious vehicle.
12:38 a.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, shots fired.
2:21 a.m., 100 block of North Velasco Street, assault.
9:58 a.m., 1000 block of South Bluebonnet Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:27 p.m. 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:33 p.m., East Locust Street/North Velasco Street, reckless driver.
8:43 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, assault.
11:16 p.m., 300 block of Bert Street, harassment.
MAY 15
12:02 a.m., first block of Painter Court, shots fired.
12:20 a.m., 100 block of Indian Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:39 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:40 a.m., 200 block of Sands Street, suspicious person.
12:41 a.m., 200 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:11 a.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:32 a.m., 900 block of East Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:48 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, reckless driver.
9:45 a.m., 300 block of Sands Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:02 a.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:42 a.m., 200 block of Sebesta Road, suspicious circumstances.
Noon, 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
2:15 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:08 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, harassment.
3:21 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, theft.
8:24 p.m., 1000 block of Shanks Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:05 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious person.
BRAZORA
MAY 13
12:11 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious circumstances.
MAY 14
9:12 a.m., Burnett Street/Gaines Street, accident.
11:11 a.m., FM 521, reckless driver.
4:50 p.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:46 p.m., 400 block of East Camp Street, disturbance.
9:44 p.m., 200 block of 3rd Street, forgery.
9:51 p.m., 200 block of West Smith Street, disturbance.
11:28 p.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, disturbance.
MAY 15
11:50 a.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:11 p.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, accident.
6:23 p.m., FM 521, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 11
9:20 p.m., 10000 block of CR 669A, suspicious vehicle.
9:38 p.m., 30000 block of FM 2004, motor vehicle accident.
9:59 p.m., 9000 block of Twain Court, threats.
10:03 p.m., 5000 block of Seventh Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:05 p.m., 9000 block of Faulkner Trail, suspicious person.
10:21 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, reckless driver.
10:41 p.m., Highway 36/FM 2004, minor accident.
11:13 p.m., 3000 block of CR 190, disturbance.
11:15 p.m., 20000 block of CR 25, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 p.m., 4000 block of CR 90, suspicious vehicle.
11:52 p.m., 2000 block of Elm Manor Drive, suspicious circumstances.
MAY 12
12:07 a.m., 3000 block of South Shore Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:07 a.m., 100 block of Fort Velasco Drive, suspicious person.
1:15 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, physical disturbance.
1:38 a.m., 10000 block of FM 2918, suspicious circumstances.
3:14 a.m., 7000 block of Sunflower Lane, suspicious circumstances.
6:18 a.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, disturbance.
7:30 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Observation Way, reckless driver.
8:41 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, disturbance.
8:46 a.m., 10000 block of Main Street, motor vehicle accident.
8:56 a.m., 1000 block of Gifford Road, weapons possession.
9:09 a.m., 200 block of Timbercreek Drive, weapons possession.
9:11 a.m., 3000 block of Shady Grove Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:56 a.m., 700 block of CR 706, disturbance.
10:31 a.m., 5000 block of Pomona Parkway, burglary of building.
10:36 a.m., 10000 block of CR 257, suspicious person.
11:22 a.m., 3000 block of Edgewood Drive, theft.
11:38 a.m., 2000 block of CR 686, disturbance.
11:54 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, trespassing.
12:09 p.m., 2000 block of Colleen Drive, weapons possession.
12:37 p.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, motor vehicle accident.
1:21 p.m., 600 block of Quarter Horse Trail, disturbance.
1:24 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, minor accident.
2:12 p.m., 700 block of Avenue C, fraud.
2:15 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, hit and run.
2:42 p.m., 3000 block of CR 190, fraud.
2:42 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue L, weapons possession.
3:02 p.m., 10000 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
3:09 p.m., 200 block of West 80th Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
3:10 p.m., 300 block of Durazno Road, disturbance.
3:12 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, road rage.
3:14 p.m., Highway 288/CR 51, reckless driver.
4:28 p.m., 2000 block of Temple Crag Drive, disturbance.
4:42 p.m., Highway 6/Iowa Colony Boulevard, major accident.
4:46 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, harassment.
4:47 p.m., 30000 block of North Highway 35, motor vehicle accident.
4:52 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
5:05 p.m., CR 383/CR 573, grass fire.
5:45 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Kirby drive, minor accident.
5:58 p.m., Highway 288/CR 51, motor vehicle accident.
6:06 p.m., 100 block of White Oak, fraud.
6:11 p.m., 10000 block of CR 176, minor accident.
6:20 p.m., 5000 block of CR 353, physical disturbance.
6:24 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
6:44 p.m., 10000 block of CR 176, minor accident.
7:13 p.m., 7000 block of CR 220B, suspicious vehicle.
7:51 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, theft.
7:51 p.m., Highway 35/CR 191, suspicious person.
8:10 p.m., 10000 block of CR 176, minor accident.
8:18 p.m., 100 block of Oak Colony Drive, harassment.
8:32 p.m., 1000 block of Phyllis Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:24 p.m., FM 521/Matagorda Line, reckless driver.
9:30 p.m., Blackhawk Ridge Lane/Leaf Manor drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:18 p.m., 700 block of Idanel Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:52 p.m., 10000 block of Owens Lake Drive, disturbance.
10:59 p.m., 600 block of Quarter Horse Trail, theft.
11:51 p.m., 100 block of CR 639, trespassing.
11:57 p.m., Highway 36/FM 2611, reckless driver.
CLUTE
MAY 12
8:31 a.m., East Main Street, sexual assault.
10:59 a.m., CR 288/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:38 p.m., 400 block of Bentwood Way, suspicious circumstances.
2:07 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, narcotics.
4:33 p.m., 700 block of Pin Money Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:40 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
MAY 13
8:08 a.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, accident.
12:22 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, criminal trespass.
3:14 p.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, disorderly conduct.
9:35 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:56 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
MAY 14
1:47 a.m., Verde Drive/CR 288, suspicious person.
2:26 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:04 a.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:38 a.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:25 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:40 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
1:19 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, accident.
2:04 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
2:48 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespass.
7:19 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:33 p.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, disturbance.
MAY 15
12:02 a.m., 400 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
12:19 a.m., 700 block of West Plantation Drive, Driving while intoxicated.
3:04 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
4:02 a.m., 100 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
10:05 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:30 a.m., 600 block of Copper Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:52 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:43 p.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, disturbance.
4:36 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, accident.
6:11 p.m., Highway 332/Main Street, accident.
7:47 p.m., 500 block of Mockingbird Lane, theft.
8:40 p.m., 1000 block Highway 332, accident.
8:43 p.m., 300 block of Riley Road, suspicious circumstances.
10:15 p.m., Plantation Drive/Dixie Drive, accident.
FREEPORT
MAY 13
7:57 a.m., 2000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.
6:38 p.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, theft.
MAY 14
2:37 a.m., West Sixth Street/Yaupon Street, minor accident.
8:03 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
MAY 15
1:41 a.m., Skinner Street/North Avenue J, reckless driver.
1:58 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, unauthorized use of vehicle.
2:03 a.m., 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard, disturbance with weapons.
2:24 a.m., Bryan Beach Road, physical disturbance.
4:14 a.m., 1000 block of West Second Street, trespassing.
9:33 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.
11:08 a.m., 4000 block of Highway 332, theft.
1:14 p.m., 400 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
1:24 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:56 p.m., 1000 block of West 10th Street, theft.
10:04 p.m., 1000 block of West Broad Street, trespassing.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 13
9:37 a.m., 200 block of Lake Road/Plum Drive, major accident.
11:18 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
11:22 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:33 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, narcotics.
12:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:53 p.m., 300 block of Rosemary Lane, disorderly conduct.
2:14 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:24 p.m., 200 block of Daffodil Street, suspicious activity.
2:53 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:26 p.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street, suspicious activity.
5:10 p.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
5:54 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:55 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
7:33 p.m., 100 block of Almond Drive, suspicious activity.
8:30 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
8:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
9:04 p.m., 900 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
10:26 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, disorderly conduct.
10:54 p.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
11:01 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
MAY 14
12:58 a.m., 200 block of Pine Street, criminal mischief.
1:46 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
5:22 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
7:05 a.m., 100 block of Center Way/Circle Way, suspicious person.
7:32 a.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:48 a.m., 400 block of Jasmine Street, threats.
9:23 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, suspicious person.
11:01 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, burglary.
11:07 a.m., 100 block of Pin Oak Street, disorderly conduct.
12:17 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
12:39 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
1:12 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:31 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:15 p.m., 500 block of FM 2004/That Way, reckless driver.
2:28 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, burglary.
3:03 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, theft.
3:18 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive/North Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
4:10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
4:19 p.m., 500 block of College Boulevard, minor accident.
4:30 p.m., 100 block of Water Oak Street, disorderly conduct.
5:40 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
6:51 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
7:16 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
8:20 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, threats.
MAY 15
12:32 a.m., 500 block of Willow Drive, suspicious activity.
2:39 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:10 a.m., 100 block of Gardenia Street, suspicious activity.
9:57 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, burglary.
10:41 a.m., first block of Fern Court, disorderly conduct.
11:26 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, disorderly conduct.
11:46 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:37 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, criminal mischief.
1:36 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
2:38 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
3:50 p.m., 100 block of North Brazosport Boulevard/Walnut Street, fire.
4:22 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
4:28 p.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street, disorderly conduct.
6:18 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, assault.
9:39 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:44 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:13 p.m., 300 block of Azalea Street, major accident.
10:14 p.m., 100 North Dixie Drive/Plantation Drive, major accident.
11:07 p.m., 200 block of Winding Way, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 13
5:12 p.m., 800 block of Hamilton Street, fire.
MAY 14
9:31 p.m., 500 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
11:31 p.m., 100 block of East Meadow Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 p.m., East Jackson Cemetery, suspicious vehicle.
MAY 15
12:22 a.m., 1000 block of North 13th Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:07 p.m., 900 block of East Brazos Avenue, accident.
5:47 p.m., 1000 block of CR 487, fire.
6:09 p.m., 1000 block of East Brazos Avenue, reckless driving.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.