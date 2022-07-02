ANGLETON
JUNE 30
12:49 a.m., 400 block of West Orange Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:53 a.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:21 a.m., FM 521/CR 43, motor vehicle accident.
7:28 a.m., 600 block of West Orange Street, verbal disturbance.
12:52 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, identity theft.
12:56 p.m., East Cedar Street/North Arcola Street, minor accident.
4:31 p.m., 600 block of Kyle Street, fraud.
4:47 p.m., East Mulberry Street/FM 523, minor accident.
5:06 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, assault.
6:54 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
7:33 p.m., first block of Texian Trail, reckless driver.
8:15 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:46 p.m., 900 block of Cannan drive, assault.
BRAZORIA
JUNE 29
10:31 p.m., 200 block of Avenue E, suspicious person.
JUNE 30
12:52 a.m., CR 316/FM 2611, fire.
10:46 a.m., 2000 block of CR 510, theft.
10:39 p.m., 200 block of Larry Lane, disturbance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 30
12:02 a.m., 2000 block of Leanett Way, fire.
12:49 a.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:23 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 a.m., 2000 block of CR 400, suspicious circumstances.
3:31 a.m., Highway 288/CR 51, reckless driver.
6:07 a.m., 10000 block of CR 809, theft.
7:29 a.m., 600 block of West Highway 332, motor vehicle accident.
7:38 a.m., FM 1301/CR 810, minor accident.
7:43 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, motor vehicle accident.
8:01 a.m., 4000 block of CR 450, harassment.
8:06 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, motor vehicle accident.
8:38 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
8:48 a.m., 500 block of North Yaupon Street, fire.
9:28 a.m., 6000 block of FM 1459, trespassing.
9:30 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, theft.
9:43 a.m., first block of Santa Barbara Drive, weapons possession.
10:14 a.m., Highway 36/CR 11, reckless driver.
10:33 a.m., 2000 block of CR 795, theft.
10:35 a.m., first block of Burke Court, fire.
10:50 a.m., CR 4/CR 772, reckless driver.
11:12 a.m., 2000 block of CR 510, fraud.
11:14 a.m., 3000 block of CR 222, suspicious vehicle.
11:18 a.m., 10000 block of Weeping Willow Lane, disturbance.
11:38 a.m., 7000 block of Griffin Lane, harassment.
12:14 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:27 p.m., CR 99/Highway 6, minor accident.
1:18 p.m., 3000 block of CR 227, weapons possession.
1:20 p.m., 8000 block of CR 198, minor accident.
1:26 p.m., 3000 block of Southwestern Road, suspicious person.
1:37 p.m., 2000 block of Whitetail Lane, fire.
2:49 p.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, disturbance.
2:57 p.m., 3000 block of CR 310, suspicious circumstances.
3:17 p.m., 100 block of Redfish Drive, suspicious person.
3:20 p.m., 9000 block of Puritan Way, disturbance.
3:24 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, fire.
4:27 p.m., 4000 block of Sea Breeze Drive, disturbance.
4:34 p.m., 2000 block of CR 891, shots fired.
4:34 p.m., 7000 block of Carrie Lane, threats.
5:05 p.m., 4000 block of CR 100, disturbance.
5:09 p.m., 1000 block of North Main Street, motor vehicle accident.
5:11 p.m., 4000 block of CR 100, disturbance.
6:03 p.m., 10000 block of Wayne Lane, disturbance.
6:20 p.m., Highway 288/CR 51, motor vehicle accident.
6:21 p.m., 7000 block of CR 400, fraud.
6:36 p.m., 5000 block of CR 30, disturbance.
6:52 p.m., 10000 block of Cliffs View Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:53 p.m., West FM 1462/CR 39, fire.
7:29 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
7:35 p.m., 3000 block of Valley Court, suspicious person.
7:40 p.m., 3000 block of Desert Zinnia Court, disturbance.
8:26 p.m., 5000 block of Lilac Grove Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:06 p.m., CR 90/CR 222, suspicious vehicle.
10:18 p.m., 700 block of Port Street, disturbance.
10:20 p.m., 4000 block of Apache Trail, suspicious circumstances.
11:10 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, suspicious person.
11:44 p.m., 4000 block of CR 257, reckless driver.
FREEPORT
JUNE 30
2:53 a.m., 1000 block of West 10th Street, suspicious person.
1:15 p.m., North Velasco Boulevard/Second Street, minor accident.
8:43 p.m., 300 block of South Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 30
10:12 a.m., 300 block of Oak Drive, theft.
10:18 a.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, minor accident.
10:25 a.m., 100 block of Camellia Street, suspicious activity.
11:17 a.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, suspicious activity.
11:45 a.m., 300 block of FM 2004/North Yaupon Street, reckless driver.
12:25 p.m., Old Angleton Road/Oyster Creek Drive, narcotics.
1:30 p.m., 100 block of North Blunck Street, reckless driver.
1:49 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
4:14 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 332, suspicious person.
4:29 p.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious activity.
5:14 p.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
6:43 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, minor accident.
7:32 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:47 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, unauthorized use of vehicle.
11:31 p.m., 100 block of South Parking Place, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 30
11:39 a.m., 700 block of South 17th Street, accident.
6:14 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, reckless driver.
6:39 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:32 p.m., 400 block of Fisher Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:28 p.m., East Jefferson Street, suspicious person.
