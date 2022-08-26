ANGLETON
AUGUST 24
3:14 a.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
10:21 a.m., 2000 block of Remington Street, disturbance.
5:04 p.m., 600 block of East Murray Street, fraud.
5:25 p.m., Laurel Loop, suspicious vehicle.
5:32 p.m., West Ash Street/North Parrish Street, shots fired.
5:40 p.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
5:57 p.m., 10000 block of Bayledge Court, fraud.
6:05 p.m., 200 block of East Phillips Road, disturbance.
7:50 p.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
9:25 p.m., first block of Stadium Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:49 p.m., 1000 block of Valley Drive, assault.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 24
12:56 a.m., first block of Sagebrush Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:09 a.m., 5000 block of CR 60, suspicious circumstances.
3:58 a.m., 9000 block of FM 524, suspicious circumstances.
4:53 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
5:21 a.m., 100 block of Fifth Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:58 a.m., 10000 block of Gulf Beach Drive, trespassing.
8:34 a.m., CR 797/FM 521, accident.
8:36 a.m., 200 block of Jamison Drive, fire.
9:23 a.m., 9000 block of Tiffany Lane, missing person.
9:31 a.m., 7000 block of CR 765, suspicious circumstances.
9:44 a.m., 7000 block of Crepe Myrtle, theft.
9:47 a.m., 800 block of CR 486, suspicious circumstances.
9:53 a.m., 600 block of CR 728B, suspicious circumstances.
10:29 a.m., 1000 block of CR 913, disturbance.
10:44 a.m., 10000 block of CR 127, theft.
11:19 a.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, hit and run.
11:32 a.m., 20000 block of McCormick Drive, accident.
12:07 p.m., CR 3/FM 1459, reckless driver.
1:01 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, robbery.
1:58 p.m., first block of Surrey Oak Court, fraud.
2:12 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
2:45 p.m., 10000 block of Bailey Road, accident.
3 p.m., 1000 block of Veranda Driver, weapons possession.
3:36 p.m., 4000 block of Mesquite Terrace Drive, theft.
4:34 p.m., 2000 block of Highway 36, theft.
5:07 p.m., 6000 block of Clara Lane, disturbance.
5:08 p.m., 10000 block of CR 190, accident.
5:10 p.m., 100 block of CR 294, fraud.
5:40 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, hit and run.
5:53 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, suspicious vehicle.
6:33 p.m., 9000 block of Beryl Lake Drive, suspicious person.
6:38 p.m., 2000 block of Cypress Woods Lane, identity theft.
6:41 p.m., CR 128/CR 143, reckless driver.
7:15 p.m., 400 block of CR 299, harassment.
7:55 p.m., Karsten Boulevard/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
8:20 p.m., FM 521/Highway 35, accident.
8:56 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:37 p.m., 3000 block of Technology Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:03 p.m., 10000 block of Birch Peak Drive, disturbance.
11:13 p.m., 10000 block of Armstrong Drive, suspicious person.
11:29 p.m., 4000 block of South Meadows Drive, disturbance.
11:52 p.m., 10000 block of CR 191B, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
AUGUST 24
8:53 a.m., 100 block of Jamestown Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:04 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
9:30 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, burglary.
2:34 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:54 p.m., 300 block of Feeder Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:01 p.m., Brockman Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:35 p.m., 800 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
4:25 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
5:41 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, accident.
6:50 p.m., 300 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
9:10 p.m., 100 block of West Pecan Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:58 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:57 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:14 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious circumstances.
11:19 p.m., Main Street/Shanks Road, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 24
7:02 p.m., West Ninth Street/South Velasco Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 24
7:48 a.m., 400 block of North Yaupon Street/Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
9:18 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:07 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
10:42 a.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious person.
11:40 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:42 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
1:58 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
2:52 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
3:56 p.m., 300 block of Pine Street/Dixie Drive, accident.
4:02 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:40 p.m., 200 block of Banyan Drive, forgery.
5:53 p.m., 500 block of That Way, reckless driver.
6:52 p.m., 100 block of Meadowbrook Street, disorderly conduct.
7:17 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:23 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, criminal mischief.
11:02 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 24
7:32 a.m., 400 block of Long Street, disturbance.
8:10 a.m., Highway 35/Business Highway 35, accident.
10:08 a.m., 200 block of North 14th Street, disturbance.
12:22 p.m., 100 block of South 17th Street, theft.
4:20 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, disturbance.
10:12 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious circumstances.
