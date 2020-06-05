ANGLETON
JUNE 3
9:52 a.m., 100 block of Tigner Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:36 a.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:39 a.m., 2700 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
2:28 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 44 Ramp, reckless driver.
3:07 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:24 p.m., 100 block of Harvin Drive, disturbance.
3:31 p.m., Dwyer Street/South Velasco Street, reckless driver.
4:43 p.m., 400 block of North Erskine Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:28 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 288-B, reckless driver.
6:29 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, reckless driver.
7:14 p.m., 2500 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
8:57 p.m., 1900 block of CR 44 Ramp, accident.
11:03 p.m., 1200 block of San Felipe Road, disturbance.
11:36 p.m., East Orange Street/South Arcola Street, suspicious person.
JUNE 4
12:02 a.m., 3500 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:51 a.m., 2600 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:22 a.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
2:56 a.m., 200 block of Sands Street, noise.
3:59 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
4:44 a.m., 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:08 a.m., FM 523/East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
7:52 a.m., 2500 block of South Velasco Street, accident.
8:20 a.m., South Downing Street/East Mulberry Street, accident.
8:58 a.m., 1100 block of South Belle Drive, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 3
12:44 a.m., 18200 block of Peach Street, disturbance.
1:03 a.m., 900 block of CR 15, disturbance.
1:46 a.m., 16800 block of FM 521, accident.
7:34 a.m., Highway 35/CR 191, accident.
8:25 a.m., 1800 block of East Mulberry Street, weapons possession.
8:25 a.m., 1800 block of CR 434, theft.
8:39 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, weapons possession.
8:44 a.m., 3600 block of Pinto Trail, threats.
9:33 a.m., 1100 block of White Cap Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:45 a.m., 6300 block of Trans Lane, disturbance.
11:10 a.m., East Twin Lakes Boulevard/River Oaks Drive, disturbance.
11:51 a.m., 10500 block of Broadway Street, accident.
12:28 p.m., 600 block of Riverside Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:31 p.m., 2900 block of Southworth Lane, identity theft.
12:39 p.m., 1400 block of CR 99, disturbance.
12:45 p.m., 400 block of CR 792, accident.
12:49 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
1:15 p.m., 5000 block of Quail West, hit and run.
1:22 p.m., 400 block of CR 792, accident.
1:24 p.m., 3900 block of Cliff Speria Court, stalking.
1:53 p.m., 100 block of Creekside Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:56 p.m., 2400 block of Shane Street, weapons possession.
2:18 p.m., CR 529/CR 936, accident.
2:39 p.m., Highway 288-B/FM 523, reckless driver.
2:56 p.m., CR 138/CR 181, accident.
3 p.m., 6700 block of Amy Lane, disturbance.
3:05 p.m., 300 block of West FM 1462, fraud.
3:20 p.m., 17700 block of FM 521, fraud.
3:30 p.m., 3100 block of Southfork Parkway, suspicious circumstance.
4 p.m., FM 521/CR 520, disturbance.
4:03 p.m., 21500 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:58 p.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, suspicious circumstance.
5:12 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, reckless driver.
5:20 p.m., Old Main Street/Rainbow Lane, suspicious circumstance.
5:30 p.m., CR 99/CR 98, accident.
5:39 p.m., 700 block of CR 257, disturbance.
5:52 p.m., 9700 block of Opal Rock Drive, suspicious circumstance.
6:27 p.m., 17600 block of Pearland Sites Road, fraud.
6:40 p.m., first block of Flounder Circle, suspicious circumstance.
6:54 p.m., 1400 block of CR 99, suspicious circumstance.
7:18 p.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, suspicious circumstance.
7:45 p.m., 9700 block of FM 523, trespassing.
7:50 p.m., 900 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:02 p.m., 18300 block of Cypress Hill Drive, suspicious circumstance.
9:46 p.m., 5800 block of Avenue D, noise.
10:29 p.m., 2100 block of South Johnson Street, disturbance.
10:32 p.m., Louisiana/Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
11:24 p.m., 3300 block of CR 61, suspicious circumstance.
11:37 p.m., 5900 block of CR 164, disturbance.
11:37 p.m., Big Island Drive/Pomona Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
11:49 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, noise.
CLUTE
JUNE 3
8:53 a.m., 500 block of South Main Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:29 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, trespassing.
10:38 a.m., 200 block of East Plantation Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:38 a.m., Plantation Drive/Highway 332, reckless driver.
12:39 p.m., 500 block of East Main Street, accident.
1:18 p.m., 200 block of West Marion Street, burglary.
2:58 p.m., first block of Cypress Court, suspicious circumstance.
8:40 p.m., Lazy Lane, reckless driver.
9:18 p.m., CR 288, reckless driver.
10:09 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
11:10 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:49 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
JUNE 4
1:35 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious person.
2:06 a.m., 300 block of West Brazoswood Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:06 a.m., 200 block of Jefferson Street, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
JUNE 3
2:08 a.m., 1900 block of North Avenue G, criminal mischief.
11:39 a.m., 1900 block of Yellowstone, hit and run.
12:14 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, harassment.
2:40 p.m., 700 block of West 10th Street, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 3
7:37 a.m., first block of Post Oak Court, disorderly conduct.
9:47 a.m., 400 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:31 a.m., 100 block of East Highway 332/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
11:20 a.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, disorderly conduct.
2:15 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
3:49 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
5:03 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, accident.
5:33 p.m., 100 block of South Yaupon Street, suspicious person.
6:02 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
6:44 p.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, forgery.
7:05 p.m., 500 block of Circle Way, forgery.
8:04 p.m., 200 block of Winding Way, suspicious person.
8:16 p.m., 100 block of Tulip Trail, accident.
9:16 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street/Acacia Street, noise.
9:59 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:28 p.m., 100 block of Talisman Street, suspicious activity.
11:19 p.m., 100 block of Holly Street, suspicious activity.
JUNE 4
12:25 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
1:38 a.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:02 a.m., 100 block of Bois D Arc Street, noise.
3:30 a.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 3
8:21 a.m., 6600 block of CR 4, fire.
11:34 a.m., 400 block of Long Street, threats.
5:53 p.m., 100 block of North Columbia Avenue, reckless driver.
JUNE 4
3:34 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, reckless driver.
