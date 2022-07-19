ANGLETON
JULY 15
12:34 a.m., 300 block of Rice Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:42 a.m., South Loop 274/Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
12:10 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
1:05 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
6:47 p.m., 100 block of Kelley Boulevard, reckless driver.
11:45 p.m., 500 block of Catalpa Street, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 17
2:56 a.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:12 a.m., 100 block of Gulf Street, prowler.
12:21 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, suspicious circumstances.
2:10 p.m., 200 block of Austin Street, assault.
2:39 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
7:33 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, verbal disturbance.
7:48 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:41 p.m., Anchor Road/North Highway 288, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA
JULY 15
8:23 a.m., 200 block of Yaupon Drive, theft.
9:28 a.m., 400 block of old Main Street, fire.
10:00 a.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, fire.
10:25 a.m., 500 block of South Brooks Street, burglary.
12:26 p.m., 100 block of Warsaw Way, fire.
12:44 p.m., 200 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:16 p.m., 300 block of North McKinney Street, fire.
6:34 p.m., 7000 block of FM 524, fire.
7:34 p.m., 5000 block of FM 521, fire.
8:23 p.m., 600 block of Yerby Street, criminal trespassing.
11:57 p.m., FM 2918/CR 631, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 15
12:03 a.m., 200 block of North Amherst Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:07 a.m., 5000 block of Riverview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:15 a.m., 9000 block of Bailey Road, accident.
1:16 a.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, disturbance.
2:57 a.m., 1000 block of Blue Water Highway, disturbance.
3:25 a.m., 1000 block of East FM 1462, suspicious circumstances.
4:37 a.m., 800 block of Masonic Oak Drive, accident.
4:49 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, disturbance.
6:32 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
6:41 a.m., 600 block of CR 296, disturbance.
7:06 a.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, suspicious person.
8:40 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, accident.
9:02 a.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, criminal mischief.
9:26 a.m., 100 block of Lily Lane, criminal mischief.
9:30 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, fire.
9:34 a.m., 1000 block of CR 30, theft.
9:35 a.m., 20000 block of CR 25, theft.
9:39 a.m., 1000 block of CR 30, suspicious circumstances.
10:20 a.m., Redford Valley Road/Shadowfax Lane, accident.
11:08 a.m., East FM 1462/CR 185, accident.
11:12 a.m., 7000 block of Gupton Road, disturbance.
11:18 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, trespassing.
11:32 a.m., Tropic/East Crestmont Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:51 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, trespassing.
12:24 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:26 p.m., 100 block of Warsaw Way, fire.
1:25 p.m., 10000 block of FM 2004, accident.
1:33 p.m., 900 block of Seashell Drive, fire.
1:34 p.m., Highway 36/CR 861, suspicious circumstances.
2:04 p.m., 200 block of Fillmore Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:31 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, fraud.
2:50 p.m., 2000 block of Smith Ranch Road, vehicle burglary.
2:59 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, accident.
3:06 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, accident.
3:13 p.m., Fairway Drive/Circle Way, disturbance.
3:36 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
4:02 p.m., 3000 block of CR 870A, disturbance.
4:11 p.m., CR 257/China Clipper Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:16 p.m., 6000 block of CR 289, suspicious vehicle.
4:26 p.m., 200 block of CR 921, suspicious circumstances.
5:23 p.m., 3000 block of CR 922, theft.
5:41 p.m., 2000 block of Cameron Drive, disturbance.
5:43 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, suspicious circumstances.
6:18 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
6:22 p.m., CR 5/Highway 36, reckless driver.
6:33 p.m., first block of CR 727, theft.
6:39 p.m., 400 block of Harlem Street, disturbance.
6:42 p.m., 800 block of CR 129, suspicious circumstances.
6:47 p.m., 1000 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, disturbance.
8:24 p.m., 10000 block of Blue Water Highway, criminal mischief.
8:32 p.m., 300 block of CR 893A, disturbance.
8:35 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/CR 48, accident.
8:40 p.m., 8000 block of Bailey Road, assault.
8:48 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
8:57 p.m., 5000 block of Rio Ramos Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:03 p.m., CR 180/CR 181, accident.
9:22 p.m., 7000 block of CR 50, disturbance.
9:31 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, disturbance.
9:37 p.m., 8000 block of FM 2917, suspicious person.
9:38 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
11:13 p.m., 3000 block of CR 45, assault.
11:20 p.m., 10000 block of Owens Lake Drive, physical disturbance.
11:22 p.m., 10000 block of Wagner Street, disturbance.
11:55 p.m., FM 2918/CR 631, accident.
CLUTE
JULY 15
7:37 a.m., 500 block of Magnolia, suspicious circumstances.
7:42 a.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, criminal trespassing.
8:52 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, theft.
8:53 a.m., 300 block of East Bound, reckless driver.
9:41 a.m., 300 block of North Shanks Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:42 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:08 p.m., 200 block of Bentwater Lane, theft.
3:10 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, vehicle burglary.
6:12 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, disturbance.
7:37 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:50 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:46 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:18 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:25 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, disturbance.
FREEPORT
JULY 15
11:41 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue S, trespassing.
JULY 16
5:48 a.m., 1000 block of FM 1495, trespassing
3:53 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, burglary.
5:13 p.m., 1000 block of West Seventh Street, suspicious circumstances.
JULY 17
2:16 a.m., 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
5:30 p.m., 1000 block of West Seventh Street, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 15
6:05 a.m., first block of Mahogany Court, suspicious activity.
6:18 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
6:32 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, theft.
7:12 a.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
7:38 a.m., 300 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
8:23 a.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:50 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
9:51 a.m., 900 block of Highway 332, theft.
10:59 a.m., 300 block of Hickory Street, suspicious person.
11:32 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:06 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Any Way, accident.
12:22 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, accident.
12:49 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Yaupon Street, accident.
1:10 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, theft.
1:26 p.m., 200 block of Dahlia Street, suspicious person.
2:14 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, threats.
3:21 p.m., 100 block of Flag Drive, suspicious activity.
4:04 p.m., 600 block of FM 2004/Highway 288, accident.
4:46 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
5:34 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
6:16 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
7:09 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, threats.
10:00 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:59 p.m., first block of Staghorn Court, suspicious person.
11:49 p.m., 300 block of East Plantation Drive/Garland Drive, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 15
12:34 a.m., 100 block of Texaco Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
1:03 p.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, disturbance.
3:18 p.m., 500 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
9:29 p.m., 400 block of South 17th Street suspicious person.
11:00 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
JULY 16
2:18 p.m., 700 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious person.
9:00 p.m., Highway 35/Loop 419, fire.
9:46 p.m., 400 block of North Columbia, suspicious vehicle.
10:06 p.m., FM 1301/Highway 35, fire.
10:13 p.m., 200 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
JULY 17
1:58 a.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, harassment.
2:03 p.m., 800 block of Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:04 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
7:31 p.m., 400 block of East Jefferson Street, suspicious activity.
