ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 8
1:04 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, theft.
2:30 a.m., 300 block of Cannan Drive, disturbance.
10:18 a.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, accident.
11:22 a.m., 100 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:43 a.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:06 p.m., 100 block of Bayou Bend Boulevard, accident.
12:55 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, assault.
3:56 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, trespassing.
4:44 p.m., West Mulberry Street/North Loop 274, reckless driver.
6:54 p.m., first block of Pacific Street, missing person.
7:52 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
9:55 p.m., 900 block of North Arcola Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
SEPTEMBER 8
12:19 a.m., 100 block of Gaines Street, suspicious person.
9:59 a.m., 6000 block of FM 521, fire.
11:12 a.m., 1000 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:29 p.m., East Texas Street/South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 8
1:39 a.m., 2000 block of Platinum Chase Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:03 a.m., FM 523/Stratton Ridge Road, accident.
8:19 a.m., 300 block of East Highway 332, accident.
8:43 a.m., FM 2918/CR 306, theft.
8:47 a.m., 3000 block of CR 922, vehicle burglary.
9:21 a.m., 1000 block of Ponderosa Pine, theft.
9:28 a.m., CR 891/CR 690, shots fired.
9:37 a.m., 3000 block of CR 94, weapons possession.
10:24 a.m., 10000 block of Trail Meadow Lane, identity theft.
10:29 a.m., Robert Street/Ron Street, theft.
10:42 a.m., 20000 block of FM 1301, theft.
11:25 a.m., 1000 block of CR 398, disturbance.
12:03 p.m., 2000 block of CR 352, theft.
12:19 p.m., CR 48/CR 190, suspicious vehicle.
1:01 p.m., CR 192/CR 172, accident.
1:04 p.m., 600 block of Avenue C, harassment.
1:09 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 288B, accident.
1:49 p.m., 10000 block of Amoco Drive, disturbance.
2:37 p.m., 1000 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, assault.
3:58 p.m., 1000 block of North Main Street, accident.
4:02 p.m., 200 block of Redfish Drive, fraud.
4:15 p.m., 7000 block of CR 560, suspicious vehicle.
4:30 p.m., Highway 288/Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
4:52 p.m., Highway 35/CR 705, accident.
5:40 p.m., 10000 block of Harkey Road, fire.
5:42 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
5:52 p.m., 10000 block of CR 864C, vehicle burglary.
6:14 p.m., 3000 block of CR 310, shots fired.
6:29 p.m., CR 541/CR 152, accident.
6:40 p.m., CR 190/CR 149, suspicious circumstances.
7:02 p.m., CR 190/CR 146, suspicious person.
7:03 p.m., South Velasco Boulevard/West Fourth Street, suspicious person.
7:03 p.m., Highway 35/CR 192, reckless driver.
7:14 p.m., 10000 block of Debbie Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:03 p.m., 4000 block of FM 1459, accident.
8:52 p.m., South Velasco Boulevard/West Broad Street, suspicious person.
9:05 p.m., 9000 block of CR 121, suspicious person.
9:27 p.m., first block of Atmore Lane, suspicious vehicle.
9:29 p.m., 1000 block of Marydean Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:02 p.m., Highway 35/Bar X Trail, reckless driver.
10:21 p.m., 2000 block of Covey Lane, shots fired.
11:02 p.m., 2000 block of Commerce Street, disturbance.
11:35 p.m., FM 2004/FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
11:39 p.m., 8000 block of FM 524, accident.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 8
6:43 a.m., Highway 332, reckless driving.
8:48 a.m., College Boulevard, suspicious person.
9:27 a.m., 200 block of Timber Grove Court, suspicious circumstances.
10:06 a.m., first block of Lack Lane, suspicious circumstances.
11:09 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
11:41 a.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, disturbance.
11:43 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, criminal trespassing.
1:47 p.m., 100 block of Oak Park Drive, disturbance.
9:31 p.m., 300 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
11:19 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 8
6:38 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:46 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, suspicious activity.
8:59 a.m., first block of Circle Way/Oak Drive, accident.
9:25 a.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
9:29 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:01 p.m., 100 block of West Way, disorderly conduct.
12:32 p.m., 500 block of That Way, accident.
2:17 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
2:41 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:30 p.m., 100 block of Spanish Moss Lane/Crocus Street, accident.
3:47 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, disorderly conduct.
4:32 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:13 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
5:28 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
6:43 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:01 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, threats.
10:52 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
10:56 p.m., 700 block of Azalea Street, suspicious activity.
11:41 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
SEPTEMBER 8
10:05 a.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, harassment.
10:02 p.m., Highway 35 North, suspicious circumstances.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.