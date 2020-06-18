ANGLETON
JUNE 16
10:01 a.m., East Mulberry Street/North Velasco Street, accident.
1:22 p.m., 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, accident.
1:36 p.m., 1200 block of East Cedar Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:07 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
4:34 p.m., South Velasco Street/CR 220, accident.
6:37 p.m., first block of Piney Way, suspicious circumstance.
7:13 p.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:28 p.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driver.
8:21 p.m., 1000 block of South Highway 288, suspicious vehicle.
8:56 p.m., 700 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
10:11 p.m., 600 block of Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:31 p.m., 600 block of East Magnolia Street, disturbance.
11:22 p.m., 800 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:49 p.m., 400 block of Bryan Street, harassment.
11:57 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
JUNE 17
12:13 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:39 a.m., 900 block of East Myrtle Street, burglary.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 15
12:13 a.m., 3600 block of CR 34, suspicious circumstance.
1:28 a.m., 100 block of CR 870-C, suspicious circumstance.
1:48 a.m., 9400 block of Amethyst Glen Drive, suspicious circumstance.
2:16 a.m., West Highway 332/Hand Lane, suspicious circumstance.
2:17 a.m., CR 56/Sterling Gate Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:49 a.m., CR 257/CR 257-E, disturbance.
4:11 a.m., 300 block of Ocean Village Drive, suspicious person.
5:10 a.m., 1100 block of CR 186, disturbance.
5:41 a.m., 2400 block of CR 90, disturbance.
5:49 a.m., Highway 288-B/CR 605, accident.
7:22 a.m., CR 810/FM 1301, suspicious circumstance.
7:27 a.m., CR 129/Highway 35, accident.
7:43 a.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, accident.
8:26 a.m., East FM 1462/CR 282, suspicious circumstance.
9:09 a.m., 8800 block of CR 675, disturbance.
9:37 a.m., 30800 block of FM 2004, suspicious vehicle.
9:59 a.m., FM 521/CR 29-A, disturbance.
10:22 a.m., 3700 block of Longwood, accident.
10:22 a.m., 1700 block of North Avenue K, weapons possession.
10:41 a.m., 7100 block of CR 765, suspicious circumstance.
11:12 a.m., CR 90/CR 222, suspicious circumstance.
11:17 a.m., 3500 block of Bryan Beach Road, suspicious circumstance.
12:25 p.m., Highway 35/CR 281, suspicious person.
2:57 p.m., 18500 block of Prickley Ash Way, disturbance.
3:08 p.m., East Pleasant Street/North Brooks Street, accident.
3:10 p.m., Highway 288/CR 60, road rage.
3:17 p.m., ANDERSON PARK, suspicious circumstance.
3:22 p.m., 300 block of North Orange Street, disturbance.
3:50 p.m., CR 684/CR 684-A, accident.
4:03 p.m., CR 42/FM 521, accident.
4:05 p.m., 800 block of Riverbend Road, trespassing.
4:14 p.m., 7600 block of Oak Alley Court, disturbance.
4:32 p.m., West Phillips Road/CR 288, accident.
5:24 p.m., Highway 35/Bar X Trail, road rage.
6:16 p.m., 100 block of Freeman Boulevard, disturbance.
6:35 p.m., 1100 block of CR 186, assault.
7:22 p.m., 100 block of CR 344-A, suspicious circumstance.
7:36 p.m., CR 288/FM 2004, suspicious person.
8:01 p.m., CR 58/CR 48, suspicious circumstance.
9:08 p.m., 1000 block of Colony Drive, disturbance.
9:09 p.m., Main Street/Avenue H, hit and run.
9:44 p.m., 1100 block of CR 186, disturbance.
9:44 p.m., 1200 block of Monument Drive, suspicious circumstance.
10:14 p.m., 3400 block of Lake Court, noise.
10:43 p.m., 4500 block of CR 257, suspicious circumstance.
10:49 p.m., CR 712-BCR 144, noise.
JUNE 16
1:29 a.m., 4200 block of Bedynek Drive, suspicious circumstance.
1:37 a.m., CR 67/CR 64, accident.
3:22 a.m., 4200 block of edynek Drive, suspicious circumstance.
5:11 a.m., 3900 block of CR 507, disturbance.
5:54 a.m., 32200 block of CR 25, accident.
6:48 a.m., 9700 block of Texas Cut Lane, disturbance.
8:28 a.m., 300 block of Shark Lane, burglary of a vehicle.
9:01 a.m., 2100 block of CR 428, disturbance.
9:40 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road, weapons possession.
10:03 a.m., 100 block of North Rock Island Street, weapons possession.
10:05 a.m., 9900 block of Broadway Street, criminal mischief.
10:12 a.m., Highway 288/Chlorine Road, accident.
10:15 a.m., 100 block of Silverlace Street, weapons possession.
10:16 a.m., FM 521, accident.
10:22 a.m., 9800 block of Saber Power Lane, theft.
10:31 a.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, weapons possession.
10:46 a.m., sexual assault.
12:37 p.m., 12800 block of CR 48, fraud.
12:43 p.m., 4700 block of Abercorn Street, suspicious circumstance.
2:02 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Lane, weapons possession.
2:13 p.m., Highway 288/Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
2:33 p.m., 600 block of South Hancock Street, weapons possession.
2:37 p.m., 1200 block of CR 146, assault.
2:38 p.m., 4100 block of FM 2611, suspicious circumstance.
3:03 p.m., 9900 block of Twin Oaks Drive, disturbance.
3:09 p.m., CR 128/Highway 35, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
4 p.m., 4600 block of Prairie Springs Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:04 p.m., 3800 block of CR 94, fraud.
4:11 p.m., CR 180/CR 185, accident.
4:24 p.m., 9900 block of Twin Oaks Drive, disturbance.
4:44 p.m., 100 block of Nelson, theft.
CLUTE
JUNE 16
1:48 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288-B, theft.
2:35 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
4:08 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, criminal mischief.
4:22 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.
5:06 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
7:09 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
7:46 p.m., 1100 block of Maple Street, disturbance.
9:21 p.m., Main Street/Highway 332, reckless driver.
9:53 p.m., 1400 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
10:24 p.m., 1100 block of Pecan Street, disturbance.
11:05 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, missing person.
FREEPORT
JUNE 16
2:39 a.m., Hickory Street/West Eighth Street, accident.
11:29 a.m., 400 block of Brazosport Boulevard, assault with weapon.
1:40 p.m., 400 block of Brazosport Boulevard, fraud.
4:16 p.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 16
10:14 a.m., 200 block of Chestnut Street, suspicious activity.
11:32 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
12:50 p.m., 200 block of Lake Road, forgery.
3:17 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
3:37 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, accident.
4:02 p.m., 200 block of Persimmon Lane, suspicious person.
5 p.m., 300 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
5:30 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, accident.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of That Way/Circle Way, accident.
6:48 p.m., FM 2004/FM 523, reckless driver.
7:48 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, noise.
7:57 p.m., 200 block of Sleep Hollow Drive, suspicious person.
8:56 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
9:22 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
10:53 p.m., 100 block of Forest Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
JUNE 17
12:26 a.m., 300 block of Rock Rose Lane, suspicious activity.
12:42 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
12:56 a.m., 600 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
2:17 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
2:33 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, suspicious person.
3:19 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 16
4:39 a.m., East Bernard Street/Shady Lane, fire.
9:24 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, assault.
12:50 p.m., South Seventeenth Street/South Columbia Drive, reckless driver.
2:27 p.m., 500 block of South Columbia Drive, forgery.
2:42 p.m., 200 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
4:38 p.m., 1400 block of South Columbia Drive, accident.
10:32 p.m., 300 block of East Clay, suspicious circumstance.
10:42 p.m., 800 block of South Seventeenth Street, suspicious circumstance.
