ANGLETON
JUNE 13
12:03 a.m., North Velasco Street/Clements Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:48 a.m., 1000 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
9:12 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
9:59 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:34 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:10 a.m., 600 block of West Live Oak Street, identity theft.
11:24 a.m., 2000 block of West Mulberry Street, minor accident.
12:32 p.m., 300 block of Kelly Boulevard, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
1:30 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
2:11 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
2:13 p.m., 900 block of Hospital Drive, trespassing.
2:44 p.m., 500 block of Ramona Street, trespassing.
3:10 p.m., 1000 block of North Valderas Street, minor accident.
3:37 p.m., first block of Ranch House Loop, fraud.
5:05 p.m., 500 block of Ramona Street, burglary.
5:15 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, burglary of building.
6:28 p.m., 1000 block of CR 44, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
7:35 p.m., 100 block of Pacific Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:53 p.m., 800 block of West Mulberry Street, disturbance.
7:54 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
8:17 p.m., 100 block of Austin Road, theft.
9:31 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
11:29 p.m., first block of Alexander Court, family disturbance.
BRAZORIA
JUNE 12
3:47 p.m., 400 block of Red Oak Street, burglary.
4:59 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, harassment.
5:25 p.m., 100 block of West Pleasant Street, disturbance.
7:44 p.m., 200 block of East Florida Street, burglary.
10:46 p.m., 700 block of Sixth Street, disturbance.
JUNE 13
12:26 a.m., 200 block of East Texas Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:25 p.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, assault.
3:02 p.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, reckless driver.
5:38 p.m., 1000 block of CR 769, disturbance.
10:59 p.m., 400 block of South Wilson Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 13
Midnight, 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
1:19 a.m., Highway 6/CR 149, suspicious person.
1:30 a.m., 300 block of West Third Street, suspicious person.
1:32 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
2:11 a.m., 8000 block of CR 128, suspicious person.
2:29 a.m., 10000 block of CR 143, suspicious vehicle.
3:43 a.m., 10000 block of Ramirez Drive, suspicious person.
3:57 a.m., Highway 36/CR 330, suspicious person.
5:18 a.m., 5000 block of Aurora Drive, suspicious person.
7:12 a.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, reckless driver.
7:51 a.m., CR 529/CR 149, reckless driver.
8:38 a.m., 8000 block of Bateman Boulevard, weapons possession.
8:40 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, weapons possession.
8:44 a.m., 8000 block of Sunforest Lane, weapons possession.
8:49 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
9:31 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, weapons possession.
9:46 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
10:01 a.m., 10000 block of Amador Peak Drive, theft.
10:20 a.m., 2000 block of East FM 1462, theft.
10:24 a.m., 4000 block of Cottonwood Creek Lane, disturbance.
10:39 a.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, trespassing.
10:52 a.m., 1000 block of CR 943A, suspicious circumstances.
11:29 a.m., 1000 block of Avenue A, suspicious vehicle.
11:35 a.m., 400 block of Blue Water Highway, motor vehicle accident.
11:38 a.m., 1000 block of FM 517, major accident.
11:53 a.m., 2000 block of CR 129, burglary of building.
11:58 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Sierra Vista Boulevard, minor accident.
12:02 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, disturbance.
12:06 p.m., 2000 block of CR 90, disturbance.
12:11 p.m., 400 block of Blue Water Highway, accident.
12:21 p.m., 200 block of North Main Street, minor accident.
12:41 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
1:38 p.m., CR 171, sexual assault.
1:50 p.m., 2000 block of Olive Heights Court, theft.
2:05 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, minor accident.
2:44 p.m., 300 block of CR 142, burglary of building.
2:50 p.m., Highway 36/CR 400, reckless driver.
2:50 p.m., 700 block of West Seventh Street, weapons possession.
3:22 p.m., Highway 288/Meridiana Parkway, reckless driver.
4:12 p.m., 100 block of Dingee Street, vehicle burglary.
4:19 p.m., 3000 block of Kennedy Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:01 p.m., 10000 block of Dolce Lane, criminal mischief.
5:03 p.m., 3000 block of Desert Zinnia Court, suspicious circumstances.
5:15 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288, motor vehicle accident.
5:21 p.m., 10000 block of CR 283, suspicious circumstances.
5:26 p.m., 4000 block of CR 571, disturbance.
5:27 p.m., Stephen F. Austin Road, sexual assault.
5:35 p.m., 1000 block CR 769, disturbance.
5:44 p.m., 300 block of Edgewater Drive, disturbance.
5:51 p.m., 2000 block of CR 172, vehicle burglary.
6:04 p.m., 8000 block of FM 2917, suspicious circumstances.
6:10 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious person.
6:28 p.m., 200 block of Windsong Drive, fraud.
6:51 p.m., 2000 block of CR 936C, disturbance.
7:19 p.m., 5000 block of Rio Sabinas Street, disturbance.
9:12 p.m., 500 block of Creekside Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:25 p.m., 700 block of Wagon Wheel Trail, suspicious circumstances.
9:36 p.m., 200 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious vehicle.
10:01 p.m., 1000 block of CR 712C, trespassing.
10:10 p.m., 2000 block of CR 719, motor vehicle accident.
10:49 p.m., 300 block of Cotton Street, disturbance.
10:50 p.m., Highway 6/CR 99, reckless driver.
FREEPORT
JUNE 13
9:52 a.m., 400 block of Sailfish Drive, criminal mischief.
10:13 p.m., 800 block of North Avenue J, criminal mischief.
10:16 p.m., first block of Dolphin Lane, verbal disturbance.
11:39 p.m., Highway 36, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 12
6:38 p.m., 300 block of Juniper Street, reckless driver.
7:51 p.m., Highway 332, sexual assault.
8:20 p.m., 300 block of Banyan Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:11 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/CR 400, reckless driver.
10:13 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
11:04 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
11:31 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
11:37 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
JUNE 13
7:56 a.m., 400 block of This Way, minor accident.
8:05 a.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, criminal mischief.
9:45 a.m., first block of Oak Drive/Circle Way, minor accident.
11 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:04 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
12:08 p.m., 100 block of West Way, minor accident.
12:33 p.m., 300 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
12:37 p.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, theft.
1:12 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, suspicious person.
1:23 p.m., 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, theft.
1:30 p.m., first block of Southernwood Court, suspicious activity.
2:49 p.m., 100 block of Pink Oak Street, minor accident.
2:55 p.m., 100 block of North Dixie Drive, minor accident.
3:12 p.m., first block of Maple Court, theft.
3:55 p.m., 300 block of Cypress Street/Jonquil Street, suspicious person.
5:12 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
6:03 p.m., 300 block of Redwood Street, suspicious person.
6:08 p.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, suspicious activity.
6:22 p.m., 200 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
6:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:59 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 13
7:20 a.m., South Columbia/17th Street, suspicious person.
10:14 a.m., North Broad Street/Jefferson Street, accident.
4:46 p.m., 700 block of Gray Street, suspicious vehicle.
6 p.m., Highway 36/CR 522, reckless driving.
6:58 p.m., 400 block of 11th Street, suspicious activity.
8:37 p.m., 200 block of North Columbia, verbal disturbance.
9:48 p.m., 600 block of East Bernard Street, verbal disturbance.
