ANGLETON
JULY 1
2:20 a.m., 2100 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:08 a.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35, major accident.
6:08 a.m., East Mulberry Street/Hospital Drive, minor accident.
6:28 a.m., CR 171/CR 523, minor accident.
10:03 a.m., 1300 block of Hospital Drive, harassment.
10:05 a.m., 400 block of East Kiber Street, harassment.
1:03 p.m., 400 block of West Orange Street, trespassing.
2:21 p.m., 2300 block of West Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
2:57 p.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, narcotics.
3:48 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
7:30 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
8:26 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 523, reckless driving.
11:10 p.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, minor accident.
11:36 p.m., 700 block of Spanish Trace Road, shots fired.
JULY 2
12:54 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:22 a.m., 200 block of Henderson Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:01 a.m., 1400 block of South Velasco Street, DWI.
9:29 a.m., 500 block of Mimosa Street, theft.
2:04 p.m., 100 block of Austin Road, minor accident.
4 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:26 p.m., South Front Street/South Velasco Ramp, reckless driving.
5:19 p.m., South Hancock Street/West Munson Street, minor accident.
5:20 p.m., East Phillips Road/South Velasco Street, minor accident.
8:36 p.m., 200 block of Bald Prairie Drive, harassment.
9:21 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious person.
JULY 3
1:22 a.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, verbal disturbance.
4:33 a.m., 2400 block of West Mulberry Street, verbal disturbance.
5:26 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:23 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, trespassing.
9:04 p.m., North Velasco Street/Cannan Drive, reckless driving.
11:08 p.m., North 288/CR 44 Ramp, fire.
BRAZORIA
JULY 1
8:32 p.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious person.
9:24 p.m., 200 block of Fourth Street, disturbance with a weapon.
JULY 2
1:07 a.m., address unknown, intoxicated driver.
2:36 p.m., 400 block of Carlton Street, disturbance.
4:56 p.m., 200 block of South Wilson Street, disturbance.
9:11 p.m., 100 block of CR 344A, fire.
9:32 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 3
9:41 a.m., 100 block of East Texas Street, harassment.
FREEPORT
JULY 2
2:13 a.m., 700 block of North Gulf Boulevard, minor accident.
JULY 3
12:40 a.m., Victoria Street/Autrey Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:34 p.m., 1100 block of West Fourth Street, public intoxication.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 1
11:26 a.m., Stockwell Street/CR 264, fire.
10:46 p.m., Gray Street/Magnolia Avenue, suspicious activity.
JULY 2
5:15 p.m., 100 block of Snow Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:05 p.m., 200 block of Forest Trail, accident.
8:31 p.m., 400 block of Snow Drive, verbal disturbance.
10:46 p.m., 100 block of Dreger Drive, suspicious activity.
11:10 p.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 3
1:16 a.m., 800 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
2:19 p.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, verbal disturbance.
5:12 p.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, burglary of a vehicle.
8:14 p.m., 20000 block of Oak Forrest Drive, fire.
9:37 p.m., 1000 block of Sinclair Street, physical disturbance.
