ANGLETON
OCTOBER 10
6:16 a.m., 1000 block of Sagebrush Trail, hit and run.
10:13 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, identity theft.
11:48 a.m., 100 block of Cemetery Road, suspicious circumstances.
1:49 p.m., 200 block of West Miller Street, terroristic threats.
3:02 p.m., 900 block of Henderson Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:45 p.m., 1000 block of Laurel Loop Drive, fire.
3:53 p.m., North Highway 288/Highway 35, reckless driver.
5:05 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
8:03 p.m., North Downing Street/Robinhood Lane, reckless driver.
11:19 p.m., North Arcola Street/East Wilkins Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
OCTOBER 10
2:41 a.m., 6000 block of FM 523, suspicious person.
4:22 a.m., 600 block of Griffin Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:28 a.m., 1000 block of Diamond Drape Drive, suspicious object.
6:32 a.m., 10000 block of CR 184, suspicious circumstances.
7:12 a.m., 7000 block of CR 171, accident.
8:20 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
8:30 a.m., 1000 block of West Sealy Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:43 a.m., 1000 block of Azalea Street, harassment.
8:51 a.m., Highway 288/CR 45, theft.
8:54 a.m., 9000 block of Saber Power Lane, theft.
9:32 a.m., 4000 block of CR 459C, weapons possession.
9:34 a.m., 10000 block of Citruswood Park Lane, threats.
9:39 a.m., 200 block of West Miller Street, weapons possession.
9:44 a.m., 2000 block of Fairway Drive, weapons possession.
9:51 a.m., 3000 block of CR 211, theft.
10:20 a.m., 200 block of CR 437, harassment.
10:25 a.m., 2000 block of CR 604, disturbance.
11:05 a.m., 1000 block of Cullen Parkway, weapons possession.
11:09 a.m., 10000 block of Kings River Drive, theft.
11:15 a.m., FM 523/Highway 288B, accident.
11:34 a.m., 2000 block of Dunsmere Court, suspicious circumstances.
11:49 a.m., 3000 block of Summerland Drive, hit and run.
11:55 a.m., 3000 block of CR 89, theft.
12:08 p.m., 3000 block of Taylorcrest Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:09 p.m., 600 block of CR 351, theft.
12:38 p.m., 20000 block of CR 48, accident.
12:49 p.m., 2000 block of Mustang Road, weapons possession.
1:16 p.m., 700 block of CR 44, disturbance.
1:18 p.m., 10000 block of Bailey Road, accident.
1:43 p.m., Honeysickle Road/Magnolia Parkway, fire.
1:44 p.m., 9000 block of Harvest Acres Drive, harassment.
2:01 p.m., 500 block of Pecan Estates Road, suspicious circumstances.
2:14 p.m., FM 523/FM 2004, accident.
2:18 p.m., 4000 block of West Walnut Street, weapons possession.
2:25 p.m., 10000 block of Cascade Creek, theft.
2:37 p.m., Highway 36/CR 21, hit and run.
2:40 p.m., 1000 block of Alice Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:52 p.m., George Street/South Hood Street, accident.
3:18 p.m., Highway 35/Cole Industrial Road, accident.
3:24 p.m., 3000 block of CR 89, accident.
3:26 p.m., 6000 block of West Broadway Street, assault.
3:33 p.m., 5000 block of Avenue D, suspicious vehicle.
3:52 p.m., 6000 block of Fite Lane, theft.
4:10 p.m., Highway 288/CR 45, accident.
4:32 p.m., 200 block of Hammond Loop, disturbance.
4:35 p.m., 1000 block of Oak Island Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:10 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
5:20 p.m., CR 171/CR 366, accident.
5:23 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, accident.
5:31 p.m., 400 block of Wagon Wheel Trail, vehicle burglary.
5:53 p.m., Highway 35/CR 191, accident.
6:35 p.m., 3000 block of CR 870A, disturbance.
7:08 p.m., 100 block of White Oak, reckless driver.
7:14 p.m., Highway 6/CR 925, suspicious person.
7:24 p.m., 4000 block of Apple Point Lane, suspicious vehicle.
8:33 p.m., 100 block of CR 28, suspicious circumstances.
8:43 p.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:45 p.m., 3000 block of Boone Street, disturbance.
9:18 p.m., 1000 block of Sandpebble Place, fire.
9:30 p.m., 10000 block of Majestic Oaks Drive, accident.
9:51 p.m., 1000 block of West South Street, weapons possession.
CLUTE
OCTOBER 10
7:09 a.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, accident.
9:03 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
11:04 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
11:08 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, threats.
12:42 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
3:30 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:08 p.m., Plantation Drive/Shanks Road, accident.
5:26 p.m., Main Street/Highway 288B, accident.
7:21 p.m., 500 block of Cobb Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:27 p.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:28 p.m., Shady Lane/Bo Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:01 p.m., Brazoswood Drive, suspicious person.
10:25 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:26 p.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
OCTOBER 10
9:17 a.m., 200 block of South Avenue A, trespassing.
12:49 p.m., 600 block of North Avenue D, assault.
4:13 p.m., 500 block of North Gulf Boulevard, criminal mischief.
9:41 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue R, suspicious person.
LAKE JACKSON
OCTOBER 10
7:12 a.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive/Highway 332, accident.
11:33 a.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, accident.
11:36 a.m., 100 block of Any Way, assault.
12:31 p.m., 100 block of Blunck Road/North Dixie Drive, accident.
1:20 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, criminal mischief.
4:18 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
4:45 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
5:10 p.m., 300 block of Caladium Street, burglary.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive/Highway 332, accident.
6:02 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
8:26 p.m., 100 block of Indian Warrior Trail, criminal mischief.
9:59 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:07 p.m., 100 block of Forest Oaks Lane, criminal mischief.
11:26 p.m., 500 block of Huckleberry Drive/Scarlet Oak Street, suspicious activity.
