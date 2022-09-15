ANGLETON
SEPTEMBER 13
12:50 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
4:26 a.m., 700 block of Morgan Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:06 a.m., 1000 block of Crossing Road, assault.
7:42 a.m., North Valderas Street/East Cedar Street, reckless driver.
9:08 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
9:42 a.m., 600 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:46 a.m., 100 block of North Walker Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:40 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, missing person.
1:50 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
1:58 p.m., 1000 block of North Arcola Street, theft.
2:54 p.m., South Velasco Street/Dwyer Street, accident.
5:54 p.m., Tracy Street/Karankawa Lane, suspicious vehicle.
6:35 p.m., 100 block of East Myrtle Street, theft.
7:20 p.m., 1000 block Henderson Road, missing persons.
11:29 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, prowler.
11:45 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, verbal disturbance
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 11
7:43 a.m., 1000 block of East Floodgate Road, accident.
8:06 a.m., 1000 block of CR 219, accident.
8:09 a.m., 10000 block of Britt Road, theft.
8:14 a.m., 2000 block of Ponderosa Ridge drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
8:26 a.m., 4000 block of CR 143A, disturbance.
8:39 a.m., 2000 block of Mars Drive, threats.
8:47 a.m., 200 block of Beach Drive, trespassing.
9:12 a.m., 200 block of Marine Way, burglary.
9:38 a.m., CR 60/CR 121, accident.
9:55 a.m., 2000 block of Netherwood Court, criminal mischief.
10:00 a.m., 2000 block of CR 144, criminal mischief.
10:41 a.m., FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
11:06 a.m., 2000 block of Highway 6, suspicious person.
11:10 a.m., East FM 1462/CR 511, reckless driver.
11:15 a.m., 500 block of CR 949C, suspicious circumstances.
11:29 a.m., FM 521/FM 524, suspicious person.
11:36 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, accident.
12:07 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, disturbance.
12:17 p.m., FM 521/FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
1:31 p.m., 200 block of Jettyview Road, trespassing.
1:33 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, hit and run.
1:53 p.m., 3000 block of CR 227, theft.
2:15 p.m., 10000 block of CR 927A, missing person.
2:42 p.m., 400 block of CR 949A, suspicious circumstances.
2:43 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
2:49 p.m., FM 2918/FM 2611, theft.
2:51 p.m., 20000 block of CR 46, theft.
3:02 p.m., 4000 block of CR 459E, disturbance.
4:02 p.m., 100 block of Deaton Street, disturbance.
4:25 p.m., 800 block of FM 1459, disturbance.
4:27 p.m., 6000 block of Summer Lane, accident.
5:21 p.m., 100 block of South Bow Drive, disturbance.
5:40 p.m., 10000 block of CR 669A, suspicious vehicle.
5:56 p.m., CR 210/FM 523, accident.
6:04 p.m., 9000 block of FM 1459, suspicious circumstances.
6:10 p.m., Highway 35/CR 191, hit and run.
6:40 p.m., 1000 block of Airline Plaza, suspicious vehicle.
7:39 p.m., 1000 block of FM 655, threats.
8:42 p.m., 2000 block of Sterling Oaks Drive, suspicious vehicle.
8:42 p.m., Munson Ranch Road/Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, fire.
8:45 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, disturbance.
9:32 p.m., 2000 block of Turberry Drive, assault.
9:55 p.m., Savannah Parkway/Savannah Landing Lane, shots fired.
10:24 p.m., 8000 block of Tye Lane, threats.
10:56 p.m., 2000 block of Ash Road, shots fired.
September 12
1:18 a.m., Rio San Juan Street/Rio Grande Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:00 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, vehicle burglary.
5:40 a.m., 2000 block of CR 257, accident.
5:43 a.m., 10000 block of CR 858, unauthorized use of vehicle.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 13
2:57 p.m., 400 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
3:09 p.m., 100 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
7:19 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:42 p.m., 700 block of South Main Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:07 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 13
3:07 a.m., 800 block of Avenue J, disturbance.
9:26 a.m., 400 block of West First Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:02 p.m., 1000 block of West Sixth Street, assault.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 13
6:48 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:32 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Highway 332, accident.
9:05 a.m., 100 block of Jasmine Street, assault.
10:14 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
10:40 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, accident.
1:01 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
3:43 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:22 p.m., 800 block of That Way, missing person.
5:03 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
5:51 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
6:06 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
6:51 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
7:56 p.m., 200 block of Caladium Street, reckless driver.
9:06 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
