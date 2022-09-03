ANGLETON
AUGUST 31
6:22 p.m., 1000 block of Caldwell Road, suspicious circumstances.
8:13 p.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
SEPTEMBER 1
2:24 a.m., 1000 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:41 a.m., 100 block of South Chenango Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:19 a.m., 700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
6:50 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious person.
8:12 a.m., 2000 block of FM 523, suspicious person.
8:43 a.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
9:21 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:06 a.m., East Locust Street/North Arcola Street, suspicious person.
2:55 p.m., 2000 block of FM 523, trespassing.
3:15 p.m., 100 block of Kelly/Downing Street, theft.
4:55 p.m., East Mulberry Street/Buchta Road, accident.
5:16 p.m., 400 block of East Cedar Street, hit and run.
6:08 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, assault.
6:08 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, harassment.
7:15 p.m., Henderson Road/North Downing Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:42 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
8:20 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
8:22 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
8:41 p.m., 100 block of Tigner Drive, suspicious person.
8:53 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:30 p.m., North Velasco Street/East Locust Street, accident.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 31
9:13 a.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, fire.
12:44 p.m., 300 block of Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstances.
4:13 p.m., Wilson Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:21 p.m., South Brooks Street, reckless driver.
6:38 p.m., 200 block of North Erwin Street, harassment.
SEPTEMBER 1
6:46 a.m., Highway 36, fire.
3:48 p.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, criminal trespassing.
11:39 p.m., 100 block of West Alabama Street, driving while intoxicated.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
SEPTEMBER 1
2:48 a.m., 4000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
3:32 a.m., CR 397/CR 99, suspicious circumstances.
5:58 a.m., 5000 block of CR 169, accident.
6:22 a.m., Highway 36/FM 522, accident.
6:58 a.m., 9000 block of CR 171, accident.
8:29 a.m., 2000 block of Colleen Drive, weapons possession.
9:02 a.m., 5000 block of CR 868A, shots fired.
9:59 a.m., 500 block of Avenue A, suspicious circumstances.
10:01 a.m., 9000 block of Harvest Acres Drive, theft.
10:26 a.m., 9000 block of CR 505, theft.
10:54 a.m., 3000 block of Ross Lane, disturbance.
11:23 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
12:22 p.m., 3000 block of Currant Drive, fraud.
12:33 p.m., 2000 block of Blackhawk Ridge Lane, identity theft.
12:46 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, weapons possession.
1 p.m., CR 190/CR 149, suspicious vehicle.
1:20 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, trespassing.
1:22 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, weapons possession.
2:13 p.m., 1000 block of CR 939, suspicious circumstances.
2:53 p.m., 3000 block of Rock Rose Court, burglary.
3:01 p.m., 10000 block of CR 200, fraud.
3:04 p.m., 2000 block of FM 523, weapons possession.
3:06 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
3:15 p.m., FM 521/FM 655, accident.
3:56 p.m., 10000 block of CR 510, disturbance.
4:06 p.m., Bardeen Way/Zuse Street, suspicious vehicle.
4:08 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
4:09 p.m., 100 block of Any Way, weapons possession.
4:49 p.m., 3000 block of Crescent Drive, harassment.
6:08 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, fraud.
6:10 p.m., 20000 block of Inland Breeze Lane, suspicious person.
6:18 p.m., South Main Street/Ranclair Street, trespassing.
6:27 p.m., 200 block of Beach Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:03 p.m., 300 block of Ocean Village Drive, disturbance.
7:34 p.m., East FM 1462/CR 944, suspicious person.
10:43 p.m., first block of Atmore Lane, disturbance.
10:45 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, harassment.
11:07 p.m., 4000 block of Timber Gate Court, suspicious circumstances.
11:24 p.m., 100 block of East Locust Street, reckless driver.
11:56 p.m., Highway 288/Highway 6, reckless driver.
CLUTE
SEPTEMBER 1
8:53 a.m., 500 block of South Main Street, driving while intoxicated.
9:45 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, identity theft.
11:55 a.m., 800 block of Dixie Drive, theft.
1:14 p.m., 600 block of Highway 288B, suspicious circumstances.
2:48 p.m., 100 block of Lois Street, disturbance.
4:22 p.m., Oak Park/New Way, accident.
8:20 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288B, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
SEPTEMBER 1
10:13 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
7:34 p.m., Brazosport Boulevard, sexual assault.
9:09 p.m., 1000 block of West Eighth Street, assault.
11:02 p.m., 1000 block of West Second Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
SEPTEMBER 1
5:57 a.m., 200 block of Old Angleton Road, suspicious person.
9:45 a.m., 100 block of North Cedar Street/East Plantation Drive, accident.
9:29 a.m., 300 block of Winding Way, accident.
10:58 a.m., 100 block of Meadow Street/Brook Street, disorderly conduct.
11:40 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, accident.
12:23 p.m., 100 block of Pin Oak Street, disorderly conduct.
1:02 p.m., 100 block of North Shady Oaks Drive, theft.
1:38 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, threats.
2:35 p.m., 500 block of Gardenia Street, theft.
3:06 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
3:48 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
4:24 p.m., 700 block of Highway 332/Flag Drive, suspicious person.
5:32 p.m., 200 block of Silverbell Circle, disorderly conduct.
6:17 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:50 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:58 p.m., 300 block of Narcissus Street, threats.
10:19 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
