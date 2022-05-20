BRAZORIA
MAY 18
3:07 p.m., CR 762, reckless driver.
3:40 p.m., 200 block of Ave I, suspicious circumstances.
5:17 p.m., CR 353/CR 704, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 18
12:46 a.m., 2000 block of Riveroaks Drive, disturbance.
12:51 a.m., Bailey Road/Shanklin Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:14 a.m., 10000 block of CR 809, disturbance.
3:16 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
3:38 a.m., 100 block of Bailey Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:40 a.m., Highway 36/FM 1462, motor vehicle accident.
6:41 a.m., 10000 block of FM 2004, reckless driver.
6:46 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, reckless driver.
7:02 a.m., Highway 35/CR 25, suspicious vehicle.
7:06 a.m., 5000 block of CR 288, major accident.
7:09 a.m., 4000 block of Candlewood Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:54 a.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, unauthorized used of vehicle.
8:18 a.m., 5000 block of CR 288, major accident.
8:20 a.m., Motion Lane, sexual assault.
8:47 a.m., 100 block of O’Leary Lane, weapons possession.
9 a.m., 10000 block of Mount Winchell Drive, fraud.
9 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, weapons possession.
9:35 a.m., 3000 block of Bailey Road, fraud.
9:36 a.m., 5000 block of Avenue D, harassment.
10:09 a.m., 100 block of CR 283, suspicious vehicle.
10:27 a.m., 10000 block of CR 568, disturbance.
10:54 a.m., 2000 block of Redwood Ridge Trail, identity theft.
11:04 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, assault.
11:26 a.m., 7000 block of West FM 1462, suspicious vehicle.
11:33 a.m., 1000 block of CR 332, minor accident.
11:36 a.m., 4000 block of Enchanted Springs Drive, identity theft.
11:42 a.m., 500 block of This Way, minor accident.
11:56 a.m., 5000 block of Montclair Hill Lane, identity theft.
12:04 p.m., Highway 35/FM 2403, reckless driver.
1:02 p.m., Highway 288/FM 523, disturbance.
2:01 p.m., 1000 block of Fox Meadow Drive, weapons possession.
2:05 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
2:09 p.m., 800 block of East Elm Street, minor accident.
2:20 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
2:22 p.m., 2000 block of Oakwood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:26 p.m., 2000 block of Business Center Drive, minor accident.
2:49 p.m., 1000 block of Alvin Crossing Road, fire.
3:08 p.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
3:48 p.m., 3000 block of Orchard Briar Lane, weapons possession.
3:51 p.m., 10000 block of Camden Blue Lane, identity theft.
4:05 p.m., Access 3, suspicious circumstances.
4:09 p.m., 4000 block of CR 803, suspicious circumstances.
4:15 p.m., FM 2004/FM 523, major accident.
4:28 p.m., 2000 block of Mars Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:30 p.m., 2000 block of CR 510A, disturbance.
4:52 p.m., 500 block of North Orange Street, suspicious person.
4:56 p.m., 1000 block of CR 597, suspicious person.
4:57 p.m., 1000 block of CR 129, suspicious circumstances.
5:08 p.m., 10000 block of FM 521, minor accident.
5:09 p.m., 5000 block of Southern Orchard Lane, identity theft.
5:14 p.m., 2000 block of CR 510A, disturbance.
5:15 p.m., 10000 block of Susie Lane, fire.
5:16 p.m., CR 353/CR 704, minor accident.
5:22 p.m., 2000 block of CR 737, suspicious circumstances.
6:03 p.m., 400 block of Dolphin Street, theft.
7:04 p.m., 9000 block of Peridot Green Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:36 p.m., 4000 block of CR 459D, disturbance.
7:38 p.m., 5000 block of North Belt Drive, disturbance.
7:52 p.m., 100 block of East Larkspur Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:53 p.m., Stone Peak Drive/Red Hills Drive, disturbance.
9:04 p.m., Magnolia Parkway/Crestwood Drive, disturbance.
9:28 p.m., 10000 block of Bryan Avenue, prowler.
10:02 p.m., 700 block of Jeffers Road, disturbance.
10:03 p.m., Meridiana Parkway/Highway 288, hit and run.
10:24 p.m., 9000 block of East FM 1462, theft.
10:49 p.m., 4000 block of CR 45, suspicious circumstances.
10:56 p.m., 3000 block of Brahman Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:10 p.m., 1000 block of CR 129, trespassing.
11:42 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:53 p.m., 3000 block of Hereford Circle, suspicious vehicle.
11:55 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, major accident.
CLUTE
MAY 17
7:40 a.m., 700 block of Lewis Street, accident.
10:19 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
11:40 a.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, disturbance.
1:01 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
2:28 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:16 p.m., 1000 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
9:11 p.m., Mockingbird Lane/Wilson Street, reckless driving.
10:53 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, assault.
11:03 p.m., Main Street/Highway 288, suspicious person.
MAY 18
12:14 a.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:26 a.m., 1000 block of Third Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:01 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:27 a.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious vehicle.
11:14 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
12:02 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
12:25 p.m., 800 block of Godfrey Street, criminal trespass.
2:03 p.m., 500 block of Smith Street, fire.
3:36 p.m., Yaupon Street/Riley Road, suspicious person.
4:09 p.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, vehicle burglary.
4:34 p.m., Highway 288B/Plantation Drive, reckless driving.
4:39 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, criminal mischief.
5:28 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, theft.
6:08 p.m., 100 block of Commerce Avenue, theft.
7:26 p.m., 400 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
8:02 p.m., 700 block of Robertson Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:04 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 18
7:27 a.m., first block of Cayenne Common, reckless driver.
9:04 a.m., 600 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious activity.
10:05 a.m., Winding Way, sexual assault.
10:14 a.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, forgery.
10:28 a.m. 300 block of Forest Oaks Lane, suspicious activity.
11:40 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road/This Way, minor accident.
11:58 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
12:46 p.m., 300 block of Linden Lane, burglary.
1:26 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
1:42 p.m., Medical Drive, sexual assault.
1:53 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, narcotics.
2:31 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
3:34 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
4:21 p.m., 600 block of Oleander Street, theft.
4:46 p.m., 100 block of That Way, suspicious person.
4:59 p.m., 200 block of Abner Jackson Parkway, forgery.
5:03 p.m., 600 block of Oleander Street, suspicious person.
6:30 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
6:35 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, trespassing.
8:33 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
8:53 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 18
5:45 a.m., 100 block of Stucker Lane, vehicle burglary.
8:05 a.m., 100 block of Dreager Street, suspicious person.
9:38 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious person.
10:35 a.m., 300 block of 16th Street, theft.
11:10 a.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, criminal trespassing.
1:55 p.m., 2000 block of FM 1459 (Sweeny), fire.
2:11 p.m., 600 block of South 14th Street, reckless driving.
3:32 p.m., 1000 block of Woodbine Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:29 p.m., Loggins Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:58 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
