ANGLETON
JUNE 9
12:05 a.m., Highway 288/CR 44, suspicious vehicle.
1:40 a.m., 100 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
5:32 a.m., Highway 288/CR 290 Ramp, minor accident.
10:10 a.m., 1000 block of Lawn Plaza, suspicious circumstances.
1:35 p.m., 1000 block of North loop 274, reckless driver.
3:03 p.m., first block of Texan Trail, verbal disturbance.
3:17 p.m., 2000 block of Rimfire Drive, burglary.
6:27 p.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, suspicious person.
6:44 p.m., 2000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:18 p.m., Cemetery Road/Southside Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:53 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, terroristic threats.
BRAZORIA
JUNE 9
9:19 p.m., 600 block of New York Street, suspicious person.
9:41 p.m., 100 block of Bell Street, criminal mischief.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 9
12:13 a.m., 7000 block of Corporate Drive, vehicle accident.
1:25 a.m., 8000 block of FM 1462, disturbance.
1:33 a.m., 700 block of Fort Velasco Drive, vehicle accident.
1:48 a.m., 4000 block of CR 45, suspicious person.
3:29 a.m., 4000 block of Highway 35, suspicious person.
3:55 a.m., 3000 block of Texas Trail Lane, suspicious vehicle.
5:06 a.m., Texas Street/Surf Drive, vehicle accident.
5:11 a.m., 5000 block of Stephen F Austin Road, threats.
7:20 a.m., Cooper Road/Highway 288, minor accident.
7:54 a.m., 10000 block of Ash Drive, vehicle burglary.
8:03 a.m., 800 block of Gulf Boulevard, theft.
8:15 a.m., 7000 block of CR 215A, theft.
8:34 a.m., 2000 block of CR 235, threats.
8:44 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
8:56 a.m., 10000 block of McLean Road, suspicious person.
9:10 a.m., 7000 block of CR 128, theft.
9:31 a.m., 3000 block of CR 45, assault.
9:49 a.m., 1000 block of CR 348, fraud.
10:10 a.m., 3000 block of CR 347, fraud.
10:18 a.m., 2000 block of CR 342, theft.
10:31 a.m., Highway 288/CR 51, hit and run.
10:58 a.m., 1000 block of Lazy Lane, weapons possession.
11:03 a.m., FM 518/Highway 288, vehicle accident.
11:19 a.m., CR 169/Dawn, suspicious circumstances.
11:31 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, reckless driver.
11:36 a.m., 3000 block of CR 58, assault.
11:38 a.m., 6000 block of Bayou Village Drive, theft.
11:56 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 6, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
11:56 a.m., 300 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious circumstances.
12 p.m., 700 block of Avenue A, disturbance.
12:09 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
12:19 p.m., 3000 block of Walnut Street, weapons possession.
2:32 p.m., 10000 block of CR 191, vehicle burglary.
2:33 p.m., 200 block of Hammond Loop, physical disturbance.
2:50 p.m., 6000 block of CR 511, disturbance.
3:31 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
3:59 p.m., 10000 block of Cliff View Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:09 p.m., 400 block of CR 296A, minor accident.
4:38 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village drive, trespassing.
4:53 p.m., 10000 block of CR 280, suspicious circumstances.
5:42 p.m., 100 block of Detenbeck Avenue, burglary.
5:44 p.m., 9000 block of FM 1462, vehicle accident.
6:09 p.m., 5000 block of Fairway Drive, minor accident.
6:21 p.m., CR 257/CR 257K, vehicle accident.
7:13 p.m., 4000 block of Croix Road, suspicious vehicle.
7:13 p.m., 6000 block of Bayou Village Drive, threats.
7:30 p.m., 100 block of CR 870B, suspicious circumstances.
8:32 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, reckless driver.
8:52 p.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, minor accident.
8:57 p.m., 500 block of North McKinney Street, vehicle accident.
9:15 p.m., 100 block of Kiowa Court, theft.
9:35 p.m., CR 772/CR 4, suspicious circumstances.
9:42 p.m., FM 521/CR 54, suspicious circumstances.
9:56 p.m., 3000 block of CR 48, suspicious person.
CLUTE
JUNE 9
7:35 a.m., Highway 288B, accident.
7:47 a.m., 400 block of Smith Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:23 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, identity theft.
11:29 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
1:51 p.m., 1000 block of Lazy Lane, disturbance.
3:13 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:16 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, shots fired.
3:16 p.m., 800 block of Stratton Ridge Road, suspicious vehicle.
4:54 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:44 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:28 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, fire.
11:33 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:50 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:55 p.m., 700 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious person.
FREEPORT
JUNE 9
12:38 p.m., 300 block of North Avenue B, physical disturbance.
5:19 p.m., 900 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 9
6:29 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, suspicious activity.
6:30 a.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, trespassing.
6:58 a.m., 300 block of Nasturtium Street, suspicious person.
8:30 a.m., 400 block of Center Way, burglary.
11:25 a.m., first block of Walnut Court, disorderly conduct.
12:02 p.m., 600 block of That Way/Any Way, reckless driver.
2:03 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
4:02 p.m., 100 block of Dewberry Drive, threats.
7:28 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:58 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:18 p.m., 400 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Willow Drive, reckless driver.
8:25 p.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, disorderly conduct.
9:23 p.m., 200 block of Anyway Way/Bougainvillea Street, suspicious activity.
11:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:53 p.m., 900 block of Magnolia Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 9
9:31 a.m., 200 block of 17th Street, suspicious activity.
12:18 p.m., South Columbia Drive/17th Street, accident.
6:40 p.m., 500 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:01 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
11:05 p.m., 500 block of South 16th Street, suspicious vehicle.
