ANGLETON
MAY 20
12:37 a.m., first block of Paint Court, harassment.
2:38 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
8:14 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, family disturbance.
10:21 a.m., 600 block of East Orange Street, terroristic threats.
10:29 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
11:54 a.m., 1000 block of Henderson Road, fraud.
1:29 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:44 p.m., 3000 block of North Tinsley Street, theft.
1:46 p.m., 1000 block of Lawn Plaza, fraud.
5:13 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
9:30 p.m., 1000 block of Heather Lane, harassment.
11:35 p.m., 900 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 p.m., North Highway 288/CR 44 Ramp, suspicious person.
MAY 21
12:11 a.m., 100 block of Wagon Lane, suspicious vehicle.
1:24 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, driving while intoxicated.
11:14 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, verbal disturbance.
1:28 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
3:01 p.m., FM 521/CR 56, accident.
5:58 p.m., 200 block of Richmond Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:35 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
11:41 p.m., 800 block of West Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
MAY 22
12:51 a.m., 700 block of Henderson Road, burglary of vehicle.
1:16 a.m., 700 block of Newman Street, family disturbance.
2:52 a.m., 2000 block of FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
3:59 a.m., 10000 block of CR 657, accident.
4:27 a.m., 500 block of Karankawa Lane, suspicious vehicle.
12:41 p.m., 200 block of East Wilkins Street, family disturbance.
3:30 p.m., 700 block of East FM 1462, accident.
7:14 p.m., 100 block of Austin Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:52 p.m., 300 block of Sands Street, disturbance.
8:19 p.m., 1000 block of Gifford Road, shots fired.
11:10 p.m., 2000 block of East Mulberry Street, theft.
BRAZORIA
MAY 20
10:17 a.m., 9000 block of Stephen F Austin, fire.
11:01 a.m., East San Bernard Street, reckless driver.
2:16 p.m., 700 block of North Brooks Street, theft.
4:49 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
11:06 p.m., 200 block of CR 416, fire.
MAY 21
1:23 a.m., 5000 block of South Belt Drive, fire.
3:32 a.m., 100 block of West Alabama Street, criminal trespass.
7:39 a.m., 300 block of Yerby Street, burglary of vehicle.
9:51 a.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:09 p.m., 500 block of South Brooks Street, burglary of vehicle.
1:14 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
8:16 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, harassment.
MAY 22
3:19 a.m., 800 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:25 a.m., 400 block of North Brooks Street, assault.
1:12 p.m., CR 809, fire.
10:13 p.m., 800 block of FM 522, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 20
12:44 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
12:55 a.m., 100 block of CR 99, suspicious vehicle.
1:02 a.m., 200 block of East Ashley Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:07 a.m., Sunset Oaks Drive/Pecan Valley Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:01 a.m., 200 block of Liverpool Spur, suspicious vehicle.
3:25 a.m., 9000 block of Turquoise Meadow Lane, disturbance.
3:26 a.m., 5000 block of Apollo Lane, suspicious vehicle.
3:35 a.m., 1000 block of CR 257, accident.
3:44 a.m., 9000 block of Faulkner Trail, disturbance.
3:58 a.m., 3000 block of Joe Drive, disturbance.
4:55 a.m., 10000 block of Pearland Sites Road, theft.
5:03 a.m., 10000 block of CR 809, physical disturbance.
5:09 a.m., 9000 block of Grand Spark Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:35 a.m., CR 185/FM 1462, suspicious person.
5:48 a.m., Highway 35/CR 192, suspicious vehicle.
6:14 a.m., CR 190/CR 146, suspicious person.
7:09 a.m., Highway 288/CR 48, accident.
7:17 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, theft.
7:27 a.m., Magnolia Parkway/Highway 288, minor accident.
7:45 a.m., 1000 block of Red Hills Drive, suspicious vehicle.
7:53 a.m., 20000 block of CR 510N, assault.
8:33 a.m., 6000 block of CR 203, disturbance.
8:45 a.m., CR 145/CR 149, reckless driver.
8:46 a.m., 100 block of Emerald Drive, weapons possession.
8:47 a.m., 2000 block of CR 155, burglary of vehicle.
8:57 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
9:07 a.m., 4000 block of Bedynek Drive, burglary of vehicle.
9:17 a.m., 2000 block of Anderson Road, disturbance.
9:31 a.m., 4000 block of Allen Road, disturbance.
9:48 a.m., 2000 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
9:49 a.m., 10000 block of Matterhorn Drive, narcotics.
10:06 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, suspicious circumstances.
10:21 a.m., 4000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious vehicle.
10:31 a.m., 2000 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
10:36 a.m., 200 block of Lily Lane, theft.
10:37 a.m., 3000 block of Vanity Drive, weapons possession.
12:31 p.m., 3000 block of Allen Road, physical disturbance.
12:48 p.m., FM 523/Highway 288B, major accident.
12:55 p.m., Highway 288/FM 1462, reckless driver.
1:01 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, accident.
1:07 p.m., FM 521/CR 798, reckless driver.
2:25 p.m., 1000 block of North Avenue I, suspicious person.
2:26 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, weapons possession.
2:31 p.m., FM 1462/Sonia Lane, major accident.
3:10 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, minor accident.
3:11 p.m., 4000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious vehicle.
3:23 p.m., Airline Road/Southern Trails Drive, fire.
3:29 p.m., CR 48/FM 523, minor accident.
3:35 p.m., 600 block of CR 773, fraud.
3:42 p.m., 6000 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
4:54 p.m., FM 524/Ranclair Street, suspicious person.
4:56 p.m., 8000 block of FM 1459, disturbance.
5:23 p.m., FM 1462/CR 184, minor accident.
5:42 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, hit and run.
5:49 p.m., 1000 block of Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious person.
6:33 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, burglary of vehicle.
6:40 p.m., 1000 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
7:14 p.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
7:46 p.m., CR 289/FM 1459, suspicious person.
7:52 p.m., FM 521/CR 35, major accident.
7:54 p.m., East Ashley Wilson Road/North Main Street, suspicious person.
8 p.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, fraud.
9:16 p.m., 2000 block of CR 604, identity theft.
10:14 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, suspicious vehicle.
10:22 p.m., CR 149/CR 145, reckless driver.
10:56 p.m., 10000 block of CR 59, shots fired.
11:04 p.m., 2000 block of 873A, shots fired.
11:05 p.m., 3000 block of Amerson Drive, suspicious vehicle.
11:29 p.m., CR 595/FM 523, major accident.
11:40 p.m., 10000 block of CR 520B, suspicious circumstances.
11:57 p.m., Highway 288/CR 48, reckless driver.
MAY 21
1:29 a.m., 300 block of Parkview Road, suspicious vehicle.
1:39 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, accident.
1:43 a.m., 10000 block of CR 143, accident.
2:48 a.m., 2000 block of CR 520, accident.
2:53 a.m., CR 67/CR 69, suspicious person.
3:54 a.m., 900 block of CR 45, suspicious vehicle.
5:05 a.m., FM 523/CR 227, reckless driver.
5:47 a.m., 6000 block of Amy Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:08 a.m., 7000 block of CR 50, disturbance.
7:37 a.m., FM 1462/CR 185, suspicious person.
7:47 a.m., 10000 block of Bailey Road, accident.
8:28 a.m., 2000 block of Lansing Circle, disturbance.
8:59 a.m., 10000 block of Countryside Drive, harassment.
9:41 a.m., 20000 block of CR 171, assault.
9:50 a.m., 9000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
10:08 a.m., CR 48/Magnolia Parkway, major accident.
10:24 a.m., 40000 block of Highway 288, accident.
11:42 a.m., 4000 block of Blue Water Drive, disturbance.
12:43 p.m., 2000 block of Duncan Drive, trespassing.
12:45 p.m., 9000 block of Magnolia Parkway, accident.
12:55 p.m., 8000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious vehicle.
1:18 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 288, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
2:24 p.m., 2000 block of Highway 332, major accident.
2:28 p.m., 6000 block of CR 516, trespassing.
2:59 p.m., FM 521/CR 56, major accident.
4:09 p.m., 1000 block of CR 913, disturbance.
4:20 p.m., 8000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious person.
4:27 p.m., 3000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious circumstances.
4:34 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, physical disturbance.
4:40 p.m., 1000 block of South Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:53 p.m., 300 block of Shark Lane, suspicious circumstances.
5:06 p.m., 8000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
5:21 p.m., Highway 6/Savannah Parkway, major accident.
5:42 p.m., 4000 block of Morning Dove Street, harassment.
5:45 p.m., 10000 block of CR 127, theft.
5:57 p.m., FM 521/CR 858, disturbance.
6 p.m., 10000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious person.
6:22 p.m., Bay Avenue/CR 257, accident.
6:37 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
6:38 p.m., 2000 block of South Columbia Drive, fire.
6:46 p.m., Thunder Road/Surf Drive, suspicious circumstances.
8:31 p.m., 100 block of Four Master Road, disturbance.
8:39 p.m., 3000 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
9:11 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, suspicious circumstances.
9:22 p.m., 10000 block of CR 809, suspicious circumstances.
9:35 p.m., Discovery Drive/Delta Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:35 p.m., first block of CR 409, suspicious vehicle.
10:15 p.m., 9000 block of Bailey Road, suspicious vehicle.
10:16 p.m., 10000 block of Sorghum Drive, suspicious vehicle.
10:28 p.m., 10000 block of FM 523, suspicious vehicle.
10:36 p.m., CR 723/Cortez Drive, shots fired.
10:41 p.m., 6000 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
11:24 p.m., Highway 36/CR 336, suspicious vehicle.
11:26 p.m., 30000 block of Highway 288, accident.
MAY 22
12:15 a.m., 2000 block of CR 314, suspicious circumstances.
12:30 a.m., 400 block of Fort Velasco Drive, disturbance.
12:32 a.m., first block of CR 409, suspicious person.
12:33 a.m., 6000 block of Amie Lane, hit and run.
12:35 a.m., 400 block of Fort Velasco Drive, disturbance.
1:35 a.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
1:41 a.m., 100 block of CR 497, disturbance.
2:26 a.m., 200 block of Seashell Drive, disturbance.
2:34 a.m., first block of Surf Drive, disturbance.
3 a.m., 2000 block of CR 549, suspicious vehicle.
3:34 a.m., 2000 block of Mars Drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:53 a.m., 10000 block of Annette Road, hit and run.
4 a.m., 5000 block of CR 288, disturbance.
5:06 a.m., 300 block of Seashell Drive, fire.
7:27 a.m., 3000 block of CR 94, burglary vehicle.
8:17 a.m., 3000 block of Southfork Parkway, burglary of vehicle.
12:20 p.m., 300 block of CR 486, suspicious person.
12:53 p.m., Maple Street/Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
1:55 p.m., 5000 block of Highway 332, burglary of building.
2:38 p.m., 10000 block of Shiloh Ridge Drive, disturbance.
2:43 p.m., 4000 block of FM 2004, harassment.
2:51 p.m., 3000 block of Leanett Way Court, disturbance.
2:57 p.m., 100 block of Nelson Street, disturbance.
3:33 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, theft.
3:42 p.m., 300 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard, fraud.
4:05 p.m., 2000 block of Brahman Drive, suspicious circumstances.
4:38 p.m., FM 521/FM 1462, suspicious person.
4:46 p.m., Lakecrest Drive/Heatherbend Drive, suspicious person.
5:03 p.m., 6000 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, shots fired.
5:39 p.m., 800 block of CR 486, disturbance.
5:48 p.m., 10000 block of CR 127, threats.
6:46 p.m., 100 block of Shady Oak Court, shots fired.
6:58 p.m., Cortez Drive/Quintana Road, disturbance.
7:24 p.m., 800 block of Lonestar Trail, harassment.
8:45 p.m., 500 block of Amigo Lane, suspicious circumstances.
9:51 p.m., 9000 block of Bailey Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:52 p.m., 1000 block of Wendi Lane, suspicious circumstances.
10:27 p.m., 1000 block of Old Ocean Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
10:58 p.m., 2000 block of Southwyck Parkway, suspicious circumstances.
CLUTE
MAY 20
7:30 a.m., 300 block of Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious circumstances.
8:19 a.m., Shelby Street/Old Angleton Road, suspicious circumstances.
12:22 p.m., Plantation Drive/Main Street, accident.
12:43 p.m., Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
2:04 p.m., 500 block of Mockingbird Lane, theft.
4:41 p.m., Oak Park Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:49 p.m., 300 block of Verde Drive, fire.
9:34 p.m., 300 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
9:53 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
10:56 p.m., 200 block of Wayne Drive, suspicious circumstances.
MAY 21
1:04 a.m., 300 block of East Marion Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:28 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview drive, suspicious circumstances.
1:57 a.m., 100 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious vehicle.
2:25 a.m., 1000 block of South Highway 288, reckless driving.
3:51 a.m., 100 block of Luciana Street, disturbance.
4:21 a.m., 200 block of Verde Drive, disturbance.
6:52 a.m., 400 block of Bentwood Way, fire.
8:16 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
8:29 a.m., 100 block of South Main Street, disturbance.
10:36 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
12 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, fire.
1:47 p.m., College Drive/Highway 288B, reckless driving.
2:47 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
3:49 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
4:27 p.m., Mimosa Street/Meyers Street, disturbance.
4:57 p.m., 1000 block of Third Street, suspicious circumstances.
8:41 p.m., 300 block of Dixie Drive, criminal trespass.
11:33 p.m., 400 block of Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:41 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious vehicle.
MAY 22
12:02 a.m., 500 block of McKee Street, suspicious vehicle.
1:27 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288B, criminal mischief.
2:33 a.m., 200 block of North Dixie drive, suspicious vehicle.
3:09 a.m., 500 block of Mockingbird Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:40 p.m., 300 block of South Main Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:52 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, theft.
6:21 p.m., 200 block of Bentwater Lane, suspicious circumstances.
7:12 p.m., 1000 block of Myers Street, accident.
8:17 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, fire.
8:56 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, theft.
9:08 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driving.
FREEPORT
MAY 20
7:25 p.m., 100 block of North Velasco Boulevard, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 20
5:44 a.m., 100 block of Jonquil Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:01 a.m., 200 block of Lotus Street, criminal mischief.
6:23 a.m., 200 block of Parking Way, disorderly conduct.
9:15 a.m., 100 block of Loaganberry Street, suspicious activity.
10:17 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004, suspicious activity.
10:33 a.m., 100 block of Narcissus Street, suspicious person.
11:07 a.m., 500 block of Lotus Street, theft.
12:06 p.m., 300 block of Creekside Lane, minor accident.
1:24 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
2:42 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery.
2:52 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, assault.
4:29 p.m., 200 block of Mango Street, theft.
4:53 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/Highway 332, reckless driver.
5:02 p.m., 400 block of Plantation Drive, theft.
5:24 p.m., 100 block of Primrose Street, assault.
5:42 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
5:53 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, assault.
7:12 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
7:49 p.m., 100 block of Primrose Street, disorderly conduct.
9:08 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious person.
10 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
11:06 p.m., 100 block of Redbud Lane, disorderly conduct.
11:30 p.m., CR 595/FM 523, fire.
MAY 21
12:15 a.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
7:08 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
9 a.m., 100 block of Lake Road, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:40 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, threats.
12:31 p.m., 300 block of This Way, suspicious person.
12:54 p.m., 100 block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
1:02 p.m., first block of Lake Road, reckless driver.
2:45 p.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious activity.
3:20 p.m., 400 block of This Way, minor accident.
3:30 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:06 p.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/CR 400, reckless driver.
4:47 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:50 p.m. 100 block of Bumelia Street, criminal mischief.
6:18 p.m., 100 block of Canyon Oak Drive/Northwood Drive, reckless driver.
7:08 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, minor accident.
7:13 p.m., first block of Oak Drive/Center Way, minor accident.
7:40 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
8:55 p.m., first block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
11:36 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, driving while intoxicated.
11:41 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, assault.
11:54 p.m., 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, suspicious activity.
MAY 22
1:11 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious person.
3:01 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
5:10 a.m., 100 block of Mesquite Street, suspicious activity.
5:38 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
7:18 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/Highway 332, suspicious activity.
8:54 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:19 a.m., 1000 block of FM 2004/Old Angleton Road, suspicious activity.
12:11 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:09 p.m., 500 block of Wisteria Street, disorderly conduct.
1:57 p.m., first block of Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
2:02 p.m., 100 block of Circle Way, theft.
2:49 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332/Dixie Drive, reckless driver.
3:47 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
4:02 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:06 p.m., 200 block of Lotus Street, suspicious activity.
4:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, minor accident.
5:58 p.m., 500 block of That Way, disorderly conduct.
7:18 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
7:20 p.m., 800 block of Magnolia Street, suspicious person.
7:40 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, theft.
7:46 p.m., 800 block of This Way/FM 2004, driving while intoxicated.
9:07 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
9:10 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:16 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:52 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
10:35 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, suspicious person.
10:44 p.m., 100 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MAY 20
1:33 a.m., 600 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
1:56 a.m., 300 block of Gupton Lane, suspicious person.
10:55 a.m., 200 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstances.
MAY 22
1:29 p.m., Highway 35, physical disturbance.
9:26 p.m., Highway 36/FM 522, fire.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.