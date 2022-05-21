ANGLETON
MAY 18
12:17 a.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:13 a.m., 600 block of Catalpa Street, suspicious person.
5:50 a.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, narcotics.
7:08 a.m., Cossin Road/Highway 288, major accident.
8:11 a.m., 700 block of Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:29 a.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:53 a.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
1:02 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, trespassing.
1:09 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, robbery.
2:22 p.m., North Loop 274/West Mulberry Street, reckless driver.
2:42 p.m., 600 block of Milton Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:42 p.m., 100 block of Kelly Street, terroristic threats.
4:16 p.m., FM 2004/FM 523, major accident.
5:25 p.m., 1000 block of Southside Drive, disturbance.
8:26 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
9:57 p.m., 100 block of Clements Street, family disturbance.
MAY 19
12:01 a.m., 1000 block of South Front Street, suspicious circumstances.
2:01 a.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
2:19 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, assault.
4:06 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, disturbance.
4:56 p.m., Bastrop Street/Angleton Boulevard, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA
MAY 19
7:55 a.m., 7000 block of Stephen F Austin Road, fire.
6:47 p.m., Fifth Street/Brazos Street, suspicious person.
CLUTE
MAY 19
12:38 p.m., 700 block of Highway 288B, fire.
1:09 p.m., Plantation Drive/Main Street, accident.
3:53 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, theft.
5:07 p.m., 600 block of Old Angleton Road, theft.
8:00 p.m., Brazoswood Drive, suspicious circumstances.
11:27 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
MAY 19
2:51 a.m., 1000 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, trespassing.
12:30 p.m., Yaupon Street/West Fourth Street, minor accident.
2:06 p.m., Avenue G, sexual assault.
8:23 p.m., 300 block of West Broad Street, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 19
8:10 a.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, major accident.
10:06 a.m., 100 block of Cactus Street, theft.
10:43 a.m., 300 block of Linden Lane, disorderly conduct.
12:27 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
2:59 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3 p.m., 200 block of Willow Drive, theft.
3:31 p.m., 600 block of North Yaupon Street, minor accident.
5:42 p.m., 300 block of This Way, major accident.
5:47 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
5:52 p.m., 300 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
7:34 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, assault.
8:40 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:42 p.m., 100 block of Poppy Street, suspicious person.
11:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
