ANGLETON
AUGUST 29
2:16 a.m., 3000 block of North Downing Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:06 a.m., 900 block of North Loop 274, suspicious circumstances.
7:57 a.m., first block of Stadium Drive, unauthorized use of vehicle.
12:25 p.m., 700 block of Bates Park Road, suspicious vehicle.
12:44 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
2:56 p.m., Richmond Street/North Velasco Street, accident.
3:23 p.m., 400 block of East Locust Street, disturbance.
3:48 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, harassment.
3:51 p.m., 100 block of East Hospital Drive, disturbance.
4:35 p.m., 400 block of Heritage Oaks Drive, disturbance.
4:48 p.m., 800 block of East Wilkins Street, theft.
4:56 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
7:42 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 29
1:14 a.m., Brazos River Road/FM 2004, accident.
1:15 a.m., 6000 block of Brookside Road, suspicious vehicle.
3:14 a.m., 20000 block of Autumn Forest Drive, suspicious circumstances.
6:21 a.m., Meridiana Parkway/Highway 288, accident.
6:40 a.m., Stevenson Road/Westfield Lane, accident.
7:30 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 288, hit and run.
7:38 a.m., 1000 block of East Adoue Street, weapons possession.
7:40 a.m., CR 166, suspicious circumstances.
7:46 a.m., Highway 288/Iowa Colony Boulevard, accident.
8:35 a.m., Highway 35/Turning Bayou Trail, suspicious circumstances.
8:50 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, weapons possession.
9:20 a.m., Sunset Trail/Wagon Wheel Trail, suspicious person.
9:27 a.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, vehicle burglary.
9:36 a.m., 20000 block of CR 46, criminal mischief.
9:38 a.m., 100 block of Locust Street, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:55 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288, fraud.
10:30 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, weapons possession.
10:56 a.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, suspicious circumstances.
11:12 a.m., West CR 341/CR 340, accident.
12:03 p.m., Cameron Drive, sexual assault.
12:07 p.m., 2000 block of CR 415C, harassment.
12:19 p.m., 2000 block of Oak Road, weapons possession.
1:28 p.m., 9000 block of Hoskins Road, suspicious person.
1:29 p.m., 400 block of CR 243, weapons possession.
1:35 p.m., 100 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, accident.
1:41 p.m., 100 block of Garth Road, identity theft.
1:45 p.m., 1000 block of Jimmy Phillips Boulevard, identity theft.
2:51 p.m., first block of Trout Lane, suspicious circumstances.
4:08 p.m., CR 171/FM 523, accident.
4:50 p.m., 1000 block of CR 129, accident.
4:54 p.m., 300 block of CR 374, disturbance.
5:50 p.m., 10000 block of Tree Top Drive, theft.
5:54 p.m., 200 block of South Amherst Drive, theft.
6:02 p.m., 5000 block of Spring Knoll Court, identity theft.
6:10 p.m., CR 190/CR 146, suspicious person.
6:58 p.m., 9000 block of FM 521, fraud.
7:45 p.m., 2000 block of Fallscreek Court, disturbance.
8:53 p.m., 7000 block of FM 523, accident.
9:35 p.m., Pinemont Drive/Twin Lakes Drive, suspicious person.
11:48 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 36, accident.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 29
12:22 p.m., 1000 block of West Fifth Street, hit and run.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 29
8:52 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:40 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Lake Road, accident.
6:53 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:56 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
10:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332/Highway 288, accident.
