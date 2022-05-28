ANGLETON
MAY 26
7:03 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, trespassing.
10:11 a.m., West Mulberry Street/Thomas J Wright Street, minor accident.
11:44 a.m., West Wilkins Street/North Loop 274, minor accident.
12:59 p.m., 700 block of Rustic Oaks Drive, burglary.
2:35 p.m., 1000 block of North Tinsley Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:35 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, reckless driver.
5:02 p.m., South Downing Street/East Kiber, reckless driver.
5:19 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, minor accident.
10:26 p.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
BRAZORIA
MAY 26
1:35 a.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:18 a.m., 1000 block of South Brooks Street, accident.
2:29 p.m., 9000 block of FM 524, fire.
5:48 p.m., 200 block of West Centre Street, theft.
7:13 p.m., 400 block of South Indiana Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:06 p.m., Highway 332, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MAY 26
1:01 a.m., 1000 block of CR 434, suspicious circumstances.
3:14 a.m., 3000 block of Clarestone Drive, burglary.
3:25 a.m., 20000 block of CR 210, minor accident.
4:41 a.m., 600 block of North Main Street, minor accident.
7:18 a.m., 7000 block of CR 669, disturbance.
7:35 a.m., CR 321/CR 313A, theft.
8:33 a.m., first block of Robinhood Lane, suspicious person.
9:01 a.m., FM 523/CR 340, major accident.
9:02 a.m., 10000 block of CR 550B, threats.
9:05 a.m., 8000 block of Blue Water Highway, suspicious circumstances.
9:13 a.m., 500 block of North McKinney Street, disturbance.
9:54 a.m., 800 block of CR 340, theft.
10:07 a.m., 10000 block of FM 524, theft.
10:25 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 36, motor vehicle accident.
10:36 a.m., CR 54/CR 55, minor accident.
10:58 a.m., 10000 block of CR 463, disturbance.
11:02 a.m., 2000 block of Avenue F, suspicious vehicle.
12:44 p.m., CR 160/CR 166, minor accident.
12:44 p.m., 6000 block of Old Massey Ranch Road, theft.
1:28 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, suspicious circumstances.
2:36 p.m., 2000 block of CR 343, fire.
2:49 p.m., 100 block of CR 300H, theft.
2:51 p.m., 100 block of North Travis Avenue, disturbance.
3:11 p.m., 10000 block of Prickley Ash Way, suspicious circumstances.
3:34 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, fraud.
3:37 p.m., 600 block of CR 698C, identity theft.
3:54 p.m., 8000 block of Cedro Avenue, disturbance.
3:55 p.m., 100 block of Creekwood Drive, suspicious person.
3:57 p.m., 20000 block of CR 684B, disturbance.
4:03 p.m., CR 208, suspicious person.
4:12 p.m., 10000 block of Highway 35, motor vehicle accident.
4:19 p.m., 4000 block of Birch Knoll Trail, disturbance.
5:26 p.m. 7000 block of Bailey Road, minor accident.
6:07 p.m., 2000 block of Granite Pass Drive, suspicious vehicle.
6:29 p.m., Beach Drive/Sundial Street, motor vehicle accident.
6:55 p.m., 1000 block of North Downing Road, suspicious person.
7:09 p.m., 10000 block of CR 927B, suspicious person.
7:41 p.m., 8000 block of FM 1459, disturbance.
7:50 p.m., 3000 block of Southwyck Parkway, harassment.
8:33 p.m., 5000 block of CR 397, threats.
8:36 p.m., 10000 block of CR 210, shots fired.
9:05 p.m., 3000 block of Leanett Way Court, disturbance.
9:06 p.m., 2000 block of Scissor Trail Road, physical disturbance.
9:20 p.m., Highway 288B/FM 523, reckless driver.
9:25 p.m., 10000 block of Blue Water Highway, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:38 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:39 p.m., 1000 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:43 p.m., 2000 block of Olympia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
9:44 p.m., 100 block of Des Moines Court, shots fired.
9:52 p.m., 4000 block of CR 929C, unauthorized us of vehicle.
10:08 p.m., CR 772/CR 4, trespassing.
10:18 p.m., Highway 6/CR 146, sexual assault.
10:32 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, motor vehicle accident.
10:33 p.m., 7000 block of CR 3, suspicious circumstances.
11:01 p.m., 2000 block of CR 966, prowler.
11:15 p.m., 1000 block of West Ashley Wilson Road, criminal mischief.
CLUTE
MAY 26
6:22 a.m., FM 2004/Highway 332, reckless driving.
6:31 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288B, unauthorized use of vehicle.
9:07 a.m., Smith Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:23 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
9:54 a.m., 800 block of Pin Money Drive, suspicious circumstances.
12:27 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, theft.
3:15 p.m., Barbara Drive, sexual assault.
FREEPORT
MAY 26
6:30 a.m., South Avenue A, suspicious circumstances.
11:59 a.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, physical disturbance.
5:19 p.m., 1000 block of West Tenth Street, suspicious circumstances.
LAKE JACKSON
MAY 25
8:30 a.m., 200 block of Birch Street, narcotics.
8:37 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:04 a.m., 600 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:34 a.m., first block of Nasturtium Court, threats.
1 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/That Way, reckless driver.
1:31 p.m., 400 block of Azalea Street, forgery.
1:56 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, narcotics.
5:02 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive, minor accident.
5:29 p.m., North Yaupon Street/Center Way, minor accident.
6:44 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/Highway 332, reckless driver.
7:20 p.m., 200 block of Huisache Street, disorderly conduct.
8:40 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:44 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:13 p.m., 1000 block of Sycamore Street, disorderly conduct.
9:56 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:40 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:03 p.m., 200 block of Acacia Street, disorderly conduct.
MAY 26
6:20 a.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
6:44 a.m., 400 block of Huisache Street, suspicious activity.
8:13 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, narcotics.
9:30 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
9:55 a.m., 200 block of FM 2004, unauthorized use of vehicle.
10:01 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, trespassing.
10:17 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
11:39 a.m., 200 block of Almond Drive, theft.
11:42 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:44 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
12:51 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
12:51 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:02 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
3:11 p.m., 100 block of Mistflower Street, suspicious activity.
4:10 p.m., 100 block of Tulip Trail, criminal mischief.
5:13 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, trespassing.
5:20 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288, minor accident.
5:58 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, narcotics.
6:08 p.m., 500 block of Oak Drive, vehicle fire.
6:42 p.m., 100 block of Dahlia Street, disorderly conduct.
6:54 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
8:40 p.m., 400 block of North Yaupon Street, disorderly conduct.
8:59 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, burglary.
9:18 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:48 p.m., 100 block of Crocus Street, disorderly conduct.
9:51 p.m., 100 block of Waterlily Street, theft.
11 p.m., 500 block of Sycamore Street, suspicious activity.
