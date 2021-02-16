CLUTE
FEBRUARY 12
5:23 p.m., 600 block of West Street, theft.
7:12 p.m., 800 block of Brazos Park, theft.
7:23 p.m., 100 block of East Main Street, suspicious person.
FEBRUARY 13
12:01 a.m., 500 block of Charlotte Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:09 a.m., West Highway 332/Lazy Lane, reckless driver.
12:04 p.m., East Highway 332, reckless driver.
12:13 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, distrurbance.
4:50 p.m., 700 block of West Plantation Drive, suspicious circumstance.
7:06 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, fraud.
11:02 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, sexual assault.
11:49 p.m., 1000 block of South Lazy Lane, theft.
FEBRUARY 14
1:37 a.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:55 a.m., 1200 block of East Kyle Road, disturbance.
1:55 a.m., 1200 block of East Kyle Road, suspicious circumstance.
9:43 a.m., 100 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
12:05 p.m., Kyle Road, suspicious circumstance.
4:00 p.m., 100 block of Hamilton Court, firearm discharge.
4:26 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
4:31 p.m., 800 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
8:12 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, theft.
10:58 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstance.
FREEPORT
FEBRUARY 12
3:26 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, firearm discharge.
FEBRUARY 13
Midnight, 400 block of North Avenue K, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
12:56 a.m., 1700 block of North Avenue K, disturbance.
5:02 a.m., 800 block of West Ninth, narcotics.
6:54 a.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, assault.
FEBRUARY 14
8:46 a.m., 1300 block of North Avenue S, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
10:41 a.m., 1200 block of North Avenue R, assault.
2:15 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, threats.
LAKE JAKCSON
FEBRUARY 12
11:23 a.m., 100 block of Silverlace Street, forgery.
2:30 p.m., 100 block of Corkwood Street, suspicious activity.
2:55 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, threats.
3:28 p.m., 100 block of Timbercreek Drive/Lake Road, disorderly conduct.
4:50 p.m., 900 block of East Highway 332, threats.
6:26 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
11:26 p.m., 100 block of This Way, disorderly conduct.
11:26 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, noise.
FEBRUARY 13
12:01 p.m., 200 block of East Highway 332, reckless driver.
5:13 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
6:33 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
8:55 p.m., 100 block of Mimosa Street, disorderly conduct.
9:18 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, suspicious activity.
10:10 p.m., 100 block of North Yaupon Street/Azalea Street, accident.
10:43 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
10:48 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, disorderly conduct.
11:04 p.m., 100 block of Laurel Street, trespassing.
11:48 p.m., 300 block of Chestnut Street, disorderly conduct.
FEBRUARY 14
3:26 a.m., 200 block of South Oak Drive, disorderly conduct.
3:28 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
5:52 a.m., 200 block of Mango Street, noise.
6:25 a.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
9:20 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:19 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, suspicious activity.
10:28 p.m., First block of South Calla Lily Court, noise.
10:41 p.m., 200 block of West Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
10:52 p.m., 200 block of Sugar Cane Trace, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
FEBRUARY 12
12:05 a.m., 400 block of Bowie Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:54 a.m., 600 block of Houston Street, suspicious circumstance.
4:48 p.m., Clay Street/Broad Street, suspicious vehicle.
6:20 p.m., 800 block of Alamo Street, disturbance.
FEBRUARY 13
1:32 a.m., 700 block of West Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
6:14 a.m., 800 block of South 17th Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:05 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, suspicious circumstance.
3:46 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, theft.
5:26 p.m., 200 block of West Jackson Street, disturbance.
FEBRUARY 14
7:13 a.m., 1400 block of South Columbia Drive, fire.
8:22 a.m., 100 block of Sweeny Avenue, fire.
