ANGLETON
AUGUST 3
12:42 a.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
9:02 a.m., 800 block of West Live Oak Street, theft.
9:18 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:45 a.m., 1000 block of Pyburn Street, fraud.
12:36 p.m., 700 block of East Murray Street, suspicious vehicle.
3:58 p.m., first block of North Colony Square, theft.
4:05 p.m., 1000 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstances.
4:06 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:59 p.m., North Loop 274/West Cedar Street, reckless driver.
7:19 p.m., 2000 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
7:33 p.m., 1000 block of Hospital Drive, disturbance.
8:52 p.m., 900 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
9:31 p.m., 1000 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstances.
BRAZORIA
AUGUST 3
12:11 a.m. 800 block of Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:51 a.m., 300 block of East Texas Street, burglary.
1:10 p.m., Highway 36/CR 18, fire.
4:53 p.m., 2000 block of CR 586, fire.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUGUST 3
12:24 a.m., Highway 35/Wagon Wheel Trail, suspicious circumstances.
12:36 a.m., 10000 block of Highway 288B, disturbance.
12:40 a.m., North Hackberry Street/Alice Street, suspicious person.
12:52 a.m., East Highway 332/FM 523, suspicious person.
1:40 a.m., 10000 block of Tree Top Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:53 a.m., 2000 block of CR 90, shots fired.
3:46 a.m., 200 block of East Second Street, suspicious person.
4:01 a.m., FM 2917/CR 169, suspicious circumstances.
4:51 a.m., 100 block of Howard Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
6:31 a.m., 10000 block of FM 2004, accident.
8:48 a.m., 4000 block of CR 747A, weapons possession.
10:11 a.m., Highway 288/CR 60, reckless driver.
10:41 a.m., 6000 block of Iowa Colony Boulevard, suspicious vehicle.
12:11 p.m., 300 block of Oak Drive, weapons possession.
12:14 p.m., 100 block of Collier Drive, fraud.
12:22 p.m., 100 block of Wisteria Street, weapons possession.
12:43 p.m., CR 18/Highway 36, fire.
1:10 p.m., 4000 block of Arbor Crest Lane, accident.
1:39 p.m., Pomona Parkway/River Birch Lane, accident.
2:35 p.m., Highway 35/CR 192, fire.
2:46 p.m., 2000 block of FM 524, theft.
4:04 p.m., 3000 block of CR 42, weapons possession.
4:26 p.m., Highway 288/CR 51, road rage.
4:41 p.m., 7000 block of Quiet Trace Lane, suspicious vehicle.
4:59 p.m., Pollard Boulevard/Bluewater Lakes Drive, disturbance.
5:23 p.m., Harvest Meadows Lane/Park Thicket Lane, suspicious vehicle.
5:50 p.m., 3000 block of CR 94, fire.
6:18 p.m., 700 block of CR 99, suspicious person.
6:38 p.m., FM 521/CR 520, suspicious circumstances.
7:01 p.m., 10000 block of East FM 1462, disturbance.
7:32 p.m., CR 347/CR 851A, suspicious circumstances.
7:35 p.m., 5000 block of North Belt Drive, theft.
7:46 p.m., 700 block of CR 841, trespassing.
7:51 p.m., Mesquite Terrace Drive/Rivercrest Trace, suspicious circumstances.
8:37 p.m., 10000 block of Alcott Forest Lane, suspicious vehicle.
8:45 p.m., CR 799/CR 315, road rage.
9:33 p.m., first block of CR 727, disturbance.
9:53 p.m., Highway 6/Corporate Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:08 p.m., 7000 block of Moore Road, suspicious person.
10:49 p.m., 1000 block of CR 724, disturbance.
10:58 p.m., 300 block of Silver Leaf Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:01 p.m., 4000 block of Levee Road, suspicious person.
CLUTE
AUGUST 3
8:03 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, burglary.
3:52 p.m., 100 block of West Marion Street, disturbance.
FREEPORT
AUGUST 3
12:55 p.m., 900 block of West Second Street, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
AUGUST 3
5:16 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, suspicious person.
5:34 p.m., 200 block of Beechwood Street, suspicious person.
6:15 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
7:16 p.m., first block of Daffodil Court, disorderly conduct.
7:33 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
8:09 p.m., 200 block of Forest Oaks Lane, suspicious activity.
8:46 p.m., 400 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious person.
9:17 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
9:30 p.m., first block of Caraway Common, suspicious person.
11:05 p.m., 100 block of Catalpa Street, theft.
11:06 p.m., first block of Circle Way/That Way, suspicious person.
WEST COLUMBIA
AUGUST 3
10:03 a.m., 400 block of Lamar Street, theft.
12:24 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious circumstances.
12:44 p.m., Highway 36/CR 18, fire.
8:17 p.m., 200 block of Damon Drive, suspicious activity.
