ANGLETON
NOV. 10
11:07 a.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, disturbance.
11:46 a.m., first block of Maple Place, burglary.
1:35 p.m., 1200 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstances.
3:46 p.m., 1700 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
3:46 p.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, harassment.
4:27 p.m., 1400 block of Henderson Road, disturbance.
4:43 p.m., 1000 block of Morningside Street, harassment.
6:23 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, accident.
7:28 p.m., 700 block of Kyle Street, suspicious circumstances.
7:56 p.m., North Velasco Street/East Cedar Street, accident.
8:42 p.m., 300 block of Bert Street, disturbance.
9:35 p.m., 100 block of East Kiber Street, suspicious circumstances.
10:39 p.m., North Velasco Street/Henderson Road, reckless driver.
BRAZORIA
NOV. 9
5:17 p.m., 19000 block of North Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:00 p.m., Gaines Street/North Brooks Street, accident.
7:18 p.m., CR 314/CR 510, fire.
NOV. 10
9:57 a.m., 100 block of Proebstle Street, theft.
10:49 a.m., 20000 block of Highway 35, fire.
5:01 p.m., 18000 block of CR 463, fire.
6:07 p.m., South Brooks Street/Lazy Lane, accident.
8:29 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 36, fire.
10:13 p.m., 300 block of East San Bernard Street, suspicious circumstances.
FREEPORT
NOV. 10
5:00 p.m., 1000 block of West 8th Street, disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
NOV. 10
5:00 a.m., 500 block of That Way, threats.
5:21 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, accident.
6:08 a.m., 1300 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, accident.
11:38 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:38 p.m., 400 block of Highway 288, fire.
12:50 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
1:57 p.m., 100 block of Winding Way, missing person.
2:03 p.m., 800 block of That Way, missing person.
3:30 p.m., 600 block of Oyster Creek Drive, accident.
3:34 p.m., 100 block of Highway 288/FM 2004, reckless driver.
4:12 p.m., 100 block of Stanford Road, disorderly conduct.
4:44 p.m., 500 block of That Way, suspicious person.
5:32 p.m. 400 block of Center Way, assault.
5:53 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
6:05 p.m., 500 block of Oleander Street/Basswood Street, fire.
6:07 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:15 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, threats.
8:25 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
9:01 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/That Way, reckless driver.
10:23 p.m., 600 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:04 p.m., 100 block of Eucalyptus Street, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
NOV. 10
4:57 p.m., 300 block of North Columbia Drive, reckless driver.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.