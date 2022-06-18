BRAZORIA
JUNE 16
12:48 a.m., 400 block of East Florida Street, suspicious circumstances.
11:48 a.m., 200 block of Third Street, disturbance.
2:43 p.m., 100 block of East San Bernard Street, theft.
3:50 p.m., CR 790/CR 347, fire.
4:30 p.m., West Nevada Street/New York Street, suspicious circumstances.
5:45 p.m., 600 block of South Brooks Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:33 p.m., 400 block of Carlton Street, criminal trespass.
10:48 p.m., 700 block of North Brooks Street, accident.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 16
1 a.m., 7000 block of CR 172, suspicious circumstances.
1:20 a.m., 10000 block of CR 909, criminal mischief.
1:20 a.m., 2000 block of CR 257, suspicious vehicle.
1:40 a.m., 10000 block of Magnolia Parkway, suspicious vehicle.
1:49 a.m., 6000 block of FM 521, suspicious vehicle.
2:05 a.m., 10000 block of CR 596, suspicious vehicle.
3:13 a.m., 2000 block of Shelby Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:52 a.m., 6000 block of Fourth Street, suspicious circumstances.
6:04 a.m., Highway 288/CR 57, major accident.
6:29 a.m., CR 244/CR 244A, suspicious vehicle.
7:44 a.m., 2000 block of Bypass Highway 35, weapons possession.
7:46 a.m., CR 128/Highway 35, motor vehicle accident.
7:49 a.m., FM 2004/Highway 288B, suspicious person.
8:56 a.m., 100 block of Hackberry Street, weapons possession.
9:14 a.m., 200 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious vehicle.
9:36 a.m., 2000 block of Fourth Street, suspicious person.
9:40 a.m., 3000 block of CR 290, criminal mischief.
10:09 a.m., CR 39A/CR 39, theft.
10:16 a.m., 700 block of West Seventh Street, weapons possession.
10:56 a.m., 10000 block of CR 185, identity theft.
11:12 a.m., 1000 block of CR 928, trespassing.
11:16 a.m., 2000 block of Indian Acres Street, minor accident.
11:48 a.m., 200 block of Third Street, disturbance.
12:07 p.m., 7000 block of CR 203A, disturbance.
12:36 p.m., Savannah Parkway/Laurel Heights Drive, major accident.
12:39 p.m., FM 2004, disturbance.
1:27 p.m., CR 870A/CR 870F, disturbance.
1:37 p.m., Highway 288B/Highway 288, major accident.
2:01 p.m., 100 block of Bastrop Bayou Drive, suspicious circumstances.
2:11 p.m., 4000 block of CR 156, suspicious vehicle.
2:21 p.m., 8000 block of CR 400, suspicious circumstances.
2:22 p.m., Highway 6/CR 99, minor accident.
3:09 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, suspicious circumstances.
3:51 p.m., 3000 block of Bypass Highway 35, motor vehicle accident.
4:07 p.m., 200 block of CR 146, fraud.
4:17 p.m., 3000 block of Senova Drive, threats.
4:36 p.m., 6000 block of CR 42, theft.
4:52 p.m., 2000 block of Red Slate Drive, identity theft.
4:58 p.m., 7000 block of CR 117, suspicious circumstances.
5:21 p.m., CR 281/CR 144, minor accident.
5:30 p.m., 900 block of Texas Avenue, disturbance.
6:33 p.m., Iowa Colony Boulevard/Glenn Way, suspicious vehicle.
6:37 p.m., 10000 block of Georgia Hollow Court, suspicious circumstances.
7:18 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, minor accident.
7:40 p.m., 10000 block of Ramirez Drive, suspicious person.
7:56 p.m., Highway 35/FM 1459, suspicious person.
8:30 p.m., Highway 36/Floodgate Road, suspicious person.
9:30 p.m., 6000 block of Cedar Street, disturbance.
9:50 p.m., 10000 block of Rio Lindo Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:50 p.m., 10000 block of Broadway Street, disturbance.
10:57 p.m., Braddock Lane/Trailblazer Lane, suspicious vehicle.
11:13 p.m., 2000 block of Mamie Ford Road, suspicious vehicle.
11:41 p.m., 3000 block of Silverlake Village Drive, disturbance.
11:44 p.m., 20000 block of Highway 6, major accident.
11:51 p.m., 300 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, suspicious circumstances.
11:53 p.m., CR 169/CR 168, suspicious person.
CLUTE
JUNE 16
6:50 a.m., 100 block of Brazosport Boulevard, suspicious person.
11:17 a.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, accident.
12:06 p.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, suspicious person.
5:15 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstances.
5:33 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, criminal trespassing.
8:18 p.m., 100 block of East Pecan Lane, suspicious circumstances.
8:48 p.m., 100 block of Verde Drive, suspicious circumstances.
10:13 p.m., 1000 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:15 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
11:56 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, robbery.
FREEPORT
JUNE 16
12:58 p.m., 300 block of Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
3:31 p.m., 800 block of Mystery Harbor Lane, theft.
LAKE JACKSON
JUNE 16
8 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
11:22 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, vehicle fire.
1:48 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
1:52 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, fire.
3:28 p.m. 100 block of Highway 332, theft.
4:10 p.m., 500 block of Highway 288, reckless driver.
5:33 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
5:39 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, theft.
6:04 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
6:12 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332/FM 2004, minor accident.
6:41 p.m., 100 block of Post Oak Street, forgery.
6:48 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332/Oak Drive, reckless driver.
6:55 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, assault.
7:24 p.m., first block of Circle Way, suspicious person.
7:25 p.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, suspicious activity.
7:57 p.m., first block of Sandalwood Drive/Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
8:36 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious activity.
8:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332, assault.
9:16 p.m., 200 block of FM 2004, disorderly conduct.
11:05 p.m., 300 block of This Way/Highway 332, suspicious activity.
11:53 p.m., 500 block of Highway 332/West Plantation Drive, reckless driver.
WEST COLUMBIA
JUNE 16
9:59 a.m., 2000 block of Highway 36, accident.
6:02 p.m., 200 block of 17th Street, accident.
